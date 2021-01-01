Cheers for the OP.. I don't think I have been angrier after a game then this fixture last season.. Sure there have been plenty of results down the years that have been disappointing, that have knocked the stuffing out of me, have left me feeling robbed, but none left me with the sheer anger of this one last season..



And just for that alone, I want our lads to go out there and smash these..



Easier said than done of course. We need to be cautious and not turn this into a basketball match which will suit them.

The Newcastle away is still fresh in my mind and that turned into a bit of an uncontrolled shoot out, which we should have still won, but I feel we need the controlled Slot Ball with our back 4 keeping it solid and then let the forwards do their thing.



1-3 to the controlled Redmen..