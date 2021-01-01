« previous next »
Magdeburg terror attack

Re: Magdeburg terror attack
Yesterday at 05:43:53 pm
Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 05:19:52 pm
But I want to get why you think it is an islamist attack when they guy has been an extremely outspoken critic of Islam to the point of conspiracy.

It seems the only basis is he is Saudi and the attack was similar to another attack which was islamist.

We can't say for certainty why he did it. Maybe a psychotic episode, alt right delusion, maybe an attempt to escape the various charges you say he was facing, but the basis of "This could be islamist" seems kinda shoddy when talking about someone who was extremely anti-islam

No one has imposed anything beyond letting people of religions in and have the right to practice.

There is no way to guarantee that criminals do not come in beyond simply not accepting anyone seeking asylum. And I don't know if my morals would be happy with each year letting thousands stay in danger the keep out the tens or hundreds who are criminals

The first role of a government is to keep the population safe beyond any reasonable acceptable level of risk. Asylum doesnt qualify as this; certainly not at the levels Germany have accepted in the last 20 years. At times their immigration policy is more like What immigration policy? Combine this with the fact their security services are severely lacking and you end up with what they have. Frequent terrorist attacks from both Islamists and right-wing nutcases. Merkel totally failed Germany and by extension, Europe by encouraging this mass immigration from Islamic nations. Not quite blood on her hands but pretty close.
Re: Magdeburg terror attack
Yesterday at 05:44:05 pm
Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 05:19:52 pm
But I want to get why you think it is an islamist attack when they guy has been an extremely outspoken critic of Islam to the point of conspiracy.
not sure how you're missing this still, but you're wrong here. i think it is incorrect/premature to rule out that it's an islamist attack. that is clearly and quite obviously different to what you are saying.

Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 05:19:52 pm
It seems the only basis is he is Saudi and the attack was similar to another attack which was islamist.

We can't say for certainty why he did it. Maybe a psychotic episode, alt right delusion, maybe an attempt to escape the various charges you say he was facing, but the basis of "This could be islamist" seems kinda shoddy when talking about someone who was extremely anti-islam
you've mistaken me again. his nationality is irrelevant, islamism relates to a religion not a country (i didn't expect that needed stating).

we know that he grew up muslim because he states he's ex-muslim. and that saudi authorities three times warned germany about him as a terror threat (what they know, and what his crimes were in Saudi, I believe is still not reported) - so we know there's something beyond his public persona that was flagged up as threatening to civilians. we also know unquestionably that he purports to be staunchly anti-muslim in recent years. but that doesn't logically mean that it's impossible it's islamist in nature.

people who are de-radicalised/programmed from extremist ideologies are known to slip into relapse/recidivism. it's obviously not the case that everyone who is de-programmed from whatever extreme view (islamism, white/aryan nationalism etc etc). because of the things stated above, and because of the similarity in who was attacked with previous islamic state terror attacks (kids et al at a christmas market) using previous islamic state terror tactics (driving through civilians), I'd say it'd be daft to say you know for sure there's nothing islamist at all in the attack.

my assertion is that there is a greater than 0% chance that, despite not currently appearing so, this may yet have an islamist angle that we don't know of. not sure why you find that strange really, but you've not dissuaded me from that.

Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 05:27:40 pm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2017_Finsbury_Park_van_attack
Was he a secret Islamist terrorist?
don't think so, has that come up at all in the last 7 years? you've wildly missed the point anyway, but let me restate the logic for you in simple terms:

'it is easier to make assertions/conclusions when there have been long investigations and seven years have passed than it is to do that in under 24 hours and before any thorough investigations'
Re: Magdeburg terror attack
Yesterday at 06:02:43 pm
classycarra on Yesterday at 05:44:05 pm


'it is easier to make assertions/conclusions when there have been long investigations and seven years have passed than it is to do that in under 24 hours and before any thorough investigations'

Stating he might not be a right wing Islamaphobe is fine, but you have put forward a theory based on the attacker using a vehicle as a weapon which has been done by differing groups, including an anti immigration Islamaphobe, which is what most media outlets saying he is.

Its reminiscent of the time you denied war crimes were happening.



Re: Magdeburg terror attack
Yesterday at 06:14:23 pm
Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 06:02:43 pm
Stating he might not be a right wing Islamaphobe is fine, but you have put forward a theory based on the attacker using a vehicle as a weapon which has been done by differing groups, including an anti immigration Islamaphobe, which is what most media outlets saying he is.
glad you've dialled back from your incorrect attack (bizarre and tangential/unknown aspersion at the end aside)

as a finsbury park resident around the time of that racist attack, I can tell you from memory that the June 2017 attack did not take place at a christmas market - so I'd suggest you've not actually found an equivalent there.

as for your last point, i have zero idea what you're on about but I suspect you're angling to get me to mention the RAWK banned topic? send me a PM (but actually explain your point in it) if you have a genuine desire to discuss something else, cos I'm comfortable continuing to follow that RAWK rule and won't engage and take this thread off topic as you desire
Re: Magdeburg terror attack
Yesterday at 06:30:34 pm
classycarra on Yesterday at 06:14:23 pm
glad you've dialled back from your incorrect attack (bizarre and tangential/unknown aspersion at the end aside)

as a finsbury park resident around the time of that racist attack, I can tell you from memory that the June 2017 attack did not take place at a christmas market - so I'd suggest you've not actually found an equivalent there.

as for your last point, i have zero idea what you're on about but I suspect you're angling to get me to mention the RAWK banned topic? send me a PM (but actually explain your point in it) if you have a genuine desire to discuss something else, cos I'm comfortable continuing to follow that RAWK rule and won't engage and take this thread off topic as you desire

So loads of evidence points one way, but one coincidence means you point it the other way

As for the last paragraph, Im not getting you to mention anything, you're not  suggestion its a trap are you  ;D
Someone said, food was getting blocked, the fact was even presented to  you via the perpetrators own website I posted the link)  and you denied the facts
Now the ICC have said you were wrong.

Sometimes the obvious thing is correct - occam's razor

Re: Magdeburg terror attack
Yesterday at 07:33:14 pm
Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 04:05:39 pm
You do realize there are millions of Muslims in Germany ?

The issue is governments for some reason look for criminals. If you are someone who is trafficking minors or accused of rape or wanted for radical actions Germany, Canda or the UK will help you escape and take care of you and support you.

Sorry I don't understand your point. Are you saying of the millions of Muslims in Germany the government are wanting to support help take care of the criminals coming in mainly?? And if so why would they do that it makes no sense
Re: Magdeburg terror attack
Yesterday at 08:04:48 pm
Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Yesterday at 07:33:14 pm
Sorry I don't understand your point. Are you saying of the millions of Muslims in Germany the government are wanting to support help take care of the criminals coming in mainly?? And if so why would they do that it makes no sense

My point is it got nothing to do with the attacker being Muslim or not like someone above suggested. Millions of Muslims live in Europe and peaceful.

The blame should be at governments. The attacker had a history of abusing minors. His home country authorities want him because he is a criminal. Germany took him. Made him a citizen. Helped him traffic minors. Gave him space in newspapers and presented him as a hero in the media.

It's not him alone. His friend Omar Abdu Alziz ( search Twitter about him ) is a criminal too who cheer for violence and guess what happened? Canda took him. He didn't apply to live there no , Canda literally offered him escape and supported him.

The UK tho is the most country who offer these criminals a home.
Re: Magdeburg terror attack
Yesterday at 08:10:31 pm
Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 08:04:48 pm
My point is it got nothing to do with the attacker being Muslim or not like someone above suggested. Millions of Muslims live in Europe and peaceful.

The blame should be at governments. The attacker had a history of abusing minors. His home country authorities want him because he is a criminal. Germany took him. Made him a citizen. Helped him traffic minors. Gave him space in newspapers and presented him as a hero in the media.

It's not him alone. His friend Omar Abdu Alziz ( search Twitter about him ) is a criminal too who cheer for violence and guess what happened? Canda took him. He didn't apply to live there no , Canda literally offered him escape and supported him.

The UK tho is the most country who offer these criminals a home.

and how do you know so much about this guy it only happened yesterday
Re: Magdeburg terror attack
Yesterday at 08:30:58 pm
Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Yesterday at 08:10:31 pm
and how do you know so much about this guy it only happened yesterday

The Arabic part of Twitter. Man he literally described the attack before it happened and people warned German authorities.

For some reason these guys have Immunity by Westren governments.
Re: Magdeburg terror attack
Yesterday at 08:41:23 pm
ok thanks for the reply. Its very sad that the guy was a Doctor(so must have been well educated) but still was motivated to mow down people doing harmless Christmas shopping.
Re: Magdeburg terror attack
Today at 08:43:57 am
Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Yesterday at 01:35:44 pm
Apparently it did have concrete blocks but two were sufficient separated for a car to drive through.

If that is the case then the suspect has taken advantage of incompetence, with an element of planning to take advantage of the gap.

The gaps are sufficiently big enough for an ambulance to get down. Thats why theyre there - for safety, not because of incompetence.
Re: Magdeburg terror attack
Today at 08:51:48 am
thejbs on Today at 08:43:57 am
The gaps are sufficiently big enough for an ambulance to get down. Thats why theyre there - for safety, not because of incompetence.

If youre so fearful of this kind of attack that you need concrete blocks but then leave a gap for an ambulance why would you not have a police car with a couple of armed dudes blocking it?
Re: Magdeburg terror attack
Today at 09:38:33 am
thejbs on Today at 08:43:57 am
The gaps are sufficiently big enough for an ambulance to get down. Thats why theyre there - for safety, not because of incompetence.

Thanks for that. I never realised the reason. Whilst it makes sense its a bit of an Achilles heel.

Wouldnt a sufficiently strong manned barrier make more sense ?
