Of course he does, im sorry anyone that thinks otherwise is just spouting nonsense.



He does but does he with Salah.With what we are telling Jota, Nunez, and Diaz to do (drop deeper, press, provide the structural platform in the team for Salah to stay up and do what he does best), how do you replicate that structure with Salah and Isak?Maybe it does work but it's a very different model than we are playing right now.With how we currently play, it would mean either Salah starts dropping deeper which probably isn't great for him at his age now, or Isak does which is like spending big money on a high end sports car, to be used solely for off-road driving - it probably can work but you are spending high end premium for the job it isn't best suited for.Isak fits Slots team but does he fit it with Salah in it. You have to find that deeper play and pressing our 9's are doing somewhere else in the team if they are both in it