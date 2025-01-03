Fuck sakes.



How have we gotten to a stage where going to 2 home matches gets you a less than 50% chance of a final ticket with an allocation of 32k



Ano its bad, but ultimately because there's 7k corporates guaranteed, plus the thousands they take for the club, players, sponsors etc, and all them Priority Rights HoldersThe biggest Anfield has been since becoming seated and a larger away allocation than the averageIn 2022, we had Arsenal which was fairly big, but also was a creditless season so loads jibbed it off, those extra 7k in Annie Road plus having that bigger Spurs allocation compared to last season is what'll kill it, basically taking 5.5k out of the pot, and as a net number adding in an extra 2k to the ballotEdit - thinking about it.... the broadies/founders crew were actually given final tickets last season.. so might not be as bad, still be the 50% mark