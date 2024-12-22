Im giving my old laptop to my BiL as I have a new one.



Is there an easy way to remove everything apart from Windows itself? At present I have manually uninstalled most things but cant seem to get outlook (old and new) uninstalled.

I dont have any sign in details for my Windows activation (It was a digital copy installed when I got the lappy) so doubt I could just reformat the thing.



Problem I have (I think) is when I turn on the laptop it asks me to add my pass which I think is my Microsoft account pass (god knows). And then whenever I try to open Outlook it provides my mail address in a dropdown box and auto signs in allowing full access to my mail account. Ive tried following the stuff to sign out of Microsoft but am just going round in circles.



All I really want is to get windows to open up, then want to install 365 onto it but with his details



Pulling my hair out here. Pretty sure it was never this difficult