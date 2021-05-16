« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield  (Read 757 times)

Offline Zlen

Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« on: Today at 09:36:12 am »


Liverpool v Leicester
Premier League, Thursday, 26th December, 20h, Anfield

Referee: Darren Bond
Assistants: Scott Ledger, Matthew Wilkes, Fourth official: James Bell
VAR: Chris Kavanagh, Assistant VAR: Craig Taylor



What a crazy season this has been so far. I suppose my favourite part of it is that even now, topping all the tables, I'm still not really expecting anything. I mean, logically I can see the tempting glimmer on the horizon, but I'm ignoring the siren call for now. Long may it last, being stuck in this chill mode where I'm just enjoying the way we develop and find new ways of solving challenges. Once the nerves hit it could get ugly, but I don't think it's time for that just yet. We aren't even halfway through this thing, but as we approach the halfway mark we welcome Leicester to Anfield. Boxing day football, game under the lights, Reds being in some seriously sexy attacking form - I must say I am looking forward to this one.


Leicester are coming to Anfield on the back of two convincing defeats, the away 4-0 loss to Newcastle and the more damning and serious 0-3 home defeat to Wolves. When you make Wolves, the goal-gifters extraordinaire, look robust in defence - you know you have a big, big problem. We can expect Van Nistelrooy to try and do anything he possibly can to shore up their defensive performance. From sitting back, aggressive and sharp defending, fouling hard and often (they'll know it's ok to do so at Anfield). We should expect all the hits here, as ugly as they can make it - they will. Will it make a difference? I hope not. Especially after that 'brain off-legs off' quarter hour against Spurs, Slot will have little patience for mediocre effort and half-sharp performances in this game.


Numbers are on our side too. We do well against Leicester, haven't lost in our last 12 PL games against them. We also do really well on Boxing day, having won last 7 Boxind day games. Leicester don't really do well on Boxing day, just one win in last 10 matches (their Champion season). So pretty clear we'll just easily win right? Yeah, not really. I honestly hate it when I research for a match and find a cluster of stats like these. All of these runs are bound to end some day - we will need to put good effort to make sure that day is not this December 26th. Fuck numbers really, only number I care about is 3. Three sweet points to add to our collection.


I'm not sure is there anyone we really need to rotate for this match? Might be one where Robbo gets 60 minutes for example, Kostas certainly needs some minutes. But I don't think Kostas starts. It really might be a very similar lineup to one against Spurs, possibly giving Jones a start and resting Szobo a bit and also possibly rotating a bit in the attack, perhaps starting with Nunez and resting Diaz a bit. Hopefully if we're ahead and in control - rest Gravenberch as much as possible. Otherwise it'll be as strong as we can and high-tempo from the start.

Hoping for a great atmosphere, strong performance and to keep those chasing us at arms length.
What a great time to follow the Reds.


Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:42:00 am »
I think Mo, Nunez and Diaz start this with Jota not quite ready for a start and Gakpo maybe rested.
Offline DelTrotter

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:43:00 am »
Should be easy work, they are shocking, even the game they won v West Ham was a complete fluke. A good chance to rest a couple, (not the whole team before the usual people get offended at the suggestion of changing some players)

I'd rest Grav for sure as 1 it won't do him any harm after the most intense half season of his career so far and 2 it takes out another game where he could get booked and miss West Ham/add another card so there's a chance he's banned for 2 vital games later in the season. Can do some changes at LB or up top too.

Offline Bread

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:43:03 am »
Be interesting to see what kind of team Slot puts out, maybe with 1 eye on West Ham away 3 days later.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:46:31 am »
I wouldn't mind seeing some rotation for this one to give some players a break.
Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:47:57 am »
We wouldn't rest Mo for this one would we?
Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:50:22 am »
Thanks for the OP Zlen. Its hard not to get too over confident/complacent right now, especially if we come up against the likes of these.

However we saw against Spurs what a foot off the gas 15 mins can result in, so Im sure well do the business here. Hopeful of a few goals and an enjoyable night at Anfield

Merry Christmas RAWK
Offline amir87

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:54:19 am »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 09:50:22 am
Thanks for the OP Zlen. Its hard not to get too over confident/complacent right now, especially if we come up against the likes of these.

However we saw against Spurs what a foot off the gas 15 mins can result in, so Im sure well do the business here. Hopeful of a few goals and an enjoyable night at Anfield

Merry Christmas RAWK

I suspect those 15 minutes will be mentioned in quite a few team meetings in the future. A good example of how we can't afford for our levels to drop or any complacency to creep into our game.
Offline Caligula?

  • SPQR
Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:54:46 am »
We're not rotating here, Slot doesn't do that. We've got plenty of opportunity to do so in the next two CL matches and the FA Cup game.
Offline fredfrop

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:55:42 am »
We've played them on Boxing day before, that win was one of my favourite games of the  Klopp era. Relentless pressing, squeezing them so most of the game was played in their final third.
Offline spider-neil

  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:11:57 am »
I remember the winter game against Leicester where they rested players against City and went full strength against us the absolute c*nts. Mo misses a penalty and the rest is history. One of the games that cost us the league.
Online PEG2K

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:12:25 am »
Is the Christmas New Year period this year less hectic than usual? Every team just has a game in mid week and another one at the weekend. It's no difference than the regular PL - Cup - PL schedule. I see no reasons for massive rotations.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:23:44 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:11:57 am
I remember the winter game against Leicester where they rested players against City and went full strength against us the absolute c*nts. Mo misses a penalty and the rest is history. One of the games that cost us the league.
And the one where Martin Atkinson refused to give a stonewall penalty on Naby Keita. Ultimately another title costing moment.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:27:25 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:23:44 am
And the one where Martin Atkinson refused to give a stonewall penalty on Naby Keita. Ultimately another title costing moment.

Maguire hauled down one of ours when through on goal too, naturally he wasn't sent off and scored for them minutes later, that's what we are up against in title races sadly. Hopefully we can be so good this season and the others not very good so the officials can't do any real damage.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:35:16 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:54:46 am
We're not rotating here, Slot doesn't do that. We've got plenty of opportunity to do so in the next two CL matches and the FA Cup game.

There also is a decent gap between games over this Christmas and New Year period. No need to rotate even if Slot was minded to want to do that.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:38:17 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:54:46 am
We're not rotating here, Slot doesn't do that. We've got plenty of opportunity to do so in the next two CL matches and the FA Cup game.

He does in areas we can or theres not a standout option, if we cant change a couple for Leicester at home we are fucked anyway.
Offline terry_macss_perm

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:38:49 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:46:31 am
I wouldn't mind seeing some rotation for this one to give some players a break.

Who is at risk of a ban for the number of yellows? Dom? Id rather we didnt take any risks and had everyone available for West Ham.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:43:49 am »
Maybe two / three changes.

Jota, Tsimi and maybe Jones for Grav as he is close to a ban.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:45:33 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 10:38:49 am
Who is at risk of a ban for the number of yellows? Dom? Id rather we didnt take any risks and had everyone available for West Ham.

Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Nunez and Konate are all currently on 4
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:47:58 am »
I think Jones comes in and I do think Jota too.

EDIT: Oh and Tsimikas.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:57:36 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:27:25 am
Maguire hauled down one of ours when through on goal too, naturally he wasn't sent off and scored for them minutes later, that's what we are up against in title races sadly. Hopefully we can be so good this season and the others not very good so the officials can't do any real damage.
My thinking exactly. No doubt PGMOL headquarters are watching our progress very closely.
Offline Zizou

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:21:22 am »
Thanks for the OP. What's everyone's favourite goal against these? I particularly appreciated Mo outmuscling Maguire, turning him completely then smashing into the corner a few years back. United saw that and still spent £80m on him.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Liverpool v Leicester (PL) - Thursday, 26th December, 20h Anfield
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:56:46 am »

Thanks for the OP, couldnt agree more that its all about getting the points and not losing intensity. Start hard, build a lead then make changes. Theres a good case for starting Tsimi here as well as Jones. I might even start Nunez with Jota an option off the bench on the basis that ideally we play our strongest side possible against West Ham and Man Utd. Those two games are a week apart so that should work.
 
I dont think we worry about yellow cards yet. Missing West Ham is arguably better than missing Man Utd but no point trying to be clever. The 5 yellow threshold increases to 10 after Man Utd so if were 3-0 up against them by all means take them off then.
