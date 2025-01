am I missing something here, there's NO mention on unique links in the registration details ?REGISTRATION PERIODRegistration for the All Season Ticket Holders & Members Sale will be open online from 10am on Thursday 2 January until 10am on Friday 3 January ONLY.The sale to All Season Ticket Holders & Members will take place at 2pm on Friday 3 January.Please note: This is not a ballot; any tickets available to purchase during the All Season Ticket Holders & Members Sale will be allocated on a first come first served basis and no guarantee can be given to all who apply.Supporters can register for one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of FOUR tickets per registration.Supporters should only register if they intend to purchase a ticket should any further sales take place.