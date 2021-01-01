« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January  (Read 46614 times)

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 08:53:48 pm
Quote from: Gerry83 on Today at 07:18:17 pm
Arsenal are a much better team. Also i think the fact that theyre chasing rather than leading could help them!
And what about us?

Isn't the fact that we're leading comfortably and looking like the real champions, helping us?

Seriously people. Arsenal are only in 2nd place, because that's their default position.

We're in a commanding position having barely broken sweat and we're already at the halfway mark, having alreay beaten everyone else once.

Arsenal can win as many games as they like- they can go on another 16-game run for all I care(something we regularly do), but I know what my team is capable of. They're not a concern at all, at this point.
Whoever they beat, we will do even better.

All we need to be concerned about is not losing to anyone above us!
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 09:05:21 pm
Things can change quickly, especially if we lose the currently great attitude of the three players out of contracts at the end of the season. They are all professionals, Good performances are expected from them, but the emotional bit cannot be controlled. The most unphased person seems to be Van Dijk, and I actually think that Salah is putting the extra effort as if he was playing for a contract. I know it sounds silly, but I think he's overperforming, and long may it continue, but I don't expect the same thing from him in the next two years. Trent has been the most difficult to read, and I think he'd be the most susceptible to sulking if the Real deal doesn't go through.

But whatever happens, these three players have a lot of impact on our current position and form. It's not clear whether this will be maintained in the second half of the season. Never mind the regular worries about injuries, and that we are short in a few positions. I'd be more relaxed if we are in the same predicament come the end of March.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 09:29:15 pm
Quote from: Gerry83 on Today at 07:18:17 pm
Arsenal are a much better team. Also i think the fact that theyre chasing rather than leading could help them!

Are they? Defend their set-pieces well, like Everton did, and they are useless ...
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Today at 09:33:37 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 08:36:53 pm
I think the ridiculous over-expectation played a massive part in that result. It simply never works out like that when a walkover is predicted. They were coming here with a 100% commitment to not get embarrassed again. It was always going to be a frustrating game, especially if we didn't get an early goal. I absolutely hate it when everyone talks about how we're going to dish out a hammering, because it very rarely turns out that way. The Wimbledon final in '88 should have been a lesson we never overlooked again.

A 1-0 will do me in this upcoming match. Anything more is just icing on the cake.

I know that what people say on a forum is said to have no bearing on any result, and I agree with that totally. But the general vibe around a game does have an effect. The vibe around that game from the media and everyone else was that United would be obliterated again. Players on both teams will have been aware of this too.



