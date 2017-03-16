« previous next »
Spurs away in the cup selling details

anfieldash

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
December 27, 2024, 01:07:41 pm
Quote from: sharkeyb on December 27, 2024, 10:16:00 am
113 for our 3 - anyone hit me up on a decent place/area to park for this?

I just book a driveway on north side of A406 near Pymmes Park. About 20 minutes walk straight down the High Road and easy to get back on North Circular afterwards.
Christy Phelan

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
December 27, 2024, 02:57:49 pm
Back up on the site now.
willss

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
December 27, 2024, 03:37:53 pm
Quote from: Christy Phelan on December 27, 2024, 02:57:49 pm
Back up on the site now.
Cheers, got mine now
VAR Humbug

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
December 27, 2024, 08:12:58 pm
Quote from: anfieldash on December 27, 2024, 01:07:41 pm
I just book a driveway on north side of A406 near Pymmes Park. About 20 minutes walk straight down the High Road and easy to get back on North Circular afterwards.

Good shout just done the same for us
red79

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
December 28, 2024, 07:39:41 am
Ive booked a spot for £15 in a similar location at a school - through the big parking website, I did this for Southampton away and it was spot on, heres the link if anyone needs it

https://thebigparking.co.uk/football/events/jan-25/tottenham-v-liverpool
Jm55

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
December 28, 2024, 08:00:57 am
Delighted to not have to drive for this one, Southampton was brutal.
Hij

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
December 28, 2024, 02:04:55 pm
Got one in what looks like the upper tier but in is in and a credits a credit.
anfieldpurch

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Yesterday at 12:30:24 am
Quote from: red79 on December 28, 2024, 07:39:41 am
Ive booked a spot for £15 in a similar location at a school - through the big parking website, I did this for Southampton away and it was spot on, heres the link if anyone needs it

https://thebigparking.co.uk/football/events/jan-25/tottenham-v-liverpool

Any idea if that comes in the ULEZ zone etc? Debating if to do this or the usual park at Watford
red79

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Yesterday at 07:35:59 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 12:30:24 am
Any idea if that comes in the ULEZ zone etc? Debating if to do this or the usual park at Watford

Ive just had a look, it is in the ULEZ zone
Jm55

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Yesterday at 07:40:22 am
Where does anyone drink at Spurs these days?

Been a long long time since Ive been to WHL and the pub I always remember was The Park which was near Northumberland Park train station but Im fairly sure thats closed now.
rewood

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Yesterday at 08:30:33 am
Just continuing from the League Cup thread where I asked about getting back to Euston after game. 30fiver came up with -
12 min walk to northumberland park - get the train to tottenham hale and get on the tube before seven sisters - was back at euston for 7.10.. I think that looks like best option. Anyone else doing the journey?
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Yesterday at 08:54:53 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 12:30:24 am
Any idea if that comes in the ULEZ zone etc? Debating if to do this or the usual park at Watford

Anything inside the M25 falls inside ULEZ mate
red79

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 08:28:24 am
Looks like theres a handful left for anyone with MK Dons, my son has just managed to get one
android2005

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 08:39:30 am
There is still quite a few left. i only qualified for MK Dons game.  Got 2 together in 424 but seen more with a more central location.

If we get to final will that guarantee us 2 tickets for the final should we get there?

android2005

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 08:42:06 am
Theres about 150-200 tickets left
vlademer17

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 09:01:39 am
Was quite suprised when came on to have a look 30 mins after sale began.
Jm55

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 09:07:31 am
Quote from: android2005 on Today at 08:39:30 am
There is still quite a few left. i only qualified for MK Dons game.  Got 2 together in 424 but seen more with a more central location.

If we get to final will that guarantee us 2 tickets for the final should we get there?

Yes assuming you have all homes as well.

Assuming theres a few hundred left I assume that means that it will go to all members and then again when returns go on sale?
red79

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 09:22:47 am
Quote from: android2005 on Today at 08:39:30 am
There is still quite a few left. i only qualified for MK Dons game.  Got 2 together in 424 but seen more with a more central location.

If we get to final will that guarantee us 2 tickets for the final should we get there?

Lets not count our chickens, 😂 but if we do get to the final it will be 3 matches (home or away) guaranteed then 2 matches (home or away) will be in a ballot
RedSue

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 11:40:19 am
Anyone think this might go back to Arsenal semi a couple of years ago?
Craig S

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 11:43:50 am
Quote from: RedSue on Today at 11:40:19 am
Anyone think this might go back to Arsenal semi a couple of years ago?

No, that game did not carry any credits for future seasons.
Jm55

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 11:52:05 am
Quote from: RedSue on Today at 11:40:19 am
Anyone think this might go back to Arsenal semi a couple of years ago?

If theres any left itll go to all members, theres returns to be added as well so you would hope the TO will use some common sense and wait for the returns to be finalised then add them to whatevers left from the MK Dons sale for one all members sale.
DanK1456

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 03:57:38 pm
Quote from: android2005 on Today at 08:42:06 am
Theres about 150-200 tickets left

Cant have been many on MK Dons only then?
Jm55

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 04:17:09 pm
Anyone able to tell me how many are left as of now?
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 05:05:36 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:17:09 pm
Anyone able to tell me how many are left as of now?

Around 200
30fiver

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 05:18:30 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 03:57:38 pm
Cant have been many on MK Dons only then?

Must be a lot who've forgot or just not bought

Should in theory be 1000+ for the 600 odd there was before it dropped to MK
ABJ

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 05:21:46 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:17:09 pm
Anyone able to tell me how many are left as of now?
193.
Jm55

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 05:34:31 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 05:21:46 pm
193.

Ta, assume theres returns to be added to that as well.
ABJ

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 05:44:28 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:34:31 pm
Ta, assume theres returns to be added to that as well.
Correct.
LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 06:37:39 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:18:30 pm
Must be a lot who've forgot or just not bought

Should in theory be 1000+ for the 600 odd there was before it dropped to MK

My cousin got one for MK years ago . I suddenly remembered this morning and got her one . Lots mustve forgot as the credit didnt really count for much if you only had that one
DanK1456

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 07:46:37 pm
Would it go to all members if they know theres people with the credit who arent buying or would they do an MK Dons return sale and wait for them to buy?
Jm55

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 07:55:43 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 07:46:37 pm
Would it go to all members if they know theres people with the credit who arent buying or would they do an MK Dons return sale and wait for them to buy?

Itll go to all members surely if anyone with MK Dons has had 24 hours to buy a ticket and chosen not to.

Theyve given literally everyone with previous LC loyalty an opportunity to get a Spurs ticket so itll go to all members.

The sensible thing to do would be to announce the sale tomorrow, confirm the number of returns and then do one sale for the remaining tickets plus returns for all members on Thursday/Friday.
ABJ

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 09:18:14 pm
Bots will be all over the all members sale for this, same accounts yet again that the club are fully aware of but choose to do nothing about it.
scouser102002

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 11:41:48 pm
Just don't do unique links because if you're near the front it will be stolen
Jm55

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 11:43:51 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 11:41:48 pm
Just don't do unique links because if you're near the front it will be stolen

Dont reckon theyll have time to be honest, be similar to the Newcastle sale I reckon where its announced too soon to the sale for them to do registration etc.

Hopefully anyway.
