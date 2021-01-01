Definitely a potential banana skin this one, so need to stay focused and keep it tight at the back. We're scoring plenty but also conceding, so I think we need a more measured first half then ramp it up after the break. We have most players fit, so only Szoboszlai, Konate and Bradley unavailable.
We've picked up momentum after the 2 draws, and going 9/10 points clear of Chelsea/Arsenal is a big incentive to keep the pressure on. The back 5 pick themselves, and Gravenberch, Mac and Jones should be too strong for them. Gakpo's in great form, so I'd go with him and Mo in the wide positions and Jota through the middle. Diaz/Darwin off the bench if needed.