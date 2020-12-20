« previous next »
Hymns/old songs that you like?

Sangria

Hymns/old songs that you like?
December 20, 2024, 08:21:08 pm
Inspired by the Christmas songs thread, but not specific to Christmas. By old, I mean pre-20th century.

John Brown's Body/Battle Hymn of the Republic

Been getting into the Civil War, which I now think is musically the greatest war I know of, even if I tend heavily towards the Union side (the more spiteful the lyrics the more I like 'em).

The Union's marching song of choice was John Brown's Body, commemorating a bloke who led an abortive uprising before being taken down by a small group of marines that read like a who's who of later Southern luminaries (commanded by Robert E Lee, with Stonewall Jackson and JEB Stuart in their number). Here's a verse from the Pete Seeger version:

He captured Harper's Ferry with his nineteen men so true
He frightened old Virginia till she trembled through and through
They hanged him for a traitor, they themselves the traitor crew
His soul goes marching on!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jso1YRQnpCI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jso1YRQnpCI</a>

After hearing John Brown's Body, Julia Ward Howe was inspired to write her own lyrics. Here's the first verse and chorus that most of us should know:

Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord;
He is trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored;
He hath loosed the fateful lightning of His terrible swift sword:
His truth is marching on.

Glory, glory, hallelujah!
Glory, glory, hallelujah!
Glory, glory, hallelujah!
His truth is marching on.

However, it's the fifth verse which makes me feel emotional whenever I read it aloud, particularly the bolded bit. One can imagine how it would have felt to those at the time:

In the beauty of the lilies Christ was born across the sea,
With a glory in His bosom that transfigures you and me.
As He died to make men holy, let us die to make men free,
While God is marching on.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wjp2eH0A1bo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wjp2eH0A1bo</a>

When I sang this in school halls, "His truth" was some nebulous religious message. Having read about the period, I now understand "His truth" referred to the abolition of slavery, at a time when the Union had only seen defeats.

Throw in "When Johnny Comes Marching Home" (the Torres bounce), "Battlecry of Freedom" (spontaneously sung in Congress when the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery was passed), and many others, and you'll see why I deem the American Civil War to be musically the greatest war I know of. The 1982 song "Ashokan Farewell" seems like cheating at this point.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/78SOjurJkHk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/78SOjurJkHk</a>
Riquende

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #1 on: December 20, 2024, 08:30:46 pm
I'd probably have gone with "Hymns you remember singing at school".

Anyone else do 'Autumn Days' at the start of the year?
Sangria

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #2 on: December 20, 2024, 08:41:02 pm
Quote from: Riquende on December 20, 2024, 08:30:46 pm
I'd probably have gone with "Hymns you remember singing at school".

Anyone else do 'Autumn Days' at the start of the year?

Don't really like the solely religious ones though, hence my interest in Glory Glory Hallelujah (as I knew it then) after reading about its background. I wish my music teacher had gone into the abolitionist history of that song.
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #3 on: December 20, 2024, 08:41:06 pm
Quote from: Riquende on December 20, 2024, 08:30:46 pm
I'd probably have gone with "Hymns you remember singing at school".

Anyone else do 'Autumn Days' at the start of the year?

Haha yes!

Autumn Days when the grass is jewelled and the silk inside a chestnut shell

We had some assembly or practice where the music teacher asked for requests and my brother asked for that. In  Spring. The idiot.

So light up the fire, and let the flame burn was a proper banger.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #4 on: December 20, 2024, 09:08:49 pm
Number 47
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #5 on: December 20, 2024, 09:15:43 pm
Big fan of Away In A Manger
weed soup for christmas dinner

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #6 on: December 20, 2024, 09:45:56 pm
My father sung at Burns Suppers all over Scotland. Ae Fond Kiss was the one I remember most fondly.
Rudolph the red nose griffin

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #7 on: December 20, 2024, 09:50:15 pm
Quote from: Riquende on December 20, 2024, 08:30:46 pm
I'd probably have gone with "Hymns you remember singing at school".

Anyone else do 'Autumn Days' at the start of the year?

Absolute banger that song was.
Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #8 on: December 20, 2024, 09:54:34 pm
Come buy farts my lord
Little John C on a dusty road
Joy to the world the bar is free
Deck the mancs and twat the cockneys
Dingle smells
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #9 on: December 20, 2024, 10:08:07 pm
...AND ITS FROM THE OLD I TRAVEL TO THA NOOOOO
KEEP ME TRAVELING ALONG WIV YOUUUUU

&

GIVE ME LOVE IN MY HEART ,KEEP ME SERVING
KEEP ME SERVING TILL THE END OF DAY

The Priests Sax solo at our church on One more Step Along the World I go was Careless Whisper esque.
Sprouts of Spion

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #10 on: December 20, 2024, 10:10:46 pm
I did used to like singing Onward Christian Soldiers in junior school assembly.  :D
Piggies in Blankies

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #11 on: December 20, 2024, 10:14:02 pm
Quote from: weed soup for christmas dinner on December 20, 2024, 09:45:56 pm
My father sung at Burns Suppers all over Scotland. Ae Fond Kiss was the one I remember most fondly.
Onye Kiseth ist alle eyt taketh is my favourite
tubby

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #12 on: December 20, 2024, 10:18:47 pm
Never ever heard Autumn Days.

The ones that I remember are If I Had a Hammer, Lord of the Dance, Go Tell It On The Mountain, All Things Bright and Beautiful, and He's Got The Whole World In His Hands.

Hammer is the only one that was decent.
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #13 on: December 20, 2024, 10:51:26 pm
Quote from: tubby on December 20, 2024, 10:18:47 pm
Never ever heard Autumn Days.

The ones that I remember are If I Had a Hammer, Lord of the Dance, Go Tell It On The Mountain, All Things Bright and Beautiful, and He's Got The Whole World In His Hands.

Hammer is the only one that was decent.

Cant touch that one.
Ernie Clicker

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #14 on: December 20, 2024, 11:11:00 pm
You can do better than that Nick.
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #15 on: December 20, 2024, 11:24:04 pm
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on December 20, 2024, 11:11:00 pm
You can do better than that Nick.

I really cant John. Unless you were quoting a Hammer song too? :D
Riquende

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #16 on: December 20, 2024, 11:43:16 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December 20, 2024, 08:41:06 pm
We had some assembly or practice where the music teacher asked for requests and my brother asked for that. In  Spring. The idiot.


I remember all that lads loved it when it was picked for assembly because everyone wanted to shout along with the line "a win for my home team".

This is in a Buckinghamshire village, in the late 80s, in a school full of Liverpool and Arsenal supporters (and I recall one Wednesday fan). Most of us at the time couldn't have even hoped to point at where our "home teams" were on a map.
Terrys chocolate orange

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #17 on: December 21, 2024, 01:24:23 am
Not a hymn as such but a Christmas-related song.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jWEMD0Yf6hA&amp;t=4s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jWEMD0Yf6hA&amp;t=4s</a>
LiverSaintNick

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #18 on: December 21, 2024, 07:41:20 am
rowan_d

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #19 on: December 21, 2024, 08:57:15 am
https://youtu.be/aaiUOCRiRGw

The First Noel sung by Ella Fitzgerald
Rhingle Bells

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:44:02 pm
Quote from: Sangria on December 20, 2024, 08:21:08 pm
Inspired by the Christmas songs thread, but not specific to Christmas. By old, I mean pre-20th century.

I think this one is early 20th century, so doesn't quite fit your definition. But it's one of my favourites.

Bread & Roses

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1BxjpOhl6EE&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1BxjpOhl6EE&amp;ab</a>

My favourite hymns are Calon Lan and Arglwydd Dyma Fi. I'm not even a tiny bit religious but there's something about hymns and religious music that's often really powerful.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EadntTQ0AkA&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EadntTQ0AkA&amp;ab</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/obf451VTXGM&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/obf451VTXGM&amp;ab</a>
kesey

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:48:10 pm
I'll keep it to Chrimbo. This is THE Chrimbo song and if anybody can raise me on it I'll tip me santa hat to you.

https://youtu.be/bTbq2pPLW6I?si=F0icniRKMJt5KTZL
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:04:17 pm
<a href="http://" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://</a>
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December 20, 2024, 10:10:46 pm
I did used to like singing Onward Christian Soldiers in junior school assembly.  :D

That and All Things Bright and Beautiful.

Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 09:48:10 pm
I'll keep it to Chrimbo. This is THE Chrimbo song and if anybody can raise me on it I'll tip me santa hat to you.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VCvz7uflMIU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VCvz7uflMIU</a>

I love this one

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yfPCxCua0xY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yfPCxCua0xY</a>

kesey

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #23 on: Today at 01:54:39 am
kesey

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #24 on: Today at 01:58:50 am
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 11:04:17 pm
<a href="http://" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://</a>
That and All Things Bright and Beautiful.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VCvz7uflMIU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VCvz7uflMIU</a>

I love this one

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yfPCxCua0xY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yfPCxCua0xY</a>



Ah fuck off mate. I'll be taking my recorder to me Ma's now. ;D
kesey

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #25 on: Today at 02:04:01 am
This is powerful and has reduced me tears many a time at Dances of Universal Peace Camps in the U.K and France.

It's The Aramaic Lord's Prayer and it's called the Abwoon.

https://youtu.be/GtUSO62l6fo?si=0eCH9KxIuAr1JhlP

Edit . Is a prayer a hymn ?  Anyway. It's the second verse that got me emotional. The Allah Lahaha bit as the dance leader use to let the fellas continue with the Abwoon D'beshymaya part and the ladies sang the Allah Lahaha part. What an amazing seven ywar part of my life that was.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:14:16 am by kesey »
kesey

Re: Hymns/old songs that you like?
Reply #26 on: Today at 02:17:14 am
Ps. I forgot to say how many times I've bowed and moved the wrong way in the circle / dance and headbutted an arl girl  :lmao
