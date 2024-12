Exactly this. They have the highest number of goals scored in the league - 39 to our 37. And despite losing 8 games (even more defeats than United!) they have a goal difference of 14.



They have some very good attacking players. Kulusevski is real quality.



If anyone bet on us keeping a clean sheet today, they haven’t been paying attention.



This all just serves to underpin how utterly awesome we were today. To go to their place and play like that is simply incredible.



I was expecting Spurs to create more than they did today (while also hopeful we'd fill our boots at the other end). Spurs were just clinical with what they did create (and that was after we slacked off). Was all about the win today for us.Looking forward to the semi final though. Wanted Spurs rather than the other 2 because it'll make for a good footballing tie. Compare them to Arsenal who spend all game trying not to play football, Spurs just want to get the ball down and play - as naive as they might be with it.