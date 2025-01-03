« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs away in the cup selling details  (Read 10927 times)

Offline pistol

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #280 on: January 3, 2025, 02:36:44 pm »
Quote from: willss on January  3, 2025, 02:31:11 pm
Queue number 13983.  Still 9042 in font of me.

Games been taken down now anyway
Offline Jm55

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #281 on: January 3, 2025, 02:40:17 pm »
queue number 430, still wasnt enough. Refreshed a few times and saw it go orange but assume I was slower than the bots.

Blackburn away in the 3rd round next season please. :lmao
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #282 on: January 3, 2025, 02:58:22 pm »
Quote from: RedSue on January  3, 2025, 02:33:26 pm
Maybe ask they were stolen being reallocated by system

Wish Id press refresh instead of just watching page not doing anything now!!

I still try every possible way I can think of to get straight in on sales, in case there is a glitch somewhere (very likely)
Offline DGS_05

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #283 on: January 3, 2025, 03:00:01 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on January  3, 2025, 02:03:22 pm
I'll let you know how I get on 🤣

Got in, got  2 lots of 4 together in any block I liked plus coach travel!! 😁🐷
Offline stevesteve

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #284 on: January 3, 2025, 03:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Tepid water on January  3, 2025, 02:26:15 pm
What was weird with mine was that I didnt get a queue number at first even though it said I was in the queue.  Refreshed the browser and ended up at number 4.

Same with me, didn't refresh automatically, then refreshed and didn't work so had to click the link again. Such a ballache. Wish they would just do a ballot, save all the bullshit!
Offline Jm55

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #285 on: January 3, 2025, 03:28:43 pm »
Quote from: Tepid water on January  3, 2025, 02:26:15 pm
What was weird with mine was that I didnt get a queue number at first even though it said I was in the queue.  Refreshed the browser and ended up at number 4.

It always does that, takes a few minutes to tell you your queue number.

I think the actual position is already determined it just doesn't update.
Offline DanK1456

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #286 on: January 3, 2025, 03:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on January  3, 2025, 03:28:43 pm
It always does that, takes a few minutes to tell you your queue number.

I think the actual position is already determined it just doesn't update.

Agree, it just seems to be the time where its assigning everyone numbers. Its not doing it instantly
Offline Jm55

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #287 on: January 3, 2025, 03:47:50 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on January  3, 2025, 03:29:35 pm
Agree, it just seems to be the time where its assigning everyone numbers. Its not doing it instantly

I was 430 and saw it light up orange a couple times but still not enough.

Galling, just have to hope we eventually get a bigger allocation away and in the meantime I'm lucky with any potential final ballots!
Offline 30fiver

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #288 on: January 3, 2025, 04:01:53 pm »
If we get there... the Final Ballot will be the hardest we've had for a long time in this comp

More qualify through having standards since the expansion, only 2 home games instead of 3 so less chance people missed out on the last game as corp take more, plus the biggie.... 2,000 extra have Hospo season tickets in Broadies & Founders which are now guaranteed Wembley tickets, not to mention we've had a big allocation away too

Final allocation is 32k, about 7k Hospo guaranteed now, 6k with aways, plus any club/sponsor allocation off that too usually a couple thousand, whack your PRH crew in there too... be looking at 15k for the ballot? with 36k+ qualifying?
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #289 on: January 3, 2025, 04:20:26 pm »
How much was it for last season?
Offline Jm55

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #290 on: January 3, 2025, 04:30:43 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on January  3, 2025, 04:01:53 pm
If we get there... the Final Ballot will be the hardest we've had for a long time in this comp

More qualify through having standards since the expansion, only 2 home games instead of 3 so less chance people missed out on the last game as corp take more, plus the biggie.... 2,000 extra have Hospo season tickets in Broadies & Founders which are now guaranteed Wembley tickets, not to mention we've had a big allocation away too

Final allocation is 32k, about 7k Hospo guaranteed now, 6k with aways, plus any club/sponsor allocation off that too usually a couple thousand, whack your PRH crew in there too... be looking at 15k for the ballot? with 36k+ qualifying?

Only slight caveat to that is 6k with an away credit means less actually entering the ballot as they're boxed from the guaranteed.

It was about 60% last year wasn't it? I can't imagine it will have gone down enough to be less than 50% as your numbers would suggest but I reckon 55-60-% rather than 70% is probably accurate.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #291 on: January 3, 2025, 04:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on January  3, 2025, 04:30:43 pm
Only slight caveat to that is 6k with an away credit means less actually entering the ballot as they're boxed from the guaranteed.

It was about 70% last year wasn't it? I can't imagine it will have gone down enough to be less than 50% as your numbers would suggest but I reckon 55-60-% rather than 70% is probably accurate.

Yeha but there's an extra 5k+ general admission seats with the expansion now too who'll qualify for the ballot

Last year only 2.7k got aways, so 3.5k ish were in the ballot, those now all have final tickets guaranteed with having spurs

It'll be less than 50% imo
Offline Jm55

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #292 on: January 3, 2025, 04:55:05 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on January  3, 2025, 04:48:45 pm
Yeha but there's an extra 5k+ general admission seats with the expansion now too who'll qualify for the ballot

Last year only 2.7k got aways, so 3.5k ish were in the ballot, those now all have final tickets guaranteed with having spurs

It'll be less than 50% imo

Fuck sakes.

How have we gotten to a stage where going to 2 home matches gets you a less than 50% chance of a final ticket with an allocation of 32k :lmao
Offline scouse92

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #293 on: January 3, 2025, 04:58:25 pm »
Anyone know of any spaces on coaches for this from Liverpool? Would need 2.
Offline DanK1456

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #294 on: January 3, 2025, 05:08:33 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on January  3, 2025, 04:48:45 pm
Yeha but there's an extra 5k+ general admission seats with the expansion now too who'll qualify for the ballot

Last year only 2.7k got aways, so 3.5k ish were in the ballot, those now all have final tickets guaranteed with having spurs

It'll be less than 50% imo

Didnt we get some tickets from the EFL and it went to a waiting list, unless youve already included those?
Offline 30fiver

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #295 on: January 3, 2025, 05:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on January  3, 2025, 04:55:05 pm
Fuck sakes.

How have we gotten to a stage where going to 2 home matches gets you a less than 50% chance of a final ticket with an allocation of 32k :lmao

Ano its bad, but ultimately because there's 7k corporates guaranteed, plus the thousands they take for the club, players, sponsors etc, and all them Priority Rights Holders

The biggest Anfield has been since becoming seated and a larger away allocation than the average

In 2022, we had Arsenal which was fairly big, but also was a creditless season so loads jibbed it off, those extra 7k in Annie Road plus having that bigger Spurs allocation compared to last season is what'll kill it, basically taking 5.5k out of the pot, and as a net number adding in an extra 2k to the ballot 


Edit - thinking about it.... the broadies/founders crew were actually given final tickets last season.. so might not be as bad, still be the 50% mark
Offline shaunNW

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #296 on: January 3, 2025, 05:34:24 pm »
I was 95 and stood no chance
Offline Jm55

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #297 on: January 3, 2025, 05:46:44 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on January  3, 2025, 05:12:46 pm
Ano its bad, but ultimately because there's 7k corporates guaranteed, plus the thousands they take for the club, players, sponsors etc, and all them Priority Rights Holders

The biggest Anfield has been since becoming seated and a larger away allocation than the average

In 2022, we had Arsenal which was fairly big, but also was a creditless season so loads jibbed it off, those extra 7k in Annie Road plus having that bigger Spurs allocation compared to last season is what'll kill it, basically taking 5.5k out of the pot, and as a net number adding in an extra 2k to the ballot 


Edit - thinking about it.... the broadies/founders crew were actually given final tickets last season.. so might not be as bad, still be the 50% mark

Yeah I do know the actual reasons Im just shouting into the void, mainly at my own stupidity for not goring to MK Dons years ago.
Offline mighty magpie

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #298 on: January 3, 2025, 06:33:15 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on January  3, 2025, 03:00:01 pm
Got in, got  2 lots of 4 together in any block I liked plus coach travel!! 😁🐷

2 lots?
Offline RJK

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #299 on: January 3, 2025, 06:50:08 pm »
These additional cup away sales should be limited to auto cup scheme STH & members .I enter LC auto cup scheme every year never had a final ticket !
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #300 on: January 3, 2025, 06:55:15 pm »
The club have never used home loyalty for away games, they aren't going to start now
Offline Rodneyhide

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #301 on: January 3, 2025, 07:04:39 pm »
Next season they will.  :-X
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #302 on: January 3, 2025, 07:06:59 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on January  3, 2025, 03:00:01 pm
Got in, got  2 lots of 4 together in any block I liked plus coach travel!! 😁🐷

Thats annoying I know some after coach travel but missed out in the first sale.
Offline RJK

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #303 on: January 3, 2025, 07:28:45 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on January  3, 2025, 06:55:15 pm
The club have never used home loyalty for away games, they aren't going to start now
the club are not using any loyalty for these remaining tickets anyone can buy them you dont need any credits home or away !
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #304 on: January 3, 2025, 07:31:24 pm »
Quote from: RJK on January  3, 2025, 07:28:45 pm
the club are not using any loyalty for these remaining tickets anyone can buy them you dont need any credits home or away !

Yes, the way they have always done it
Offline RJK

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #305 on: January 3, 2025, 07:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on January  3, 2025, 07:31:24 pm
Yes, the way they have always done it
dont remember that system being used when we was in a queue at the back of the kop @ 5 am to but cup tickets !!
Offline stevesteve

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #306 on: January 3, 2025, 09:29:26 pm »
Damm I miss the called old rawk exchange to.
Shame that got knocked on the head! I understand why, but still a shame.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #307 on: January 3, 2025, 11:48:40 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on January  3, 2025, 07:06:59 pm
Thats annoying I know some after coach travel but missed out in the first sale.

Pretty sure he's joking. Look at his previous posts from the queue ;D
Offline willss

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #308 on: Yesterday at 04:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on January  3, 2025, 06:55:15 pm
The club have never used home loyalty for away games, they aren't going to start now
Actually they have, but it was back in 2002/3.  Home matches were used as loyalty for Villa away
Offline 30fiver

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #309 on: Yesterday at 07:20:40 pm »
Quote from: willss on Yesterday at 04:17:23 pm
Actually they have, but it was back in 2002/3.  Home matches were used as loyalty for Villa away

Didn't think they introduced loyalty until post 2005?

Thought before then it was always based off the ending number of your seasie
Offline RJK

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #310 on: Yesterday at 08:13:02 pm »
Quote from: willss on Yesterday at 04:17:23 pm
Actually they have, but it was back in 2002/3.  Home matches were used as loyalty for Villa away
is right m8
Offline RJK

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #311 on: Yesterday at 08:14:16 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:20:40 pm
Didn't think they introduced loyalty until post 2005?

Thought before then it was always based off the ending number of your seasie
earlier and 2005 champions league final !
Offline Jm55

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #312 on: Yesterday at 08:15:45 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:20:40 pm
Didn't think they introduced loyalty until post 2005?

Thought before then it was always based off the ending number of your seasie



I assume hes referring to the away win at Villa in the Quarter final 02/03 (we won in ET if memory serves). Back then for cup matches (as well as United/Everton home league matches) they used to get you to send/bring ticket stubs from previous matches to qualify for a ticket, I remember qualifying for the Celtic game that season with 2 Auxerre stubs which I swapped with someone else who has 2 identical stubs from a different UEFA Cup game (as you needed to have been to 2 previous matches) so we both qualified when otherwise neither of us would.

Anyway I assume Villa away used both home and away stubs as the criteria for the ticket, I didnt go to that one so dont remember.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #313 on: Yesterday at 09:44:48 pm »
As soon as the ST went from a book to a card credits came into play . They fucked mine up though so I was onto a loser from day 1 . Useless .
Online Alf

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #314 on: Yesterday at 10:00:17 pm »
Quote from: willss on Yesterday at 04:17:23 pm
Actually they have, but it was back in 2002/3.  Home matches were used as loyalty for Villa away

That Villa game ended up on general sale as we got an allocation of 4800 & were in the middle of an 11 game run in the league without winning. Man City in the FA Cup a few weeks later was a similar story. I also recall Birmingham, Newcastle, Southampton & West Ham all going on general sale during that run.
Offline theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #315 on: Today at 02:16:34 am »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 10:00:17 pm
That Villa game ended up on general sale as we got an allocation of 4800 & were in the middle of an 11 game run in the league without winning. Man City in the FA Cup a few weeks later was a similar story. I also recall Birmingham, Newcastle, Southampton & West Ham all going on general sale during that run.

Thos were the days ticket wise.
Online Billy Elliot

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #316 on: Today at 02:33:23 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:20:40 pm
Didn't think they introduced loyalty until post 2005?
Thought before then it was always based off the ending number of your seasie

Loyaltys always been used in cup matches. It was used for semi final and final tickets when I started going in the 80s. They used to give out vouchers on the gates at a league match. If you had the right serial number, you handed it in to the ticket office. League matches against United and Everton (home) were done by voucher. Most other aways were pay on the gates. European Cup finals were generally with official travel packages, although 1984 ended on general sale and didnt sell out.
Online Billy Elliot

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #317 on: Today at 02:53:47 am »
Someone once told me that for the 1950 FA Cup final you sent a SAE off to the ticket office. If it returned with a club stamp on it, you could use it to buy a ticket. So, I might have exaggerated when I said there's "always" been loyalty.
