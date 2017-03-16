Hi guys,



One of the longest serving Rawkites sadly passed away yesterday afternoon - Kriss. He was on RAWK for over 20 years and was one of the most travelled Liverpool supporters that I know, having great stories from following the Reds during the hugely successful era of Shankly/Paisley etc.



He worked regularly with LFChistory.net as well as Jeff Goulding/George Scott to help with information for their books and was a really top guy.



It was through RAWK that he helped get me to my first game back in 2007.



R.I.P Christopher Word aka Kriss