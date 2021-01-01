« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec

JerseyKloppite

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 05:47:43 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:17:40 am
Think hes a good sub for Jones later in game

Theres a argument to start Endo to protect Grav from a booking but not sure thats wise

If Grav is suspended for next week well play Mac, Jones and Szobo. Not the end of the world.
disgraced figgy pudding

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 06:09:28 pm
I've happened to watch a few of their home games this season; Man City/Arsenal/Chelsea all beat them very easily. As a matter of fact so did we in the League Cup.

Expecting it to be tougher than that, but even if they had a full squad I'd expect we should be beating them, and they certainly don't.

I don't know how adept they are at sitting in and frustrating or anything, can't imagine they're great, but games always benefit us when they go a bit wild due to our supreme attack. Interesting to see how it plays, but we should be confident of a result really, they looked under the cosh at Southampton.
spen71

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 06:31:27 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 04:27:02 pm
The team are flying down fron Liverpool to Stansted this afternoon at 4.30...I guess the coach will pick them up at the airport down there.

Ah that explains it.   It was just joining the toll road
Schmarn

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:49:11 pm

Just need to shackle Bowen the way we erased Palmer and we should be comfortable.

No daft early goal concession please.
semit5

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:58:18 pm
They will really miss Antonio against us, he always did well and seemed to score no matter how good we were, looks like he probably wont play again now that hes 34 and the extent of his injuries, and is going to have a job at walking normally let alone playing again.
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:49:57 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 05:47:43 pm
If Grav is suspended for next week well play Mac, Jones and Szobo. Not the end of the world.

Jones and Szobo as the false 10s would demolish Utd..

Looking forward to this one, lets not concede early please.
Caligula?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:51:29 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 06:49:11 pm
Just need to shackle Bowen the way we erased Palmer and we should be comfortable.

No daft early goal concession please.

Palmer is head and shoulders above Bowen to be fair so we shouldn't really place too much emphasis on him
andy07

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:14:05 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 05:47:43 pm
If Grav is suspended for next week well play Mac, Jones and Szobo. Not the end of the world.

If we can't beat Utd at home without RG then something is badly wrong.   He should start and play his normal game.  Sub him for Endo if we are comfortable to give him a rest and Endo some game time.
RedG13

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:20:01 pm
Great OP Luuva
Excited for this game
Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 09:56:54 pm
They are unbeaten in four. Not sure how morale is with the fans but they wanted the Manager out a while back.

We have to be tighter at the back as conceded ten in our last four away games! 
SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:46:01 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:51:29 pm
Palmer is head and shoulders above Bowen to be fair so we shouldn't really place too much emphasis on him
Palmer being better than Bowen (debatable imo) isn't really relevant.  Bowen is gonna be their main threat tomorrow so of course we need to pay him extra attention.
killer-heels

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:54:41 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:56:54 pm
They are unbeaten in four. Not sure how morale is with the fans but they wanted the Manager out a while back.

We have to be tighter at the back as conceded ten in our last four away games! 

They also have deserved their results and probably should have had more in games that have included playing against Brighton and Bournemouth. Again we should be winning but this does have the potential to be tricky.
newterp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 11:07:12 pm
They still have enough talent to cause problems - Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville.
WestieRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #53 on: Today at 12:40:01 am
We are going so well! Just need to keep winning and collecting points! Football and life can bite you on the arse pretty hard, but it feels like we have a great momentum and confidence. We just need to stay focused and keep going the way we are.

I love the spells in the season where the games come thick and fast, and Im still like a little kid, thinking about the next one as soon as the current game finishes. I have been bursting for the Hammers game as soon as the final whistle blew against Leicester! These are the times to be excited and cherished! I love the joy of football so much. Life sustaining!

Lets just enjoy and support this superb team and Coach in action!

Cmon Reds!

classycarra

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #54 on: Today at 12:51:28 am
a few posters going slightly overboard here with how easy they think this game could be. i am sure the team won't be thinking the same way, especially with Arne in their ear. but especially since we conceded first, at home, to one of the worst sides in the league with one of the bluntest attacks in the league (minus Vardy). West Ham on the other hand do have some players in the final third.

a shame we won't have Szobo's energy and freshness, but there's different ways to skin a cat and Jones should benefit from fluency of playing a back to back game

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:46:01 pm
Palmer being better than Bowen (debatable imo) isn't really relevant. Bowen is gonna be their main threat tomorrow so of course we need to pay him extra attention.
:o

(agree on the latter!)
TipTopKop

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #55 on: Today at 01:10:02 am
Just don't concede early!
farawayred

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #56 on: Today at 01:15:21 am
I have a feeling this will be another tough away game, where we'd have hard tme breaking them up (not unlike the Leicester one). They are pretty good on the counter and that may be their game plan. But we can sneak a 1-2 win.
Magix

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #57 on: Today at 03:49:02 am
I think the only changes are Diaz coming in at the expense of Darwin and Tsmi for Robo. Regardless of who  starts, 3 points, no injuries and Grav to emerge cardless and rested from the 70th minute on. Bonus for it being a straightforward easy game!
mullyred94

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #58 on: Today at 04:30:41 am
I reckon he'll rotate Gakpo rather than Nunez as he seems to start them 2/3 or 3/4, although even I'll say Gakpo shouldn't be dropped and Nunez should.
RogerTheRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #59 on: Today at 07:08:07 am
I am Zlen. Wasnt giving up on football but City cast a long shadow. Our form and their demise are so refreshing!
MonsLibpool

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #60 on: Today at 08:04:17 am
Thanks Duvva.

Kudus is their key man because he's the one they mainly rely on their drive them up the pitch. The number of duels (1v1, outmusling, outpacing opponents, 50-50s) is ridiculous. Bowen is not the quickest and his holdup play is a level below Antonio.

If we pin them back and cut Kudus off then it's really hard for them. Summerville can be tricky at times but Kudus is a machine.  Their home record is not as good  this year because they've been trying things they are not good enough to do (e.g playing a high line, inverting both fullbacks).
« Last Edit: Today at 08:11:27 am by MonsLibpool »
luchodiaz

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #61 on: Today at 08:07:45 am
Want to see Lucho and maybe Jota in this game. Will be tricky running CJ another 90 proper gutted Szobo got that yellow the other day this is his type of game and he was rested for this exact reason. We move just get the 3pts I don't care how we do it.
Rosario

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #62 on: Today at 09:20:38 am
Given whos available guessing only Diaz comes into the lineup for this one. Dont care how but just win and put the pressure on the chasing pack who play after us.
keyop

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #63 on: Today at 10:03:28 am
Definitely a potential banana skin this one, so need to stay focused and keep it tight at the back. We're scoring plenty but also conceding, so I think we need a more measured first half then ramp it up after the break. We have most players fit, so only Szoboszlai, Konate and Bradley unavailable.

We've picked up momentum after the 2 draws, and going 9/10 points clear of Chelsea/Arsenal is a big incentive to keep the pressure on. The back 5 pick themselves, and Gravenberch, Mac and Jones should be too strong for them. Gakpo's in great form, so I'd go with him and Mo in the wide positions and Jota through the middle. Diaz/Darwin off the bench if needed.
peelyon

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #64 on: Today at 10:47:26 am
1-2 result with Salah and Diaz scoring!

Will be nice to play before both Chelsea and Arsenal. 
Pistolero

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #65 on: Today at 10:58:44 am
Same side same attitude as the Spurs rout please. Thank you
rocco

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #66 on: Today at 11:01:14 am
There missing a few key players  1-3 away win
killer-heels

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #67 on: Today at 11:05:32 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:01:14 am
There missing a few key players  1-3 away win

The squad is stretched but they will line up with a good first 11, especially in attack. Have to try not to go behind and grind the game down.
Hazell

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #68 on: Today at 11:08:32 am
Thanks for the OP duvva!

As each game passes, I'm getting more and more anxious about the season. Given that it's an away game, West Ham have seemingly turned things around, and the tight turn around from Thursday however, would take any kind of victory. Would be amazing to have at least a six point lead going into the Manc game next weekend.
