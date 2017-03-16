Would it go to all members if they know theres people with the credit who arent buying or would they do an MK Dons return sale and wait for them to buy?



Itll go to all members surely if anyone with MK Dons has had 24 hours to buy a ticket and chosen not to.Theyve given literally everyone with previous LC loyalty an opportunity to get a Spurs ticket so itll go to all members.The sensible thing to do would be to announce the sale tomorrow, confirm the number of returns and then do one sale for the remaining tickets plus returns for all members on Thursday/Friday.