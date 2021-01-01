Tottenham vs Liverpool



16:30, Sunday 22nd December

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Premier League

Referee: Sam Barrott

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool begin the intense festive-period with a meeting in North London this Sunday, going into the weekend separated by nine positions and thirteen points in the Premier League. Ange Postecoglou's side sit 10th after a wildly inconsistent start to the campaign - they've claimed seven big victories (outscoring all but Chelsea) but have fallen to seven tight defeats, leaving them in the curious position of being in the mid table with a +17 goal difference Their last three fixtures have seen them lose 4-3 at home to Chelsea, draw 1-1 away with Rangers (Europa League), win 5-0 at Southampton, and beat Manchester United 4-3 at home in the League Cup. Arne Slot's Liverpool have of course enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, and sit top of the table with a game an hand following the recently-postponed Merseyside derby - the last couple of weeks have reminded supporters to check their enthusiasm however, bringing about a couple of league draws (away to Newcastle United and at home to Fulham) and narrow victories away to Girona (Champions League) and Southampton (League Cup). The sides were last night drawn together for the League Cup semi-finals, having both progressed through their quarter-final matches this midweek.Spurs last hosted Liverpool in late-September last year, in a game that is remember for the PGMOL's "significant human error" after VAR official Darren England stuck with on-pitch referee Simon Hooper's decision to rule out Luis Diaz's opener for offside. Both sides had started the season well, drawing away from home on the opening day before taking maximum points (Liverpool) and dropping just two points (Tottenham, away to Arsenal) in their next five matches. There was controversy even before the offide issue, with Curtis Jones being show a straight-red (following VAR intervention) within the opening half-hour for a challenge on Yves Bissouma that saw his foot roll over the top of the ball and into the Malian midfielder. The home side took the lead moments after the disallowed goal, courtesy of Son Heung-min, before Cody Gakpo levelled matters in first-half injury time. The visitors' task was made harder midway through the second half, when Diogo Jota was dismissed for a pair of yellow cards picked up within moments of one another, but the Reds held on valiantly until an agonising own-goal by Joel Matip with effectively the last kick of the game. Tottenham won their next three, before hitting the first of two poor runs that would ultimately cost them their top-four chances; Liverpool took three wins and three draw from their next six, with some inconsistency and a couple of late-season defeats seeing them fall short of glory in Jurgen Klopp's final season.After a dismal period through the 1990s and a degree of recovery through the '00s, the 2010s represented a period of relative success & consistency for Tottenham Hotspur. Following Harry Redknapp's spell in charge, there was something of a false start under the stewardship of Andre Villas-Boas but the period with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm would bring about four consecutive top-four finishes and a first Champions League final for the club. The appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo in 2021 represented another false-start, with the Portuguese manager remaining until only November 1st of that season, whilst his replacement Antonio Conte never seemed destined to remain for long. The latest summer appointment was of former Australia and Celtic manager, Ange Postecoglou in 2023.Postecoglou inherited a Spurs side who had finished a lowest-since-2008 eight-place in 2022-23 and facing a future without all-time top-scorer Harry Kane, who had departed for Bayern Munich. Centre-back Davinson Sanchez and club-captain & goalkeeper Hugo Lloris also departed during that same summer, with Spurs bringing in Micky van den Ven and Guglielmo Vicario as their replacements - their other signings included James Maddison, Pedro Porro, and Brennan Johnson, with Radu Dragusin also being signed in January. It was a reasonably encouraging first season under Postecoglou - with no European football, the lack of progress in the domestic cups will have disappointed but it was only two spells of poor form in November and April/May that saw Spurs fall short of a return to the Champions League. Ahead of this second season, Dominic Solanke and Archie Gray were both brought in. As described above, 2024-25 has thus far seen Spurs be wildly inconsistent - they sit 10th, one of the league's top-scorers but having lost as many as they've won (seven apiece), with league defeats away to Crystal Palace & Bournemouth and at home to Ipswich Town appearing particularly costly at this stage. They started encouragingly in the Europa League, winning the opening trio, but have since lost away to Galatasaray and drawn at home with Roma & away to Rangers. It's likely an upturn in form will be required during the remainder of the season if Postecoglou is to avoid struggling for positive answers to challenging questions.There's been something of a minor comedown since the high of the week that yielded victories over Real Madrid and Manchester City for Liverpool, with Arne Slot's side drawing a couple of Premier League matches and labouring through victories in the Europea League and League Cup. The recent returns of Allison, Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott, and Diogo Jota provide a much-needed boost to a squad that has been stretched at times but has held together well, and should prove valuable during a festive period that always seems particularly intense - Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konata are out injured this weekend, whilst Andy Robertson is unavailable after being sent off against Fulham last weekend. Postecoglou's Spurs have a significant absentees list, missing their 'keeper & centre-backs through injury, along with Destiny Udogie & Richarlison, and with Rodrigo Bentancur suspended for seven matches. Whether due to long-term inconsistency or a recent dip in form, both Spurs and Liverpool, respectively, will be keen to make a statement on Sunday evening - particularly, in the Reds' case, if Chelsea have moved to the top of the table earlier in the day (when they travel to Goodison Park).