« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: R.I.P Kriss  (Read 409 times)

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,416
  • Justice for the 96!!
R.I.P Kriss
« on: Today at 07:20:53 am »
Hi guys,

One of the longest serving Rawkites sadly passed away yesterday afternoon - Kriss. He was on RAWK for over 20 years and was one of the most travelled Liverpool supporters that I know, having great stories from following the Reds during the hugely successful era of Shankly/Paisley etc.

He worked regularly with LFChistory.net as well as Jeff Goulding/George Scott to help with information for their books and was a really top guy.

It was through RAWK that he helped get me to my first game back in 2007.

R.I.P Christopher Word aka Kriss
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,744
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: R.I.P Kriss
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:26:39 am »
Sorry to hear mate. RIP Kriss.
Logged

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,633
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: R.I.P Kriss
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:28:24 am »
That is sad news. I remember his amazing knowledge of the club from the On this day in history thread that he used to post in a lot and share his wisdom with us. RIP Kriss
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: R.I.P Kriss
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:28:38 am »
RIP Kriss, You'll Never Walk Alone.
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 636
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: R.I.P Kriss
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:34:59 am »
Condolences to his family and friends.
RIP
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,869
Re: R.I.P Kriss
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:38:46 am »
That is really sad. Thank you for letting us know.
RIP Kriss.

Is it this poster mate?
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;area=showposts;u=6386
I'll update his status to RAWK Remembers
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,128
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: R.I.P Kriss
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:51:51 am »
Sad.
Condolences to his family and friends.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,786
Re: R.I.P Kriss
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:55:02 am »
Ah that's sad. Loved reading his posts.

RIP Kriss
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,648
  • Dutch Class
Re: R.I.P Kriss
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:17:43 am »
RIP
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,804
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: R.I.P Kriss
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:28:02 am »
RIP Kriss
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R.I.P Kriss
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:38:10 am »
RIP Kriss
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,624
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: R.I.P Kriss
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:54:27 am »
YNWA Kriss.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,811
Re: R.I.P Kriss
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:56:36 am »
Rest in peace good man.
YNWA
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,648
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: R.I.P Kriss
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:58:57 am »
RIP YNWA Kriss
Logged

Online kavah's christmas Cava palava

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: R.I.P Kriss
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:00:21 am »
RIP Chris YNWA
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 