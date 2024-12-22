« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Passing on my old laptop  (Read 300 times)

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,168
Passing on my old laptop
« on: December 22, 2024, 10:55:14 am »
Im giving my old laptop to my BiL as I have a new one.

Is there an easy way to remove everything apart from Windows itself? At present I have manually uninstalled most things but cant seem to get outlook (old and new) uninstalled.
I dont have any sign in details for my Windows activation  (It was a digital copy installed when I got the lappy) so doubt I could just reformat the thing.

Problem I have (I think) is when I turn on the laptop it asks me to add my pass which I think is my Microsoft account pass (god knows). And then whenever I try to open Outlook it provides my mail address in a dropdown box and auto signs in allowing full access to my mail account. Ive tried following the stuff to sign out of Microsoft but am just going round in circles.

All I really want is to get windows to open up, then want to install 365 onto it but with his details

Pulling my hair out here. Pretty sure it was never this difficult
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • JFT97
Re: Passing on my old laptop
« Reply #1 on: December 22, 2024, 12:13:09 pm »
Most laptops come with a recovery partition so you can reset it to how it came out of the box. Youd just need to google your laptop make and model to see how to do this.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,335
  • Kloppite
Re: Passing on my old laptop
« Reply #2 on: December 22, 2024, 12:20:08 pm »
Be something like this to restore the laptop to factory settings, this is for an HP laptop, but the op's laptop could have similar way to reset the laptop to factory settings

Open the Start menu and select Settings (gear icon)
Navigate to Update & Security > Recovery
Under Reset this PC, click Get Started
Choose between Keep my files or Remove everything
Select either Cloud download or Local reinstall
Review additional settings if presented
Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the reset process
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline thomasfrank

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Passing on my old laptop
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:16:17 am »
Quote from: blert596 on December 22, 2024, 10:55:14 am
Im giving my old laptop to my BiL as I have a new one.

Is there an easy way to remove everything apart from Windows itself? At present I have manually uninstalled most things but cant seem to get outlook (old and new Block Blast) uninstalled.
I dont have any sign in details for my Windows activation  (It was a digital copy installed when I got the lappy) so doubt I could just reformat the thing.

Problem I have (I think) is when I turn on the laptop it asks me to add my pass which I think is my Microsoft account pass (god knows). And then whenever I try to open Outlook it provides my mail address in a dropdown box and auto signs in allowing full access to my mail account. Ive tried following the stuff to sign out of Microsoft but am just going round in circles.

All I really want is to get windows to open up, then want to install 365 onto it but with his details

Pulling my hair out here. Pretty sure it was never this difficult
You can sign out of your Microsoft account by switching to a local account in Settings. Uninstall both the old and new versions of Outlook via Apps & Features or Control Panel and remove your Microsoft account from Email & Accounts. Finally, reset the laptop using Settings > Update & Security > Recovery to remove all personal data while retaining Windows activation, then have your BiL install Microsoft 365 with their details.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 