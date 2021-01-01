« previous next »
League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December

Red Beret
Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 10:50:14 pm
Quote from: lindylou100 on Yesterday at 10:38:34 pm
Moneys.

Ironic, given the prize money for winning the League Cup is only £100k. That likely wouldn't even cover Salah's goal scoring bonus.
spider-neil
Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 10:50:58 pm
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 10:48:14 pm
The fixture dates look good for us too. We play Accrington after the first leg so we can rest players in the FA Cup instead and we have a week and a half break after the second leg.

We definitely should be going full strength in the League Cup with the FA Cup (rather than the league) at the weekend.
Schmarn
Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 10:52:29 pm

For the 2nd legs both Spurs and Arsenal play on the Sunday before so does that mean the 2nd legs will be Wed/Thu? FA Cup the weekend after so perfectly possible.
Libertine
Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 10:54:06 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:50:03 pm
Omirons record for united includes two certain wins against dross in Europe

+ one win against dross never in Europe....
Hazell
Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 10:55:38 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 10:47:11 pm
Exactly what we would have wanted...

Yeah, probably what I would have hand picked. Didn't want Arsenal, but given the choice, Tottenham are less likely to assault our players than Newcastle and the way they play means they'll give up chances. Shame we have the Mancs the Sunday before and Tottenham are playing early on Saturday but can't have everything.
Ah Fruck Christmas
Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 10:57:00 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:55:38 pm
Yeah, probably what I would have hand picked. Didn't want Arsenal, but given the choice, Tottenham are less likely to assault our players than Newcastle and the way they play means they'll give up chances. Shame we have the Mancs the Sunday before and Tottenham are playing early on Saturday but can't have everything.

I'd settle for Forster betrween the sticks again... catastrophic... ;D
Reflexivity
Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 10:57:03 pm
They said before about 'if you're a spurs fan having paid £100 or £120 to watch a 1-0  blah blah'. This was magic etc.

My daughter works in London and her boss took her to Spurs v Feyenoord game the other week, cos they are spuds fans and she asked about the L'pool game and they said ' ooh very expensive'.

She asked me and I just said ' look enjoy yourself of course but that money would be better put in Equities, Commodities (Gold) or even Crypto / Microstrategy'.
 If you love football then playing beats watching, fuck giving these c*nts anything.. ;)
Reflexivity
Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 11:01:06 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 10:57:00 pm
I'd settle for Forster betrween the sticks again... catastrophic... ;D
It's like watching Fred Flintstone.
mikey_LFC
Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 11:01:17 pm
Jan 5  Manchester United (H)
Jan 8 - Tottenham Hotspur (A) - LC SF1
Jan 11 - Accrington Stanley (H) - FA C. 3R
Jan 14  Nottingham Forest (A)
Jan 18  Brentford (A)
Jan 21 - Lille (H) - UCL LP7
Jan 25  Ipswich Town (H)
Jan 29 - PSV Eindhoven (A) - UCL LP8
Feb 1  Bournemouth (A)
Feb 5 - Tottenham Hotspur (H) - LC SF2
Feb 8 - FA Cup 4R
Feb 11  Everton (A) - Rearrangement Opt.
Feb 15  Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Thats a good spread of fixtures really between our week off after West Ham and week off hopefully before City. Looks like a pattern of first team, first team, rotate in the fixtures using the FA Cup and Champions League as options to rotate that give the first XI a few full weeks off between them across the six weeks, allowing us to go full strength with rested legs in the league and league cup.
SamLad
Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 11:19:07 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:42:29 pm
Theyre all on the sky sports football twitter page
Twitter - never use the thing.
SamLad
Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 11:26:55 pm
so far this season we've had damn good draws.  makes a hell of a change.
A weatherfield winter wonderland
Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 11:30:02 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:26:55 pm
so far this season we've had damn good draws.  makes a hell of a change.

Been decent its true but if we end up winning this cup well have beaten all Premier League teams along the way and three will most likely be top half (top 8?). Weve had easier cup runs.
Kopenhagen
Reply #652 on: Today at 12:32:06 am
That's genuinely the worst display of goalkeeping I've seen at this level.
Jólaköttur
Reply #653 on: Today at 01:08:45 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:58:40 pm
I just heard a sex noise from Gary. But that might be because Phil just entered Gary.
