Arsenal really are shite, would be a travesty seeing them win the title.
They are decent enough, an average of 2pts per game side, but their corners take them over that. Teams need to start defending those better in the 2nd half of the season Edit: just looking at the table I see those corners have taken them to EXACTLY 2pts per game so they're under that without them. Those corners have won them a good 12 points
Was the Stoke game as boring as the stats suggest.
it's Saturday in the middle of the season and there's not a single game on the PL schedule.when's the last time that happened?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
22/23, although that was down to the World Cup.21/22 also had no Saturday fixtures over Christmas. Saturday was Christmas Day.There was also the occasion when Lizzie kicked the bucket. All games were postponed the weekend after that.
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]