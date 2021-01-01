But I want to get why you think it is an islamist attack when they guy has been an extremely outspoken critic of Islam to the point of conspiracy.

It seems the only basis is he is Saudi and the attack was similar to another attack which was islamist.



We can't say for certainty why he did it. Maybe a psychotic episode, alt right delusion, maybe an attempt to escape the various charges you say he was facing, but the basis of "This could be islamist" seems kinda shoddy when talking about someone who was extremely anti-islam

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2017_Finsbury_Park_van_attack

Was he a secret Islamist terrorist?

not sure how you're missing this still, but you're wrong here. i think it isthat it's an islamist attack. that is clearly and quite obviously different to what you are saying.you've mistaken me again. his nationality is irrelevant, islamism relates to a religion not a country (i didn't expect that needed stating).we know that he grew up muslim because he states he's ex-muslim. and that saudi authorities three times warned germany about him as a terror threat (what they know, and what his crimes were in Saudi, I believe is still not reported) - so we know there's something beyond his public persona that was flagged up as threatening to civilians. we also know unquestionably that he purports to be staunchly anti-muslim in recent years. but that doesn't logically mean that it's impossible it's islamist in nature.people who are de-radicalised/programmed from extremist ideologies are known to slip into relapse/recidivism. it's obviously not the case that everyone who is de-programmed from whatever extreme view (islamism, white/aryan nationalism etc etc). because of the things stated above, and because of the similarity in who was attacked with previous islamic state terror attacks (kids et al at a christmas market) using previous islamic state terror tactics (driving through civilians), I'd say it'd be daft to say you know for sure there's nothing islamist at all in the attack.my assertion is that there is a greater than 0% chance that, despite not currently appearing so, this may yet have an islamist angle that we don't know of. not sure why you find that strange really, but you've not dissuaded me from that.don't think so, has that come up at all in the last 7 years? you've wildly missed the point anyway, but let me restate the logic for you in simple terms:'it is easier to make assertions/conclusions when there have been long investigations and seven years have passed than it is to do that in under 24 hours and before any thorough investigations'