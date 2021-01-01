Things can change quickly, especially if we lose the currently great attitude of the three players out of contracts at the end of the season. They are all professionals, Good performances are expected from them, but the emotional bit cannot be controlled. The most unphased person seems to be Van Dijk, and I actually think that Salah is putting the extra effort as if he was playing for a contract. I know it sounds silly, but I think he's overperforming, and long may it continue, but I don't expect the same thing from him in the next two years. Trent has been the most difficult to read, and I think he'd be the most susceptible to sulking if the Real deal doesn't go through.



But whatever happens, these three players have a lot of impact on our current position and form. It's not clear whether this will be maintained in the second half of the season. Never mind the regular worries about injuries, and that we are short in a few positions. I'd be more relaxed if we are in the same predicament come the end of March.