Guardian 100 Best Footballers 2024
« on: Yesterday at 06:15:32 pm »
Read it and weep:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2024/dec/17/the-100-best-male-footballers-in-the-world-2024#comments

This list is baffling every year, but don't know where to start with this one. My personal highlights are Lautaro Martinez and Florian Wirtz apparently being better than Salah, Emiliano Martinez as the highest rated keeper on earth, and James Rodriguez (yes, that one) at number 77.
Re: Guardian 100 Best Footballers 2024
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:56:17 pm »
Yaaaas man. These are always fun. Haven't looked at much but just saw Salah wasn't in the top 10, fume
Re: Guardian 100 Best Footballers 2024
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:51:29 pm »
It's mad enough to not have Salah in the top 10, but to put Florian Wirtz and Lautaro Martinez in there ahead of him is just bonkers. Konate not in the top 100, despite being arguably the best CB in the Premier League this season.
Re: Guardian 100 Best Footballers 2024
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:04:43 pm »
These lists have jumped the shark by now, every year they get more daft and controversial for obvious reasons.

Clearly all done in a talkshite fashion to promote conflict, either the judges are thick as shit with zero football knowledge, or they are purposely doing it to stir shit.

Used to be fun to look at but now its just daft as you can see what they are doing it for and it suckers people every time.

Id like to add to the above with Foden at number 15, a player who has done fuck all the entire season, picks like that and others mentioned  prove exactly what they are doing.
Re: Guardian 100 Best Footballers 2024
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:57:35 pm »
Wirtz has absolutely been a top10 player this year (calendar year as I believe that's the criteria), the main man for an amazing Bayer team. Lautaro maybe less so as he's having a quiet autumn/winter, but after all he was the top scorer of Serie A and Copa America, winning both. Meanwhile Mo is in sublime form at the moment, but the less said about second half of last season the better. So if you consider all that, I don't think it's too crazy that both Wirtz and Martinez are ahead of him.
Re: Guardian 100 Best Footballers 2024
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:01:18 pm »
Savinho 😂
Re: Guardian 100 Best Footballers 2024
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:02:21 pm »
Harry Kane is 6th.

Many Bothans, died to bring us this information.
Re: Guardian 100 Best Footballers 2024
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:08:04 pm »
Yes, agree. I love Mo, he's probably been one of the two best players of the new season but he was running on fumes much of second half, like a lot of our players. Writz and Lautaro are worthy in fairness.
Re: Guardian 100 Best Footballers 2024
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:49:40 pm »
To be fair, Bayer's  campaign was incredible last season and I know Wirtz is their most creative player. But at the same time, I've just seen Leverkusen come to Anfield recently and get absolutely spanked, with Wirtz not showing much and Salah starring for us. Not to be too much of a "PL is the best league in the world" caveman, but it sort of it is now, and there has to be an allowance for relative quality of different leagues. This list seems to be trying too hard to have an even split across all of Germany, Spain, Italy and England.
Re: Guardian 100 Best Footballers 2024
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:39:20 pm »
Haha... Messi in 27 ahead of loads of players who are still doing it on a regular basis on the highest level is funny. It's like giving the Oscar for best male protagonist to Paul Newman in 2024...
Re: Guardian 100 Best Footballers 2024
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:55:35 pm »
the guardian's people remind me of john motson and jonathon pearce. its astounding to the point of being impressive how people could be paid to attend or at least watch so many hundreds of thousands of games of football and yet still fail to demonstrate much of an understanding of the sport they cover!
Re: Guardian 100 Best Footballers 2024
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:31:05 am »
Salah at 11 :lmao

It really is a joke list, no idea what the footballing world has against Mo as he should be top 5 easily. Haha Lautaro Martinez above him ffs!

Rudiger and Saliba above Virgil aswell ;D
