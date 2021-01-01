« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January  (Read 52221 times)

Online tubby

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2960 on: Today at 01:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 01:17:03 pm
Spurs' squad depth is appalling. Dragusin, Werner, Bergvall and Spence are all shite.

Spence looked really good at Forest, but he's gone to shit at Spurs.  Maybe just a little purple patch before his move.
Online Tobelius

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2961 on: Today at 01:18:44 pm »
Seems Spurs don't have better players to put in their midfield than Bergvall,every time i've seen him he's 'not looked ready' to put it kindly.
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2962 on: Today at 01:19:12 pm »
Dreadful touch from Isak or that could be 3
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2963 on: Today at 01:19:12 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 01:11:19 pm
In fairness to Darwin, he used to get a lot of opportunities under Kloppo but under Slot he just doesn't seem involved in a game much at all.

Yeah the stats are chances (average) are down from 12 to 6 under Slot. It seems that a Slot '9' is expected to be more clinical in his system but we really don't know what a Slot '9' is in terms of other attributes. Unfortunately Darwin is probably the only player that hasn't improved under Slot, for everybody else the numbers are up.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2964 on: Today at 01:19:25 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:17:56 pm
Isak is a talent but I dont think he fits in a system Slot wants to play.

He does if you don't have Salah doing the same thing on the wing.

While positionally being a 9, functionally he would be a Salah replacement
Online tubby

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2965 on: Today at 01:19:33 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:17:56 pm
Isak is a talent but I dont think he fits in a system Slot wants to play.

He would, but not with Salah in the team.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2966 on: Today at 01:19:33 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:17:56 pm
Isak is a talent but I dont think he fits in a system Slot wants to play.

Plus he is injury prone. I hope Arsenal spend an absolute fortune on him ...
Online spider-neil

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2967 on: Today at 01:19:34 pm »
I think we go for a player who profiles more like Joao Pedro than Isak.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2968 on: Today at 01:19:40 pm »
Isak - good player, but what an absolute cryarse, whinges at every stoppage.
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2969 on: Today at 01:19:44 pm »
What is Archie Grays normal position? Where was he signed to play?
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2970 on: Today at 01:19:56 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:17:56 pm
Isak is a talent but I dont think he fits in a system Slot wants to play.

He fits in any team. Simply, he doesnt have weaknesses. I actually think he might be the best in the league. Haaland just sniffs out goals a bit better and gets way more laid on for him.

https://fbref.com/en/players/8e92be30/scout/365_m1/Alexander-Isak-Scouting-Report
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2971 on: Today at 01:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:18:44 pm
Seems Spurs don't have better players to put in their midfield than Bergvall,every time i've seen him he's 'not looked ready' to put it kindly.
I very quickly developed an intense dislike for that bugger.
Online spider-neil

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2972 on: Today at 01:20:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:19:33 pm
Plus he is injury prone. I hope Arsenal spend an absolute fortune on him ...

And ignore the other holes in their team.
Online tubby

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2973 on: Today at 01:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 01:19:44 pm
What is Archie Grays normal position? Where was he signed to play?

Midfielder who can play right back if needed.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2974 on: Today at 01:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:19:12 pm
Yeah the stats are chances (average) are down from 12 to 6 under Slot. It seems that a Slot '9' is expected to be more clinical in his system but we really don't know what a Slot '9' is in terms of other attributes. Unfortunately Darwin is probably the only player that hasn't improved under Slot, for everybody else the numbers are up.

Slots 9 is Isak without Salah. It's probably Darwin too, and Jackson, and whoever you want to say. If his Feyanord system is anything to go by

But Salah trump's them all from the wing as he is right now. So Slot's 9 with Salah is rather different
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2975 on: Today at 01:21:10 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:19:34 pm
I think we go for a player who profiles more like Joao Pedro than Isak.

Agreed.
 ;)
Online the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2976 on: Today at 01:21:21 pm »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 01:10:50 pm
Could we get Isak
Unless we're up for another player on the sidelines.

Isak is good, but he's injury prone. Sometimes, you need to use sense and stay away. He's going to either Chelsea or Arsenal. (unless we can make a 2-for-1 deal. Buy a player that's not injury-prone... and Isak. Then use them both. It's more expensive than a one-player deal though)

Jota is the only one we can afford.
Online Robinred

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2977 on: Today at 01:21:25 pm »
Spuds dont win many 50/50s nor 2nd balls. Only Kulasevski offers any bite in midfield.
Online gerrardsarmy

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2978 on: Today at 01:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:19:25 pm
He does if you don't have Salah doing the same thing on the wing.

While positionally being a 9, functionally he would be a Salah replacement

This is a fair point and one I hadn't considered, the pressing and tracking back.

The legs on Newcastle at the moment... they look like they're flat out all the time.
Online Barneylfc

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2979 on: Today at 01:21:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:14:23 pm
Remember when Kosovo was Serbian? Good old times ...

You can be a right bellend at times
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2980 on: Today at 01:22:39 pm »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 01:21:48 pm
This is a fair point and one I hadn't considered, the pressing and tracking back.

The legs on Newcastle at the moment... they look like they're flat out all the time.

Hopefully they give Arsenal a good kicking on Tuesday.
Online dirkster

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2981 on: Today at 01:23:00 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:19:40 pm
Isak - good player, but what an absolute cryarse, whinges at every stoppage.
Will fit in well at Arsenal then.
Online gerrardsarmy

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2982 on: Today at 01:23:19 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:21:21 pm
Unless we're up for another player on the sidelines.

Isak is good, but he's injury prone. Sometimes, you need to use sense and stay away. He's going to either Chelsea or Arsenal.

Jota is the only one we can afford.

I haven't really paid attention to Newcastle and therefore his injuries... will take your word for it.

RAWK has spoken, fuck him.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2983 on: Today at 01:24:48 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:19:34 pm
I think we go for a player who profiles more like Joao Pedro than Isak.

Probably. Although I think we probably focus on other areas first if Salah stays. As much as we believe we can improve this attack it is bloody fucking effective at the moment.

Although if Salah goes I think there's a fair chance we do profile someone like Isak and a more creative and deeper player on the right. Although not Isak as he would cost way WAY too much - he'd be well over £100 million
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2984 on: Today at 01:25:02 pm »
How much do you guys reckon Isak would cost?
Online A Complete Flop

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2985 on: Today at 01:25:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:19:40 pm
Isak - good player, but what an absolute cryarse, whinges at every stoppage.

Perfect fit for Arsenal so
Online spider-neil

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2986 on: Today at 01:25:44 pm »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 01:23:19 pm
I haven't really paid attention to Newcastle and therefore his injuries... will take your word for it.

RAWK has spoken, fuck him.

Hes injury prone. But maybe young enough to move past it.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2987 on: Today at 01:26:02 pm »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 01:23:19 pm
I haven't really paid attention to Newcastle and therefore his injuries... will take your word for it.

RAWK has spoken, fuck him.


EDIT:


This is Jota:
Online spider-neil

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2988 on: Today at 01:26:10 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 01:25:02 pm
How much do you guys reckon Isak would cost?

Over 100m guaranteed.
Online Barneylfc

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2989 on: Today at 01:26:15 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 01:25:02 pm
How much do you guys reckon Isak would cost?

More than he's worth.
Online gerrardsarmy

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2990 on: Today at 01:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:22:39 pm
Hopefully they give Arsenal a good kicking on Tuesday.

I wonder if Arsenal go strong in search of a trophy... hope they do.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2991 on: Today at 01:26:56 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 01:25:02 pm
How much do you guys reckon Isak would cost?

Between £130 million and £150 million I reckon
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2992 on: Today at 01:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:26:56 pm
Between £130 million and £150 million I reckon

So nearly double what he's actually worth
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2993 on: Today at 01:29:33 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:28:31 pm
So nearly double what he's actually worth

Every time he steps on the pitch youre effectively 1-0 up, that is worth a lot more than £65m in anyones books. Maybe not to Liverpool but hes one of the best strikers in the world. They cost a hell of a lot of money nowadays.
Online Tobelius

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2994 on: Today at 01:30:59 pm »
Online spider-neil

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2995 on: Today at 01:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:29:33 pm
Every time he steps on the pitch youre effectively 1-0 up, that is worth a lot more than £65m in anyones books. Maybe not to Liverpool but hes one of the best strikers in the world. They cost a hell of a lot of money nowadays.


Arsenal may deem their squad is strong enough to warrant spending their entire budget on one player.
Online Coolie High

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2996 on: Today at 01:31:02 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:17:56 pm
Isak is a talent but I dont think he fits in a system Slot wants to play.

Of course he does, im sorry anyone that thinks otherwise is just spouting nonsense.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2997 on: Today at 01:31:08 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:26:02 pm


EDIT:


This is Jota:


And that's a big problem for us and makes you question the risk reward of both players.

Put it this way, if you got Isak you wouldn't want his backup being Jota, as there's a fair chance that means you have both injured at the same time
Online Buster Gonad

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2998 on: Today at 01:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:29:33 pm
Every time he steps on the pitch youre effectively 1-0 up, that is worth a lot more than £65m in anyones books. Maybe not to Liverpool but hes one of the best strikers in the world. They cost a hell of a lot of money nowadays.

Does that mean that every time he's injured you're effectively one down ;)
Online the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #2999 on: Today at 01:33:00 pm »
We already have to deal with a player - although fantastic, has been out at one time for over a 150 days...

We can't do with another one ... while competing for trophies.

I don't wanna go into the 2nd half of the season, and we have a groin injury that takes one of our deadliest strikers out for 2 months.. it van be even worse- the other is off to the AFCON, and 1 or 2 of the rest are struggling for form.

Not gunna happen.

Nah sorry, pass on! Madrid, Arsenal, City, United, Barca or Chelsea bound. Let Newcastle strip them, spread their legs and strap them over a barrel.
In my eyes, he's a solid 35m player only, because of the injury record.
