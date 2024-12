It seems weird that we've only played six premier league games since the Arsenal game at the Emirates. We've played so much football since then that it feels like a lifetime ago. We weren't particularly great on that trip to North London but we got a good result in the end, hopefully we can go one better tomorrow.



I think it's rarer to be great in some of these tougher away games. Neither Arsenal or Chelsea were great away to Spurs, but managed to come away with a win. Think City last year as well were really lucky to win there, they were away in the last few when Son missed the 1vs1 I think? Contain their attack and we should get chnaces ourselves, just go to take them. Would love to just score off our first couple shots early, feels like it's been a while since we had that in the league