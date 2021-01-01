We already have to deal with a player - although fantastic, has been out at one time for over a 150 days...



We can't do with another one ... while competing for trophies.



I don't wanna go into the 2nd half of the season, and we have a groin injury that takes one of our deadliest strikers out for 2 months.. it van be even worse- the other is off to the AFCON, and 1 or 2 of the rest are struggling for form.



Not gunna happen.



Nah sorry, pass on! Madrid, Arsenal, City, United, Barca or Chelsea bound. Let Newcastle strip them, spread their legs and strap them over a barrel.

In my eyes, he's a solid 35m player only, because of the injury record.