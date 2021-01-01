« previous next »
  Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 10:50:14 pm
Quote from: lindylou100 on Yesterday at 10:38:34 pm
Moneys.

Ironic, given the prize money for winning the League Cup is only £100k. That likely wouldn't even cover Salah's goal scoring bonus.
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 10:48:14 pm
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 10:48:14 pm
The fixture dates look good for us too. We play Accrington after the first leg so we can rest players in the FA Cup instead and we have a week and a half break after the second leg.

We definitely should be going full strength in the League Cup with the FA Cup (rather than the league) at the weekend.
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 10:52:29 pm

For the 2nd legs both Spurs and Arsenal play on the Sunday before so does that mean the 2nd legs will be Wed/Thu? FA Cup the weekend after so perfectly possible.
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 10:54:06 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:50:03 pm
Omirons record for united includes two certain wins against dross in Europe

+ one win against dross never in Europe....
  Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 10:55:38 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 10:47:11 pm
Exactly what we would have wanted...

Yeah, probably what I would have hand picked. Didn't want Arsenal, but given the choice, Tottenham are less likely to assault our players than Newcastle and the way they play means they'll give up chances. Shame we have the Mancs the Sunday before and Tottenham are playing early on Saturday but can't have everything.
  Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 10:57:00 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:55:38 pm
Yeah, probably what I would have hand picked. Didn't want Arsenal, but given the choice, Tottenham are less likely to assault our players than Newcastle and the way they play means they'll give up chances. Shame we have the Mancs the Sunday before and Tottenham are playing early on Saturday but can't have everything.

I'd settle for Forster betrween the sticks again... catastrophic... ;D
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 10:57:03 pm
They said before about 'if you're a spurs fan having paid £100 or £120 to watch a 1-0  blah blah'. This was magic etc.

My daughter works in London and her boss took her to Spurs v Feyenoord game the other week, cos they are spuds fans and she asked about the L'pool game and they said ' ooh very expensive'.

She asked me and I just said ' look enjoy yourself of course but that money would be better put in Equities, Commodities (Gold) or even Crypto / Microstrategy'.
 If you love football then playing beats watching, fuck giving these c*nts anything.. ;)
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 11:01:06 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 10:57:00 pm
I'd settle for Forster betrween the sticks again... catastrophic... ;D
It's like watching Fred Flintstone.
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 11:01:17 pm
Jan 5  Manchester United (H)
Jan 8 - Tottenham Hotspur (A) - LC SF1
Jan 11 - Accrington Stanley (H) - FA C. 3R
Jan 14  Nottingham Forest (A)
Jan 18  Brentford (A)
Jan 21 - Lille (H) - UCL LP7
Jan 25  Ipswich Town (H)
Jan 29 - PSV Eindhoven (A) - UCL LP8
Feb 1  Bournemouth (A)
Feb 5 - Tottenham Hotspur (H) - LC SF2
Feb 8 - FA Cup 4R
Feb 11  Everton (A) - Rearrangement Opt.
Feb 15  Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Thats a good spread of fixtures really between our week off after West Ham and week off hopefully before City. Looks like a pattern of first team, first team, rotate in the fixtures using the FA Cup and Champions League as options to rotate that give the first XI a few full weeks off between them across the six weeks, allowing us to go full strength with rested legs in the league and league cup.
  Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 11:19:07 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:42:29 pm
Theyre all on the sky sports football twitter page
Twitter - never use the thing.
  Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 11:26:55 pm
so far this season we've had damn good draws.  makes a hell of a change.
  Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 11:30:02 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:26:55 pm
so far this season we've had damn good draws.  makes a hell of a change.

Been decent its true but if we end up winning this cup well have beaten all Premier League teams along the way and three will most likely be top half (top 8?). Weve had easier cup runs.
  Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #652 on: Today at 12:32:06 am
That's genuinely the worst display of goalkeeping I've seen at this level.
  Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #653 on: Today at 01:08:45 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:58:40 pm
I just heard a sex noise from Gary. But that might be because Phil just entered Gary.
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #654 on: Today at 03:25:46 am
Spurs seem to all-in the League Cup, looking and end their trophy drought.
  Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #655 on: Today at 06:32:42 am
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 03:25:46 am
Spurs seem to all-in the League Cup, looking and end their trophy drought.

More likely to win Europa.
  Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #656 on: Today at 07:37:59 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:50:14 pm
Ironic, given the prize money for winning the League Cup is only £100k. That likely wouldn't even cover Salah's goal scoring bonus.

The EFL won't scrap the two leggers because the Premier League won't give more money to the lower league sides to compensate for potential missed revenue if any get there
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #657 on: Today at 08:11:57 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 11:01:17 pm
Jan 5  Manchester United (H)
Jan 8 - Tottenham Hotspur (A) - LC SF1
Jan 11 - Accrington Stanley (H) - FA C. 3R
Jan 14  Nottingham Forest (A)
Jan 18  Brentford (A)
Jan 21 - Lille (H) - UCL LP7
Jan 25  Ipswich Town (H)
Jan 29 - PSV Eindhoven (A) - UCL LP8
Feb 1  Bournemouth (A)
Feb 5 - Tottenham Hotspur (H) - LC SF2
Feb 8 - FA Cup 4R
Feb 11  Everton (A) - Rearrangement Opt.
Feb 15  Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Thats a good spread of fixtures really between our week off after West Ham and week off hopefully before City. Looks like a pattern of first team, first team, rotate in the fixtures using the FA Cup and Champions League as options to rotate that give the first XI a few full weeks off between them across the six weeks, allowing us to go full strength with rested legs in the league and league cup.

We say that every year. As much as we love a cup run it seems to take alot out of us in previous years with challenging for the league aswell. Maybe it's a good job we got Accrington in the fa!
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #658 on: Today at 08:16:35 am
Go strong in the league. Go strong in the League Cup. Rotate in the final two group games in the CL. Heavily rotate in the FA Cup.
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #659 on: Today at 08:18:08 am
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 08:11:57 am
We say that every year. As much as we love a cup run it seems to take alot out of us in previous years with challenging for the league aswell. Maybe it's a good job we got Accrington in the fa!

The problem with the domestic cups in the past is too many first teamers were involved too early. By April, the squad looked knackered.
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #660 on: Today at 08:33:53 am
After that ridiculous display from Forster I can just see him ( if he is still deputising) having absolute blinders against us and being prime Gordon Banks
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #661 on: Today at 08:34:52 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:16:35 am
Go strong in the league. Go strong in the League Cup. Rotate in the final two group games in the CL. Heavily rotate in the FA Cup.

Go as strong in the semis of the LC as we did Wednesday. Injury dependant:
Kelleher, Tsimikas, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, Morton, Endo, Elliot, Chiesa, Nunez, Gakpo. If any of those are injured dip into the youth.
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #662 on: Today at 08:49:51 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:34:52 am
Go as strong in the semis of the LC as we did Wednesday. Injury dependant:
Kelleher, Tsimikas, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, Morton, Endo, Elliot, Chiesa, Nunez, Gakpo. If any of those are injured dip into the youth.


I dont think its necessary to rotate that much as you can heavily rotate at the weekend for the FA Cup.
  Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #663 on: Today at 09:10:48 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:34:52 am
Go as strong in the semis of the LC as we did Wednesday. Injury dependant:
Kelleher, Tsimikas, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, Morton, Endo, Elliot, Chiesa, Nunez, Gakpo. If any of those are injured dip into the youth.

No - you don't throw the kids in to be battered by Spurs first team. Slot wants to win this and, based on the medical teams advice, he's going to pick the best team available to him.

Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:49:51 am

I dont think its necessary to rotate that much as you have heavily rotate at the weekend for the FA Cup.

Exactly - the kids, anyone needing to build minutes and fringe will get a run out in that game.
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #664 on: Today at 09:22:45 am
We literally just saw him pick a team nowhere near the strongest available to him. Some of his best players didn't even travel. Recovery time is super key for injury prevention, it's not just about the game coming at the weekend, it's the game they've just played.

I can categorically state he won't pick the strongest team available to him. Even if it's just at GK, this will be a weakened team.

Fortunately, 'lads, it's spurs', so our 2nd team, which is good enough for top 4 anyway, will be good enough to get to the final.
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #665 on: Today at 09:24:43 am
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 08:33:53 am
After that ridiculous display from Forster I can just see him ( if he is still deputising) having absolute blinders against us and being prime Gordon Banks

Of course, it's how it goes haha
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #666 on: Today at 09:25:43 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:22:45 am
We literally just saw him pick a team nowhere near the strongest available to him. Some of his best players didn't even travel. Recovery time is super key for injury prevention, it's not just about the game coming at the weekend, it's the game they've just played.

I can categorically state he won't pick the strongest team available to him. Even if it's just at GK, this will be a weakened team.

Its a SF and we have a home tie in FA Cup so he will go really strong.

Why wouldnt he ?
  Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #667 on: Today at 09:27:04 am
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 11:30:02 pm
Been decent its true but if we end up winning this cup well have beaten all Premier League teams along the way and three will most likely be top half (top 8?). Weve had easier cup runs.

United won it the other year with all home draws till the semis. Charlton quarters, Forest in the semis (who were shit at the time) and Newcastle in the final.

We didn't have a home draw either.
  Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #668 on: Today at 09:37:00 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:25:43 am
Its a SF and we have a home tie in FA Cup so he will go really strong.

Why wouldnt he ?

We'll see. Even if he goes strong it won't be the strongest available team, that's obvious just at GK. I do also think there's real value in giving players minutes to 'keep their eye in' just in case they're needed for the league. I don't want to see Endo get no competitive minutes up until we have an injury crisis in midfield and need him.
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
Reply #669 on: Today at 09:42:22 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:37:00 am
We'll see. Even if he goes strong it won't be the strongest available team, that's obvious just at GK. I do also think there's real value in giving players minutes to 'keep their eye in' just in case they're needed for the league. I don't want to see Endo get no competitive minutes up until we have an injury crisis in midfield and need him.

I think Slot will go strong. Maybe not necessarily the first 11 but strong. The LC semi-final is three days after the home game with Manu so he may not start all the key players.
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals
« Reply #670 on: Today at 09:47:56 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:42:22 am
I think Slot will go strong. Maybe not necessarily the first 11 but strong. The LC semi-final is three days after the home game with Manu so he may not start all the key players.

Yeah, perhaps somewhere on the spectrum between '2nd 11 and kids' and 'strongest available team' is most likely.
  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
« Reply #671 on: Today at 09:59:35 am »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 10:48:14 pm
The fixture dates look good for us too. We play Accrington after the first leg so we can rest players in the FA Cup instead and we have a week and a half break after the second leg.

I'm sure you'll realise by now but we will only have a week and a half break if we lose to Accrington Stanley.

Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 09:53:48 pm
Fuck me.

Careful now...
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
« Reply #672 on: Today at 10:31:32 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 08:33:53 am
After that ridiculous display from Forster I can just see him ( if he is still deputising) having absolute blinders against us and being prime Gordon Banks
He's actually been quite good since Vicario has been injured, but our front line will be licking their lips at the prospect of putting him and the two centre backs under pressure.
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
« Reply #673 on: Today at 10:58:52 am »
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Today at 10:31:32 am
He's actually been quite good since Vicario has been injured, but our front line will be licking their lips at the prospect of putting him and the two centre backs under pressure.

Yeah, Forster has been fantastic since coming in to be fair to him. Obviously a complete mare last night mind!! Kicking definitely isn't his strong point.
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
« Reply #674 on: Today at 11:58:22 am »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 10:58:52 am
Yeah, Forster has been fantastic since coming in to be fair to him. Obviously a complete mare last night mind!! Kicking definitely isn't his strong point.
It seems that each Spurs keeper has one glaring flaw in their game. Vicario is weak at corners and Forster dubious with his feet.

My Spurs supporting mates were not happy with the draw. Personally, I think all the other semi-finalists will prioritise the League Cup more than us.
