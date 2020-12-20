Inspired by the Christmas songs thread, but not specific to Christmas. By old, I mean pre-20th century.



John Brown's Body/Battle Hymn of the Republic



Been getting into the Civil War, which I now think is musically the greatest war I know of, even if I tend heavily towards the Union side (the more spiteful the lyrics the more I like 'em).



The Union's marching song of choice was John Brown's Body, commemorating a bloke who led an abortive uprising before being taken down by a small group of marines that read like a who's who of later Southern luminaries (commanded by Robert E Lee, with Stonewall Jackson and JEB Stuart in their number). Here's a verse from the Pete Seeger version:



He captured Harper's Ferry with his nineteen men so true

He frightened old Virginia till she trembled through and through

They hanged him for a traitor, they themselves the traitor crew

His soul goes marching on!



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jso1YRQnpCI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jso1YRQnpCI</a>



After hearing John Brown's Body, Julia Ward Howe was inspired to write her own lyrics. Here's the first verse and chorus that most of us should know:



Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord;

He is trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored;

He hath loosed the fateful lightning of His terrible swift sword:

His truth is marching on.



Glory, glory, hallelujah!

Glory, glory, hallelujah!

Glory, glory, hallelujah!

His truth is marching on.



However, it's the fifth verse which makes me feel emotional whenever I read it aloud, particularly the bolded bit. One can imagine how it would have felt to those at the time:



In the beauty of the lilies Christ was born across the sea,

With a glory in His bosom that transfigures you and me.

As He died to make men holy, let us die to make men free,

While God is marching on.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wjp2eH0A1bo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wjp2eH0A1bo</a>



When I sang this in school halls, "His truth" was some nebulous religious message. Having read about the period, I now understand "His truth" referred to the abolition of slavery, at a time when the Union had only seen defeats.



Throw in "When Johnny Comes Marching Home" (the Torres bounce), "Battlecry of Freedom" (spontaneously sung in Congress when the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery was passed), and many others, and you'll see why I deem the American Civil War to be musically the greatest war I know of. The 1982 song "Ashokan Farewell" seems like cheating at this point.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/78SOjurJkHk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/78SOjurJkHk</a>