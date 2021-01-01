« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #40 on: Today at 05:47:43 pm
Think hes a good sub for Jones later in game

Theres a argument to start Endo to protect Grav from a booking but not sure thats wise

If Grav is suspended for next week well play Mac, Jones and Szobo. Not the end of the world.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #41 on: Today at 06:09:28 pm
I've happened to watch a few of their home games this season; Man City/Arsenal/Chelsea all beat them very easily. As a matter of fact so did we in the League Cup.

Expecting it to be tougher than that, but even if they had a full squad I'd expect we should be beating them, and they certainly don't.

I don't know how adept they are at sitting in and frustrating or anything, can't imagine they're great, but games always benefit us when they go a bit wild due to our supreme attack. Interesting to see how it plays, but we should be confident of a result really, they looked under the cosh at Southampton.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #42 on: Today at 06:31:27 pm
The team are flying down fron Liverpool to Stansted this afternoon at 4.30...I guess the coach will pick them up at the airport down there.

Ah that explains it.   It was just joining the toll road
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #43 on: Today at 06:49:11 pm

Just need to shackle Bowen the way we erased Palmer and we should be comfortable.

No daft early goal concession please.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #44 on: Today at 07:58:18 pm
They will really miss Antonio against us, he always did well and seemed to score no matter how good we were, looks like he probably wont play again now that hes 34 and the extent of his injuries, and is going to have a job at walking normally let alone playing again.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #45 on: Today at 08:49:57 pm
If Grav is suspended for next week well play Mac, Jones and Szobo. Not the end of the world.

Jones and Szobo as the false 10s would demolish Utd..

Looking forward to this one, lets not concede early please.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #46 on: Today at 08:51:29 pm
Just need to shackle Bowen the way we erased Palmer and we should be comfortable.

No daft early goal concession please.

Palmer is head and shoulders above Bowen to be fair so we shouldn't really place too much emphasis on him
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #47 on: Today at 09:14:05 pm
If Grav is suspended for next week well play Mac, Jones and Szobo. Not the end of the world.

If we can't beat Utd at home without RG then something is badly wrong.   He should start and play his normal game.  Sub him for Endo if we are comfortable to give him a rest and Endo some game time.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #48 on: Today at 09:20:01 pm
Great OP Luuva
Excited for this game
Logged

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #49 on: Today at 09:56:54 pm
They are unbeaten in four. Not sure how morale is with the fans but they wanted the Manager out a while back.

We have to be tighter at the back as conceded ten in our last four away games! 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #50 on: Today at 10:46:01 pm
Palmer is head and shoulders above Bowen to be fair so we shouldn't really place too much emphasis on him
Palmer being better than Bowen (debatable imo) isn't really relevant.  Bowen is gonna be their main threat tomorrow so of course we need to pay him extra attention.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: West Ham v Liverpool, London Stadium 5:15pm Sun 29 Dec
Reply #51 on: Today at 10:54:41 pm
They are unbeaten in four. Not sure how morale is with the fans but they wanted the Manager out a while back.

We have to be tighter at the back as conceded ten in our last four away games! 

They also have deserved their results and probably should have had more in games that have included playing against Brighton and Bournemouth. Again we should be winning but this does have the potential to be tricky.
