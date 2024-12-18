« previous next »
Author Topic: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59  (Read 10204 times)

Offline Schmarn

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 10:07:03 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 09:22:14 am
The only semi final defeats I can remember are Southampton in Klopps first full season, Chelsea under Rodgers and then all the way back to QPR in about 86? Were there any in between Ive forgotten about?

Pretty sure Middlesbrough put us out in the late 90s.
Offline stewil007

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 10:12:47 am »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on December 18, 2024, 10:25:23 pm
that lanky fucker who came on was absolutely gash, how the fuck did he get a contract, Ali Dia vibes about him!

I think they said he scored 15 goals in 20 games at his last club, so not totally useless - just maybe in the wrong league
Offline Giono

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 10:36:27 am »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on December 18, 2024, 10:25:23 pm
that lanky fucker who came on was absolutely gash, how the fuck did he get a contract, Ali Dia vibes about him!

He must have won a fan contest. That time he couldn't handle the ball and knocked it out of bounds on his own was classic.
Offline smutchin

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 10:51:39 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 10:12:47 am
I think they said he scored 15 goals in 20 games at his last club, so not totally useless - just maybe in the wrong league

I imagine with his size he probably scores a few through brute force alone.

Ironic that their fans were singing the shit Andy Carroll nonsense when they've got this fella on their books.
Offline Bread

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 10:54:38 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 10:12:47 am
I think they said he scored 15 goals in 20 games at his last club, so not totally useless - just maybe in the wrong league

Scored 79 goals in 114 appearances for Genk, so quite prolific in the Belgian league. Only scored 3 goals in 24 appearances for Nigeria though, so clearly has a ceiling.
Offline Knight

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 10:56:39 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:07:03 am
Pretty sure Middlesbrough put us out in the late 90s.

Yeah I was there with my Boro supporting uncle as a 9/10 year old. It was horrid.
Offline smutchin

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 10:56:43 am »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:54:38 am
clearly has a ceiling.

Probably bangs his head on it quite often too.
Offline classycarra

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23’ Elliot 32’Archer 59’
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 11:04:26 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:14:39 am
Was Endo being captain second half a change from longest serving to oldest player?
think it was just cos they knew he'd play 90 minutes, otherwise I'm sure it would have been Mac

Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:31:49 am
Potentially a small glimpse into the future where the leaders we've had over the past 5+ years start to move on.  It's not out of the question that we start next season minus our captain and vice-captain and minus the national team captains of Netherlands, Scotland, Egypt and Japan.  Hopefully it won't be quite that extreme!
the players sometimes talk about the leadership group - not sure how formal it is, and i doubt they have weekly meetings on Teams!, but if the extreme in the hypothetical did happen as you've suggested then I think the only remaining guys from that group would be Alli, Szobo and Mac
Offline A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 11:09:06 am »
My favourite bit about last night was Slot didn't have to ask Macca, Trent to do more minutes, he trusted the team and kept faith in the substitutions, ending on pretty near a youth team rather than going for experience to bring it home.
Offline classycarra

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23’ Elliot 32’Archer 59’
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 11:14:28 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 11:09:06 am
My favourite bit about last night was Slot didn't have to ask Macca, Trent to do more minutes, he trusted the team and kept faith in the substitutions, ending on pretty near a youth team rather than going for experience to bring it home.
agree with the former, was a great relief to see them and Gomez go off safely as scheduled. not sure i'd characterise the side at the end as a youth team though.

lot of experience with Nunez, Jota, Endo, Chiesa and Tsimi. I'd say Elliott, Kelleher  and Morton have quite a lot too. Quansah hasn't played loads I guess. But really it was just McConnell and Danns that fit the 'youth team' bill
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 11:43:49 am »
Was tough work in the 2nd half, perhaps we could've given Joe or Macca perhaps 10-15 mins more just the help ride out the difficult period, especially as we didn't have Jones/szob to call upon.

Apart from that, a great learning experience for the kids, and some valuable mins for Chiesa, obviously looked short on fitness but nearly scored a great goal so we will see a bit more over the coming weeks.

Good to see Darwin get a goal but some wayward decsions/passes in the 2nd, just needs to not rush things.
Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 12:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:07:03 am
Pretty sure Middlesbrough put us out in the late 90s.

Eurgh fucks sake, had wiped that from the memory! Won the first leg 2-2 at home and then were 2-0 down in the second leg within 5 minutes. Some random Italian. They were in the Championship too. Bleak.
Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 12:05:35 pm »
That second half was a game where in normal circumstances youd have some senior pros like MacAllister or even Jones to demand the ball and get a grip of things. Most of our senior pros were in the forward line, or a makeshift defender so we just had to grit our teeth and make the best of it. Should be a good learning experience for the likes of Nyoni or McConnell. And actually after that 10 minute sticky patch after they scored we did start to keep hold of the ball better.
Offline classycarra

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23’ Elliot 32’Archer 59’
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 12:19:54 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 12:05:35 pm
That second half was a game where in normal circumstances you’d have some senior pros like MacAllister or even Jones to demand the ball and get a grip of things. Most of our senior pros were in the forward line, or a makeshift defender so we just had to grit our teeth and make the best of it. Should be a good learning experience for the likes of Nyoni or McConnell. And actually after that 10 minute sticky patch after they scored we did start to keep hold of the ball better.
after the goal Endo stopped vacating the back four too, which helped a fair bit with solidity as at that stage it really wasn't bringing much upside (others already there were better at receiving the ball and moving it on). just a shame, in terms of keeping the result easy, that we waited for the goal to make that tweak
Offline SamLad

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 05:50:37 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 09:42:28 am
Might be less pressure for the ref not having VAR. It's an easier watch as fans as well, knowing that when the whistle blows or someone scores there's no comeback.

Personally think VAR should maybe just stick to offsides now (or automated offsides).
what's the logic behind not having VAR in these games.  all involved are PL teams.  or is it just PGMOL nonsense.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 06:11:34 pm »
No it's just not PGMOL nonsense.
Offline PaulF

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 06:19:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:50:37 pm
what's the logic behind not having VAR in these games.  all involved are PL teams.  or is it just PGMOL nonsense.
I think they don't use it in earlier rounds as not all clubs have it, so they carry it on. Especially as they don't know it will be all pl semis. Funny know if it's there for the final
Offline farawayred

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 06:29:01 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 11:09:06 am
My favourite bit about last night was Slot didn't have to ask Macca, Trent to do more minutes, he trusted the team and kept faith in the substitutions, ending on pretty near a youth team rather than going for experience to bring it home.
Killer Heels had a word with Slot before the game...
Offline farawayred

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 06:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:11:34 pm
No it's just not PGMOL nonsense.
Everything PGMOL is nonsense.
Offline terry_macss_perm

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 06:50:06 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 12:02:53 pm
Eurgh fucks sake, had wiped that from the memory! Won the first leg 2-2 at home and then were 2-0 down in the second leg within 5 minutes. Some random Italian. They were in the Championship too. Bleak.

That the Anfield game when they kicked fuck out of McManaman? To be be fair to the ref, he did book one of theirs after what seemed like their 20th horror tackle on him.
Offline Santas robbed me shorts

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 06:58:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:19:14 pm
I think they don't use it in earlier rounds as not all clubs have it, so they carry it on. Especially as they don't know it will be all pl semis. Funny know if it's there for the final

Yep - its happened in the FA Cup where there was no VAR at the tie due to it being a League club v PL opponents and it was in use at the replay, which is a farce. Better to not have it until the Semi and or Final, last season it wasn't used until the Final due to Boro being there and it being unfair for us and Fulham to use it when they didn't


Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:50:37 pm
what's the logic behind not having VAR in these games.  all involved are PL teams.  or is it just PGMOL nonsense.

Its the EFL who make the rules - they don't use it UNTIL the semi final stages, this season, as its all PL teams in them, its going to be used on both the Semi Finals and the Final. They could, if there was a non PL club in the semis, force them to get enough cameras in to use it, if the EFL so choose.
Offline A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 07:22:34 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:29:01 pm
Killer Heels had a word with Slot before the game...

:D wonder what she said, and did she swear..
Offline PaulF

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 09:40:09 pm »
Newcastle will be fairly tough, but we should have enough.  Be good to see spurs V arsenal twice as they'd have to go full strength.
Offline Fromola

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 10:12:04 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 09:22:14 am
The only semi final defeats I can remember are Southampton in Klopps first full season, Chelsea under Rodgers and then all the way back to QPR in about 86? Were there any in between Ive forgotten about?

Boro 98. Forest 1980 the only other semi final defeat in it.
Offline andy07

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 10:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:12:04 pm
Boro 98. Forest 1980 the only other semi final defeat in it.

Still remember Forest away and returning in The FA Cup days later.
Offline pa

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 10:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:12:04 pm
Boro 98. Forest 1980 the only other semi final defeat in it.
QPR, 1986?
Offline Fromola

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 10:39:17 pm »
Quote from: pa on Yesterday at 10:31:42 pm
QPR, 1986?

Yeah he'd referenced the QPR one.
Offline Bring us some Fitzy pudding

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 10:42:29 pm »
Perfect draw
Offline bornandbRED

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #348 on: Yesterday at 10:42:42 pm »
So fixed
Offline terry_macss_perm

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #349 on: Yesterday at 10:43:31 pm »
Offline Four Colly Birds

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #350 on: Yesterday at 10:46:44 pm »
The whole draw is perfect for us to be honest

Liverpool vs Newcastle final imo
Offline gjr1

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #351 on: Today at 01:35:55 am »
Quote from: pa on Yesterday at 10:31:42 pm
QPR, 1986?

I was at the away game of that. 2-2. John Barnes scored a free kick!
