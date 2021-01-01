« previous next »
Merry Christmas Everyone!
« on: Today at 12:10:59 am »
I want to apologise as well for being a dick.

Can't even put into words what a shit year it has been.

We have lost a shit load of family and I have lurched from health scare to health scare to health scare. And I have another test and check in 2 months.

I might be fucked I might be Ok.




Fuck me. With this and a shitloads of deaths in the family and healh scares and shit happening to those I love.


But if I'm here next year and now having to have my doubts I'm sorry for pissing people off and hoping I'm here to see us win at least another one.


Up the Mighty Fucking Reds.
Re: Merry Christmas Everyone!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:12:55 am »
Merry christmas everyone.. And a blessed, happy and healthy New year.

YNWA
Re: Merry Christmas Everyone!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:28:22 am »
 :scarf :scarf :scarf   All the best
