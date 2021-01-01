Thanks for your consoling words mate.



Honestly, these days my soul is so tired.



This scam really hurt and it leaves you feeling really stupid and embarassed.



Yeah I had someone befriend me on Twitter once, communicate for 3 years on and off over various results and what our kids were up to (both have an autism diagnosis), kept trying to arrange to meet at a game but hadn't managed it, and then the league cup final of 2022 he mentioned that his Granddad had three priority rights tickets, he was gonna take one and he had two spares. Sent him the money face value for 2 so I could box my brother and a mate and then it became clear very quickly he was a liar when he sent me a picture of three tickets that I found someone else had posted on Twitter. I can only assume he was at the time desperate for cash and was willing to use whoever he could scam to sort himself out at that moment. Cross between being really pissed off and feeling sorry for him. I was disappointed in myself with it being a final, I should have known better, but that's what confidence tricksters will do, try and allay your fears and use the fact you really want to attend to screw you over. Seemed like hard graft for him really, as it worked out about £40~ a year to screw me. At least he grafted for the £140 or so.Don't be embarrassed mate. Some people are just c*nts.