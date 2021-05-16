Liverpool v Leicester

Premier League, Thursday, 26th December, 20h, Anfield



Referee: Darren Bond

Assistants: Scott Ledger, Matthew Wilkes, Fourth official: James Bell

VAR: Chris Kavanagh, Assistant VAR: Craig Taylor

What a crazy season this has been so far. I suppose my favourite part of it is that even now, topping all the tables, I'm still not really expecting anything. I mean, logically I can see the tempting glimmer on the horizon, but I'm ignoring the siren call for now. Long may it last, being stuck in this chill mode where I'm just enjoying the way we develop and find new ways of solving challenges. Once the nerves hit it could get ugly, but I don't think it's time for that just yet. We aren't even halfway through this thing, but as we approach the halfway mark we welcome Leicester to Anfield. Boxing day football, game under the lights, Reds being in some seriously sexy attacking form - I must say I am looking forward to this one.Leicester are coming to Anfield on the back of two convincing defeats, the away 4-0 loss to Newcastle and the more damning and serious 0-3 home defeat to Wolves. When you make Wolves, the goal-gifters extraordinaire, look robust in defence - you know you have a big, big problem. We can expect Van Nistelrooy to try and do anything he possibly can to shore up their defensive performance. From sitting back, aggressive and sharp defending, fouling hard and often (they'll know it's ok to do so at Anfield). We should expect all the hits here, as ugly as they can make it - they will. Will it make a difference? I hope not. Especially after that 'brain off-legs off' quarter hour against Spurs, Slot will have little patience for mediocre effort and half-sharp performances in this game.Numbers are on our side too. We do well against Leicester, haven't lost in our last 12 PL games against them. We also do really well on Boxing day, having won last 7 Boxind day games. Leicester don't really do well on Boxing day, just one win in last 10 matches (their Champion season). So pretty clear we'll just easily win right? Yeah, not really. I honestly hate it when I research for a match and find a cluster of stats like these. All of these runs are bound to end some day - we will need to put good effort to make sure that day is not this December 26th. Fuck numbers really, only number I care about is 3. Three sweet points to add to our collection.I'm not sure is there anyone we really need to rotate for this match? Might be one where Robbo gets 60 minutes for example, Kostas certainly needs some minutes. But I don't think Kostas starts. It really might be a very similar lineup to one against Spurs, possibly giving Jones a start and resting Szobo a bit and also possibly rotating a bit in the attack, perhaps starting with Nunez and resting Diaz a bit. Hopefully if we're ahead and in control - rest Gravenberch as much as possible. Otherwise it'll be as strong as we can and high-tempo from the start.Hoping for a great atmosphere, strong performance and to keep those chasing us at arms length.What a great time to follow the Reds.