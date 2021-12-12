« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January  (Read 22762 times)

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,800
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1320 on: Yesterday at 11:22:42 pm »
Arsenal really are shite, would be a travesty seeing them win the title.
Logged

Offline Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,612
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1321 on: Yesterday at 11:31:40 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Yesterday at 11:22:42 pm
Arsenal really are shite, would be a travesty seeing them win the title.

They are decent enough, an average of 2pts per game side, but their corners take them over that. Teams need to start defending those better in the 2nd half of the season

Edit: just looking at the table I see those corners have taken them to EXACTLY 2pts per game so they're under that without them. Those corners have won them a good 12 points
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:33:43 pm by Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man »
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,772
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 12:42:45 am »
Was the Stoke game as boring as the stats suggest.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 12:55:12 am »
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Yesterday at 11:31:40 pm
They are decent enough, an average of 2pts per game side, but their corners take them over that. Teams need to start defending those better in the 2nd half of the season

Edit: just looking at the table I see those corners have taken them to EXACTLY 2pts per game so they're under that without them. Those corners have won them a good 12 points

Who was the other week that tried to dismantle their corner set up by putting three attackers up on the half-way line thereby drawing out more of their players in the box?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,357
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 01:05:32 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:42:45 am
Was the Stoke game as boring as the stats suggest.
Yes. Dreadful.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 01:07:27 pm »
it's Saturday in the middle of the season and there's not a single game on the PL schedule.

when's the last time that happened?
Logged

Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,876
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 01:45:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:07:27 pm
it's Saturday in the middle of the season and there's not a single game on the PL schedule.

when's the last time that happened?

22/23, although that was down to the World Cup.
21/22 also had no Saturday fixtures over Christmas. Saturday was Christmas Day.
There was also the occasion when Lizzie kicked the bucket. All games were postponed the weekend after that.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,396
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 03:16:47 pm »
Anyone think Forest will do the bizzy against Ev?

They seem like the sort of team that goes to Everton, then draw or get beaten. Would love them to win there, to be honest.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,003
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 03:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 01:45:04 pm
22/23, although that was down to the World Cup.
21/22 also had no Saturday fixtures over Christmas. Saturday was Christmas Day.
There was also the occasion when Lizzie kicked the bucket. All games were postponed the weekend after that.

Every international break as well, which makes those so awful...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 