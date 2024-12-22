Be something like this to restore the laptop to factory settings, this is for an HP laptop, but the op's laptop could have similar way to reset the laptop to factory settings
Open the Start menu and select Settings (gear icon)
Navigate to Update & Security > Recovery
Under Reset this PC, click Get Started
Choose between Keep my files or Remove everything
Select either Cloud download or Local reinstall
Review additional settings if presented
Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the reset process