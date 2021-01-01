« previous next »
danm77

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2320 on: Yesterday at 10:42:11 pm
Re Isak I think Carra is referring to centre forwards/strikers/number 9s.
shook

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2321 on: Yesterday at 10:42:41 pm
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Yesterday at 10:39:19 pm
He's just said that even if they keep losing, he won't change.  ::)

AMEN.
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2322 on: Yesterday at 10:42:54 pm
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Yesterday at 10:39:19 pm
He's just said that even if they keep losing, he won't change.  ::)

Whats Portuguese for Its who we are?
SamLad

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2323 on: Yesterday at 10:43:32 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 10:42:54 pm
Whats Portuguese for Its who we are?
and "mate"?
Reform Ste 123

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2324 on: Yesterday at 10:45:22 pm
você não está entretido, amigo?
an fear dearg

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2325 on: Yesterday at 10:52:55 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:17:50 pm
Can you not liken us to Max Verstappen?   :puke2

Max has a cousin is a taxi driver in Belfast .he's called Hanks Verstappen..
Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2326 on: Yesterday at 10:55:29 pm
Neville has changed his predictions. Arsenal to win the league he reckons. Give us the title now haha.
mc_red22

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2327 on: Yesterday at 10:56:27 pm
No wonder his managerial career went down the pan after a short stint, everything with him is based on what he wants to happen rather than anything where logic is applied.
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2328 on: Yesterday at 10:57:36 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on Yesterday at 10:56:27 pm
No wonder his managerial career went down the pan after a short stint, everything with him is based on what he wants to happen rather than anything where logic is applied.

Its going to be disallowed this
Reform Ste 123

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2329 on: Yesterday at 10:57:59 pm
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Yesterday at 10:55:29 pm
Neville has changed his predictions. Arsenal to win the league he reckons. Give us the title now haha.
you serious? This guy actually gets paid big money for these opinions.
SamLad

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2330 on: Yesterday at 10:58:33 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on Yesterday at 10:56:27 pm
No wonder his managerial career went down the pan after a short stint, everything with him is based on what he wants to happen rather than anything where logic is applied.
I never watch Sky (not shown here) -- does nobody ever just ask him "Gary, is that what you think will happen, or what you want to happen?"  and if he says the first, ask him "Based on what?"

it's mindboggling he gets away with the shit I read about on RAWK.
Sprouts of Spion

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2331 on: Yesterday at 10:59:06 pm
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Yesterday at 10:39:19 pm
He's just said that even if they keep losing, he won't change.  ::)
That's bizarre. Reactionist kneejerking is a bad thing, but so too is the inability or unwillingness to adapt. The tree that refuses to bend with the breeze will eventually snap. Alarm bells really should be ringing at Rodent Central.
mc_red22

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2332 on: Yesterday at 10:59:43 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:58:33 pm
I never watch Sky (not shown here) -- does nobody ever just ask him "Gary, is that what you think will happen, or what you want to happen?"

it's mindboggling he gets away with the shit I read about on RAWK.

He's just predicted if any of the 3 promoted teams were to stay up, he'd picked Leicester (I'm guessing solely because of Ruud)
DangerScouse

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2333 on: Yesterday at 10:59:44 pm
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 10:57:59 pm
you serious? This guy actually gets paid big money for these opinions.

Despite Saka being out for at least two months in all ikelihood, he reckons they'll beca greater attacking threat in the second half of the season!
Red Ol

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2334 on: Yesterday at 11:02:32 pm
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Yesterday at 10:39:19 pm
He's just said that even if they keep losing, he won't change.  ::)

Tis but a flesh wound
Bobinhood

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2335 on: Yesterday at 11:08:25 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 10:59:06 pm
That's bizarre. Reactionist kneejerking is a bad thing, but so too is the inability or unwillingness to adapt. The tree that refuses to bend with the breeze will eventually snap. Alarm bells really should be ringing at Rodent Central.

When you hear about "survival of the fittest", what Darwin meant by that was not the strongest or fastest but the one who was the most adaptable to changing circumstances, who could best deal with setbacks or problems by innovating and creating solutions. Once you killed the bear with the arrow you invented, the strong guy could drag it home.
Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2336 on: Yesterday at 11:08:43 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:23:20 pm
didn't Mo diss Carragher a few weeks back?

Hope so

Blue lipped twat
mc_red22

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2337 on: Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm
Carragher just laughed at Neville for 10 mins because he picked Gvardiol in his team of the season so far.

Their picks for keeper and defenders of the season so far...

Neville

Sels - Trent - Saliba - Van Dijk - Gvardiol


Carragher

Raya - Aina - Milenkovic - Van Dijk - Robinson


Phineus

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2338 on: Yesterday at 11:12:30 pm
Neville is lazy.
JRed

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2339 on: Yesterday at 11:16:15 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:59:44 pm
Despite Saka being out for at least two months in all ikelihood, he reckons they'll beca greater attacking threat in the second half of the season!
and does he think were going to stop attacking or something?
He should work for Talksport. Talks total bollox .
B0151?

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2340 on: Yesterday at 11:16:15 pm
Neville is so bitter that he can't even do what a smart Liverpool hating pundit would do and try pile the pressure on us saying its in the bag and ours to lose etc
Sprouts of Spion

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2341 on: Yesterday at 11:16:42 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:08:25 pm
When you hear about "survival of the fittest", what Darwin meant by that was not the strongest or fastest but the one who was the most adaptable to changing circumstances, who could best deal with setbacks or problems by innovating and creating solutions. Once you killed the bear with the arrow you invented, the strong guy could drag it home.
Exactly right. Willingness and ability to adapt to circumstances you face is crucial to longevity and success. It's a basic life lesson that, if heeded, pays real dividends in the long term and see you survive hardship in the short term.
Red Beret

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2342 on: Yesterday at 11:16:57 pm
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Yesterday at 10:39:19 pm
He's just said that even if they keep losing, he won't change.  ::)

He's got that club by the balls. They can't sack him without a massive payoff. Brexit Jim would have to sack the entire canteen staff.
bornandbRED

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2343 on: Yesterday at 11:17:17 pm
No mention of Konate in any of those MNF teams is crazy.
Bread

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2344 on: Yesterday at 11:17:51 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm
Neville

Sels - Trent - Saliba - Van Dijk - Gvardiol


Carragher

Raya - Aina - Milenkovic - Van Dijk - Robinson

You can tell out of these two who is actually watching football games.
Sprouts of Spion

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2345 on: Yesterday at 11:18:03 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:16:15 pm
Neville is so bitter that he can't even do what a smart Liverpool hating pundit would do and try pile the pressure on us saying its in the bag and ours to lose etc
That approach will probably come later, once he's further down the line with his grieving process.
bornandbRED

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2346 on: Yesterday at 11:19:18 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:17:51 pm
You can tell out of these two who is actually watching football games.

Yeah Neville comes across as somebody that doesnt really watch a lot of footy.
MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2347 on: Yesterday at 11:19:22 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:16:15 pm
Neville is so bitter that he can't even do what a smart Liverpool hating pundit would do and try pile the pressure on us saying its in the bag and ours to lose etc
He's helping us by continuing to downplay our team.
the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2348 on: Yesterday at 11:19:56 pm
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Yesterday at 10:39:19 pm
He's just said that even if they keep losing, he won't change.  ::)
Told ya'all.. just another Ange.
He will not budge, and it will break him.
Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2349 on: Yesterday at 11:21:09 pm
Neville shouts Arsenal for the league
the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2350 on: Yesterday at 11:24:21 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:23:20 pm
didn't Mo diss Carragher a few weeks back?
Well, he started it!
the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2351 on: Yesterday at 11:28:29 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:59:44 pm
Despite Saka being out for at least two months in all ikelihood, he reckons they'll beca greater attacking threat in the second half of the season!
They all seem to forget that last season, Arsenal and their lack of firepower was a running theme. This season has seen no improvement there at all.
And Arteta's so dull, he didn't even undress that in the summer. It's unpossible for a top manager to be so dim.

A half-hearted attempt, with Sterling... not replacing the likes of Havertz, and so on.
Instead, they decided to turn into Stoke, so's they can eke out a few goals here and there. Delap Snr. and Pulis would be proud of them!
Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2352 on: Yesterday at 11:38:46 pm
What a fantastic set of results so far, come on Brentford, make yourselves heroes!
Tokyoite

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2353 on: Today at 12:29:05 am
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Yesterday at 10:55:29 pm
Neville has changed his predictions. Arsenal to win the league he reckons. Give us the title now haha.
Forget about that but does he reckon United will finish above us still?  ;D
WestieRed

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2354 on: Today at 12:32:59 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 12:29:05 am
Forget about that but does he reckon United will finish above us still?  ;D

That really hasnt aged well after just 18 games! What a wild call that was!
Terrys chocolate orange

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2355 on: Today at 12:37:42 am
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 10:42:54 pm
Whats Portuguese for Its who we are?
É quem somos
whtwht

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2356 on: Today at 12:44:26 am
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:17:51 pm
You can tell out of these two who is actually watching football games.

None of them
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2357 on: Today at 01:09:56 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:28:29 pm
They all seem to forget that last season, Arsenal and their lack of firepower was a running theme. This season has seen no improvement there at all.
And Arteta's so dull, he didn't even undress that in the summer. It's unpossible for a top manager to be so dim.
Bare stupidity, sheer naked incompetence
Sprouts of Spion

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2358 on: Today at 01:15:59 am
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 01:09:56 am
Bare stupidity, sheer naked incompetence
Criminally negligee.  :-*
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #2359 on: Today at 01:16:01 am
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 01:09:56 am
Bare stupidity, sheer naked incompetence
Criminal Negligee at its most transparent
