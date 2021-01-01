Yea, they're still really good at suffocating the opposition (Brentford created nothing against them either), but they don't have the creativity now especially with Saka out. Martinelli isn't in great form this season.



I dont know about suffocating. Its just an organized compact defense. Like I said, they are Stoke with a squad worth 10x as much. What I dont get is that last season they played good football and did well. Why have they changed so much? This is literally the opposite of their previous style. Most of the squad is still the same. They are missing saka and white from their best starting XI. That's 2 players who are important to how they play, but does it really warrant such a big change? I usually only watch MoTD for the other teams games and I'd been reading everywhere that they just play for set pieces and naturally thought it was exaggeration as it usually is, but I watched a full 90 and I am shocked by what I saw, these cant win shit if they play like this, newcastle will probably send them packing from the league cup as well.