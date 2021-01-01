« previous next »
Author Topic: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December  (Read 4162 times)

Online latortuga

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:46:39 am »
I was thinking that perhaps the short turnaround would be to our advantage, however looking at Spurs fixtures around this time last season, they played 2 games with a similar short turnaround of 2 days between games.

They won both convincingly, starting 9 and 8 of the same players from the previous games respectively.

4-1 Newcastle @ home
3-1 Bournemouth @ home
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:09:20 am »
This is a colossal game. As others have said, we have a number of advantages heading into it. And the difference between winning, which makes the last 2 draws look OK, and drawing/losing, which makes our current form look like a slump, is massive.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:16:30 am »
Must win.
Offline 12C

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #43 on: Today at 09:20:23 am »
Offline 88_RED

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:34:01 am »
Cheers for the OP.. I don't think I have been angrier after a game then this fixture last season.. Sure there have been plenty of results down the years that have been disappointing, that have knocked the stuffing out of me, have left me feeling robbed, but none left me with the sheer anger of this one last season..

And just for that alone, I want our lads to go out there and smash these..

Easier said than done of course. We need to be cautious and not turn this into a basketball match which will suit them.
The Newcastle away is still fresh in my mind and that turned into a bit of an uncontrolled shoot out, which we should have still won, but I feel we need the controlled Slot Ball with our back 4 keeping it solid and then let the forwards do their thing.

1-3 to the controlled Redmen..
Online Hazell

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:42:50 am »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 09:34:01 am
Cheers for the OP.. I don't think I have been angrier after a game then this fixture last season.. Sure there have been plenty of results down the years that have been disappointing, that have knocked the stuffing out of me, have left me feeling robbed, but none left me with the sheer anger of this one last season..

Despite having no particular rivalry with them, we do seem to get fucked over quite a bit when we play these. Lamela and Kane diving at Anfield and winning two penalties, Kane not being sent off for lunging at Robertson (and then Robertson subsequently being sent off), Jota not getting a penalty for 'slowing down', Skipp not being sent of a potential ankle breaker on Diaz and then last season Jones and Jota being sent off and the icing on this particular cake being the Diaz non-goal. And even little things like Kane getting away with faking various head injuries.

Thank goodness that never happened in the Champions League final!
Offline 88_RED

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:48:43 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:42:50 am
Despite having no particular rivalry with them, we do seem to get fucked over quite a bit when we play these. Lamela and Kane diving at Anfield and winning two penalties, Kane not being sent off for lunging at Robertson (and then Robertson subsequently being sent off), Jota not getting a penalty for 'slowing down', Skipp not being sent of a potential ankle breaker on Diaz and then last season Jones and Jota being sent off and the icing on this particular cake being the Diaz non-goal. And even little things like Kane getting away with faking various head injuries.

Thank goodness that never happened in the Champions League final!

Thanks.. you just made me angry all over again..  :no :lmao
Offline Schmarn

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #47 on: Today at 10:44:29 am »

I think the only real danger for us is letting them score first which would then enable them to pick us off on the counter. With just a bit of patience and control and well get excellent chances to score and we can then shred them in transition.

Feeling good about this. Could do with the Chelsea bubble being burst even though rationally I know they shouldnt be able to compete for the title.
Online BoRed

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #48 on: Today at 11:07:00 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:42:50 am
Thank goodness that never happened in the Champions League final!

It probably would have if the ref had been English.
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #49 on: Today at 11:07:03 am »
Hopefully our forwards press Forster when he has the ball...put him under pressure, I'm sure his mistakes on Thursday will be on his mind when he has the ball at this feet.
We need to win this..in a tight title race every dropped point is vital.
Win a high scoring game 4-2.

 
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #50 on: Today at 11:11:56 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:57:01 pm
TAA versus Son will be an interesting contest down our right.
If Trent puts in an "effort" he put in vs Fulham there won't be much of a contest.
Online Hazell

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #51 on: Today at 12:39:27 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 09:48:43 am
Thanks.. you just made me angry all over again..  :no :lmao

It's a weird anomaly. At some point I'd expect it to reverse itself, which would be nice.

Quote from: BoRed on Today at 11:07:00 am
It probably would have if the ref had been English.

That did cross my mind!
Offline classycarra

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #52 on: Today at 03:14:35 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 11:11:56 am
If Trent puts in an "effort" he put in vs Fulham there won't be much of a contest.
funny, but his boss saw that 'effort' he put in after playing so many minutes post muscle injury and started him as captain in the next game. think i'll trust his view on Trent's effort levels over yours and Draex's aspersions
Offline disgraced figgy pudding

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #53 on: Today at 03:25:39 pm »
Son looked absolutely gassed in that game the other night, plus even though he still has quality he's certainly not what he was a few years back.
Crucial to keep Kulusevski quiet as he drops into the midfield to pick the ball up and drive, he's really coming into his own this season, would be a player I'd be very keen to see play for this club one day.

This is the first time I'll be shouting at Slot to see the game how I see it! Do not be complacent or play within ourselves in the first half, go for the lead and look to build on it because we'll have plenty of chances with the right inventiveness. I do think Spurs will look tired at the end of this probably whereas we'll be well rested, but let's not give ourselves too much to do eh. Perfect opportunity to begin our next and hopefully longest winning run of the season.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #54 on: Today at 03:58:48 pm »
For me this is the last monster Arne needs to slay to have my undying devotion (actually, he has it already). Beat these fuckers, after what's happened in recent years, and I'm in footy heaven. I fully trust Arne to amaze me once more.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #55 on: Today at 07:07:46 pm »
3 draws in a row would be a proper wobble. We need a win here badly.
Online Nick110581

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #56 on: Today at 07:09:13 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:07:46 pm
3 wins in a row would be a proper wobble. We need a win here badly.

We have drawn the last two PL games.

Unbeaten in 20.
Online Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #57 on: Today at 07:11:27 pm »
Every game we want to, and must, win. Its what wins titles. Wether we do that, is another matter.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #58 on: Today at 07:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:09:13 pm
We have drawn the last two PL games.

Unbeaten in 20.
I meant three draws in a row would be
Offline koptommy93

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #59 on: Today at 07:15:59 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Today at 07:11:27 pm
Every game we want to, and must, win. Its what wins titles. Wether we do that, is another matter.
if we draw this one we've almost completely squandered the position we'd got ourselves into after beating city, as well as killing the momentum we had.
Online Nick110581

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #60 on: Today at 07:17:41 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:15:59 pm
if we draw this one we've almost completely squandered the position we'd got ourselves into after beating city, as well as killing the momentum we had.

If we drew then we would be unbeaten in 21. Not sure thats killing momentum.
Online Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #61 on: Today at 07:18:17 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:15:59 pm
if we draw this one we've almost completely squandered the position we'd got ourselves into after beating city, as well as killing the momentum we had.
If.

Our season doesnt end there. Plenty of football to be played yet, win lose or draw tomorrow.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #62 on: Today at 07:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:17:41 pm
If we drew then we would be unbeaten in 21. Not sure thats killing momentum.
Not winning in 3 games when you are top would always be considered a bad run
Online Nick110581

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #63 on: Today at 07:32:29 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:26:58 pm
Not winning in 3 games when you are top would always be considered a bad run

Only by the likes of you that think we should win every match.
Online At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #64 on: Today at 07:42:43 pm »
Spurs playing out from the back is the epitome of an off kilter risk vs reward balance. They refuse to just kick it out for a throw and reset, seemingly preferring to play themselves in to trouble.

Watching the LC match the fear in the team and from the stands was palpable as soon as they gave an away a soft one to make it 1-3. And Spurs drop off a cliff after about 60 mins, which will be on the cards again because Aussie Ardiles will have to flog most of his team again tomorrow. OTOH, we'll be able to bring on Gakpo, Jones, Elliot, Chiesa and Jota.
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:26:58 pm
Not winning in 3 games when you are top would always be considered a bad run
Glad you're focusing on this.
Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #65 on: Today at 07:47:09 pm »
Think there is pressure now to win. The gap will get tighter if it is  a draw. I feel we are due a big performance. Mo and Virgil to lead the way. Gravy will add the sauce.
Online Nick110581

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #66 on: Today at 07:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 07:47:09 pm
Think there is pressure now to win. The gap will get tighter if it is  a draw. I feel we are due a big performance. Mo and Virgil to lead the way. Gravy will add the sauce.

The only pressure seems to come from our fans.
Online Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #67 on: Today at 07:50:34 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:48:31 pm
The only pressure seems to come from our fans.

On the internet
Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #68 on: Today at 07:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:48:31 pm
The only pressure seems to come from our fans.

Oh so your happy with a draw good for you
Online Nick110581

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #69 on: Today at 07:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 07:51:50 pm
Oh so your happy with a draw good for you

I havent said that.

After tomorrow, there are 22 matches to play for.
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #70 on: Today at 07:59:56 pm »
Gigantic game this tomorrow. We have a chance to throw out a real statement.

A win for me shows we are really title challengers and the team to beat.

Anything less....ugh, I don't wanna even think about that
