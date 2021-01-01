I don't listen so not aware of them, but I do like Kelly Cates and Gabby Logan. But the three they insist on forcing on us are fucking useless



Big difference though - the ones you mentioned are hosts. They're both good at their jobs, no doubt, but my point is that they're not paid to give opinions. They're there to anchor the show, and they do it very well. Unfortunately, the ex pros who are paid to give opinions or call the game can be really, really bad.To me personally - and this won't be a popular opinion probably - there's already a credibility issue with female pundits on male football, as it's practically a different sport they're coming from. That isn't at all meant to disparage women's football, and I'm really glad it's found a bigger audience, and better coverage but the difference is still enormous. I always say that if a male player from the fourth tier was giving their takes on CL or PL football, I'd also find that difficult to accept as credible. That's the issue to me.That isn't to say that I don't think a female ex pro can have an opinion on male football - of course they can, and we all know loads of male pundits are terrible too. But to me, they need to be very good analysts to get past that initial credibility barrier. Unfortunately, several of the regulars are quite bad and it just ends up feeling like something broadcasters are forcing on the viewer in the name of false equality.Sorry, I know loads will disagree with that, but just my two cents.