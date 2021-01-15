« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]

Author Topic: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January

masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • hippie at heart
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #280 on: Today at 02:28:13 pm
One of the worst counter attacks I have seen, blues could have won that.

I know under Klopp we had a bad season but we didnt look close to being this poor, its weird and glorious watching City crumble before our eyes.
Logged

Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,007
  • Cool as
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #281 on: Today at 02:28:38 pm
Hard to tell the difference between the sides, which, when you're playing Everton, is about as damning an indictment as I can give.
Logged

Djimigotamedal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #282 on: Today at 02:28:47 pm
Fixture run of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City, Everton didnt lose once. Prepare the DVD!!
Logged

FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,689
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #283 on: Today at 02:28:49 pm
Quote from: sminp on Today at 02:25:50 pm
Hahaha did City just get booed off? Cant imagine wed stoop so low to boo our own players if we had a bad season after 4 titles on the bounce.

To be fair this shite they're serving up now isn't what the Abu Dhabi fan signed up for
Logged

kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,612
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #284 on: Today at 02:28:49 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 02:27:25 pm
I mean, Doku literally can't cross a ball

Someone on here months said he's like a dog chasing a car . He gets there and diesn't know what to do
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,659
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #285 on: Today at 02:28:56 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 02:27:09 pm
Are City out of the title race?
100%, yes they have gone on insane runs after Christmas in the past but they look totally gassed and out of ideas. They might not even finish in the top 5
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,969
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #286 on: Today at 02:29:00 pm
They do bring you down to shit football.
Logged
mines a pint

elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,206
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #287 on: Today at 02:29:40 pm
Damn, just saw the score. Another favor by Everton? What's next, alien invasion?
Logged

Buster Gonad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #288 on: Today at 02:29:46 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 02:27:09 pm
Are City out of the title race?

I can think of plenty titles for them.
Logged

eyescream

  • ewes'cream
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #289 on: Today at 02:30:30 pm
Don't  these counts have any song?  All I could hear during the game was just "Come on, Manchester City." two-three times. What a lame support.
Logged

elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,206
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #290 on: Today at 02:30:45 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 02:27:09 pm
Are City out of the title race?
They are in the Conference League race.
Logged

disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,638
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #291 on: Today at 02:30:47 pm
City might end up being really lucky there'll be 5 teams in the Champions League next season

If they don't sign a couple of quality players with something to prove in January there's no guarantees they get that. Their big players of the past 5 years plus are all checked out.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #292 on: Today at 02:31:19 pm
Think I'd prefer watching Mrs Brown's Boys Xmas Special than watch that match again.
Logged

jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,859
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #293 on: Today at 02:31:47 pm
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Today at 02:28:56 pm
100%, yes they have gone on insane runs after Christmas in the past but they look totally gassed and out of ideas. They might not even finish in the top 5

The team has no legs. It's a bit like our season where Hendo and Fabinho lost their legs and literally no one in our midfield could run such that a 17 year old in Bajetic looked like a world beater in comparison to the others. KdB looks completely cooked physically. He doesn't seem to have any speed or power based on that showing.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,193
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #294 on: Today at 02:32:19 pm
Dear oh dear.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,174
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #295 on: Today at 02:32:28 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:27:58 pm
That was a month ago.

City can only get a maximum 88 points now and that's if they win their last 20 games which they obviously won't.

Personally I thought they were done when Rodri did his ACL but every game since they've been shite..they weren't playing well before.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • hippie at heart
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #296 on: Today at 02:32:36 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 02:27:09 pm
Are City out of the title race?

I wrote them off a couple of weeks ago, they are done. They have a fight in their hands to get into the Top 5.
Logged

Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,062
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #297 on: Today at 02:32:49 pm
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Today at 02:11:39 pm
In other news Everton are our game in hand away

That's Arsenal Chelsea and City whove struggled v them on the bounce
Doesn't bother me at all. As has been said already, the Goodison derby is a tough affair anyway. It's their cup final. They'll be cocky going into it now, and that'll play into our hands.

The result today is what I'd hoped for. A miserable draw. Abu Dhabi still stuck in their malaise, and the Shite dropping six points out of nine against the teams you mentioned whilst also depriving two title rivals of the full three points against them. Abu Dhabi aren't title rivals now and the Shite aren't going down anyway, so the draw is nice.  ;D
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

DrTobiasFunke

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,525
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #298 on: Today at 02:33:12 pm
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Today at 02:27:28 pm
Unlikely to happen but think they could in theory finish this set of fixtures in 10th!

Think that can only happen if both teams manage to win the Newcastle v Villa match  ;D

They're going to be 7th at the very highest though by end of today. Crazy run of form and they look to be getting worse by the week. Today was a perfect opportunity to get a bit of confidence after going one up but they were toothless in attack and even Everton made them look vulnerable at the back at times
Logged
