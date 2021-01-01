Neto tries to elbow Iwobi on the way to Fulham equaliser misses him rolls about 4 times stays on the floor for 3 mins kicking the ground then the physios come on pretending he's been in a car crash Absolutely despicable
If it acts like a cock and a banner appears on the kop with its name written down the shaft of a cock, it probably is...
4-point lead with 2 games in hand
Win today it will 6 with a game in hand. Arsenal will go above Chelsea tomorrow.
Fulham and Newcastle are two of the most in form teams in the premier league at the moment. Avoiding defeat against both clubs this past month may turn out to be massive for us.Still need to do our job tonight though!
This was my favourite moment of the match
I know its a derby but I never really get the sense they hate each other too much?
Fucking hell dont give people ideas, theyll be shitting their pants at Brentford winning if were not careful
Now it's understandable why we lost to N.Forest.
one of the top dogs in the tin foil hat brigade who reckons the league is too bent for us to win it is mocking people for being worried about our rivals winning gamesSaid it before and I'll say it again. Two cheeks of the same arse. Up the reds.
Nottingham in the title race.What a time to be alive.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Since people said Chelsea were going to win all their games, they have lost one and drawn one
That's known as reverse mockers in the cricket threads.
Will you be calling Liverpool supporters "precious" again for getting pissed off with poverty chanting tonight fella?
I'll be calling your mum precious tonight Del
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Wern't we meant to be second for a bit a few days ago ?
With Delboy's ma? YOu have no standared's mate.
Our rivals can win all the games they want, as long as we win our's.That's my stance. Shitstainery isn't my thing.
Doubt she'd be keen on a spineless fella who defends poverty chanting to be honest mate. Are you in the Leicester end tonight?
Chelsea had the spotlight on them and took 1 point from 6.
I said they looked good but also that they will drop points in at least two of their games when their next five fixtures were posted a couple weeks ago. Its actually the games I expected to drop points in that they did, Fulham and Everton/Palace.
