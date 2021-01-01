« previous next »
Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #600 on: Today at 05:02:50 pm
4-point lead with 2 games in hand
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #601 on: Today at 05:03:00 pm
Just goes to show how much Slot knows....   He thinks Forest is a bottom-of-the-table side.   
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #602 on: Today at 05:04:25 pm
Muniz too tight to mention.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #603 on: Today at 05:04:34 pm
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Today at 05:01:01 pm
Neto tries to elbow Iwobi on the way to Fulham equaliser misses him rolls about 4 times stays on the floor for 3 mins kicking the ground then the physios come on pretending he's been in a car crash

Absolutely despicable

This was my favourite moment of the match
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #604 on: Today at 05:04:55 pm
Go out for a walk, Fulham 1-0 down...

Return to a 1-2 victory, ambulatory superstitional powers affirmed in emphatic fashion...
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #605 on: Today at 05:05:20 pm
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 05:02:50 pm
4-point lead with 2 games in hand

Win today it will 6 with a game in hand. Arsenal will go above Chelsea tomorrow.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #606 on: Today at 05:06:44 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 05:05:20 pm
Win today it will 6 with a game in hand. Arsenal will go above Chelsea tomorrow.

Seven
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #607 on: Today at 05:07:29 pm
Quote from: PeterheadRed on Today at 04:59:12 pm
Fulham and Newcastle are two of the most in form teams in the premier league at the moment. Avoiding defeat against both clubs this past month may turn out to be massive for us.

Still need to do our job tonight though!

To be fair, that loss to Forest is not looking so weird anymore, too.

Now, looking forward to Wolves beating Man Utd, and us doing the job against Leicester ...
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #608 on: Today at 05:08:45 pm
One F in Fulham , theres only one F in Fulham
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #609 on: Today at 05:08:48 pm
Quote from: Canada Loves Anfield on Today at 05:04:34 pm
This was my favourite moment of the match

Honestly I can't bear that shit from players

I just want to hit them with a cricket bat
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #610 on: Today at 05:09:08 pm
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #611 on: Today at 05:09:51 pm
Now it's understandable why we lost to N.Forest.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #612 on: Today at 05:10:58 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 05:00:36 pm
I know its a derby but I never really get the sense they hate each other too much?
It's a proper hate. You should see them coming to blows over the last of the hampers at Fortnum's on Xmas Eve.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #613 on: Today at 05:14:19 pm
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 04:57:56 pm
Fucking hell dont give people ideas, theyll be shitting their pants at Brentford winning if were not careful
one of the top dogs in the tin foil hat brigade who reckons the league is too bent for us to win it is mocking people for being worried about our rivals winning games. We won't win because other teams might beat us= shithouse. We won't win because the refs are in a grand conspiracy to take us down= gritty realism.

Said it before and I'll say it again. Two cheeks of the same arse.

Up the reds.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #614 on: Today at 05:14:33 pm
Wern't we meant to be second for a bit a few days ago ?
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #615 on: Today at 05:15:19 pm
this season is just turning into an insane dream scenario for Liverpool  ;D 

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #616 on: Today at 05:15:41 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 05:00:36 pm
I know its a derby but I never really get the sense they hate each other too much?

There were some limbs in that Fulham end at the goal to be fair
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #617 on: Today at 05:16:05 pm
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 05:09:51 pm
Now it's understandable why we lost to N.Forest.

If we'd scored early when Luis hit the post, we'd have won it.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #618 on: Today at 05:16:23 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 05:14:19 pm
one of the top dogs in the tin foil hat brigade who reckons the league is too bent for us to win it is mocking people for being worried about our rivals winning games

Said it before and I'll say it again. Two cheeks of the same arse.

Up the reds.

Will you be calling Liverpool supporters "precious" again for getting pissed off with poverty chanting tonight fella?

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #619 on: Today at 05:17:13 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 04:56:23 pm
Nottingham in the title race.

What a time to be alive.
They're no mugs, that club. It's Forest after all.
Always a thorn in our side. Even beat us at Anfield as a hello-present, the pricks.
Success was only going to be a matter of time after they got promoted... after 23 years.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #620 on: Today at 05:17:20 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:57:02 pm
Since people said Chelsea were going to win all their games, they have lost one and drawn one

That's known as reverse mockers in the cricket threads.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #621 on: Today at 05:18:21 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:17:20 pm
That's known as reverse mockers in the cricket threads.

On RAWK footie threds it;s known as "Shitting their pants".
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #622 on: Today at 05:19:38 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:16:23 pm
Will you be calling Liverpool supporters "precious" again for getting pissed off with poverty chanting tonight fella?


I'll be calling your mum precious tonight Del  :-*
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #623 on: Today at 05:20:57 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 05:19:38 pm
I'll be calling your mum precious tonight Del  :-*

With Delboy's ma? YOu have no standared's mate.  :D
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #624 on: Today at 05:21:06 pm
Our rivals can win all the games they want, as long as we win our's.

That's my stance. Shitstainery isn't my thing.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #625 on: Today at 05:21:36 pm
Christ Spurs are now 11th. Thats awful
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #626 on: Today at 05:22:21 pm
I hear Neto is still rolling around in the dressing room
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #627 on: Today at 05:22:39 pm
Quote from: kesey on Today at 05:14:33 pm
Wern't we meant to be second for a bit a few days ago ?
Those blerts in blue, with the pointy shoes, drew.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #628 on: Today at 05:23:24 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 05:19:38 pm
I'll be calling your mum precious tonight Del  :-*

Doubt she'd be keen on a spineless fella who defends poverty chanting to be honest mate. Are you in the Leicester end tonight?
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #629 on: Today at 05:24:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:20:57 pm
With Delboy's ma? YOu have no standared's mate.  :D
You could make a very good argument that she would be the one with no standards, to be fair.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #630 on: Today at 05:24:17 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:21:06 pm
Our rivals can win all the games they want, as long as we win our's.

That's my stance. Shitstainery isn't my thing.

At the moment they dont seem to want to win many!
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #631 on: Today at 05:25:11 pm
Chelsea had the spotlight on them and took 1 point from 6.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #632 on: Today at 05:25:23 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:23:24 pm
Doubt she'd be keen on a spineless fella who defends poverty chanting to be honest mate. Are you in the Leicester end tonight?
boring
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #633 on: Today at 05:25:38 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 05:00:36 pm
I know its a derby but I never really get the sense they hate each other too much?

It's Fulham's main rivalry, not reciprocated by the Chelsea fans though.
Theirs is probably Spurs abd Arsenal
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #634 on: Today at 05:25:58 pm
Quote from: PeterheadRed on Today at 04:59:12 pm
Fulham and Newcastle are two of the most in form teams in the premier league at the moment. Avoiding defeat against both clubs this past month may turn out to be massive for us.

Still need to do our job tonight though!

A draw at Newcastle is a good result, and from behind twice, it was the manner of the late equaliser..then you want to win the next game and we drew but Fulham have took points off Arsenal and Chelsea as well this month. Also we came back twice and with 10 men.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #635 on: Today at 05:27:26 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:57:02 pm
Since people said Chelsea were going to win all their games, they have lost one and drawn one

I said they looked good but also that they will drop points in at least two of their games when their next five fixtures were posted a couple weeks ago. Its actually the games I expected to drop points in that they did, Fulham and Everton/Palace.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #636 on: Today at 05:27:44 pm
Can't recall a time like this for other results going our way.

Come on Reds!!!!
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #637 on: Today at 05:28:14 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:25:11 pm
Chelsea had the spotlight on them and took 1 point from 6.
Our home 2-2 draw with Fulham with most of the game with 10 men doesn't look that bad now.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #638 on: Today at 05:28:33 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:27:26 pm
I said they looked good but also that they will drop points in at least two of their games when their next five fixtures were posted a couple weeks ago. Its actually the games I expected to drop points in that they did, Fulham and Everton/Palace.

They have been decent at times but people have lost their heads this season.

What is the longest winning run by a team this season ?
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #639 on: Today at 05:29:20 pm
Time to throw the Mancs to the Wolves
