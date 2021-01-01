« previous next »
Author Topic: Have yourself a very Woolly Xmas  (Read 175 times)

Have yourself a very Woolly Xmas
My son in law is a Wool.

But he used to tell me he was a Proud Yorkshireman, so that was a bit odd, as his parents told me he grew up on the mean streets of Heswall, but whatever floats your boat, I guess. Bit odd, though.

But then he reinvented himself as a Scouser, and thats where the the problems started. Ive been following the Reds for about 65 years, so you cant easily put one over on me.
 
He claims to have Season Ticket in the 80s, and went to all of the games.

-and then he was in a street gang,
-and then he came from a broken home,
-and then he was made to sing the Red Flag at school.

He went to school in Central Liverpool, where the Hells that ?

And yet couldnt find Graeme Souness in a team photo. (He mistakenly picked Terry McDermott).

He has no idea who Roger Hunt is.

Doesnt know our history as a club at all.

Says he cried his eyes out when Wimbledon beat us in the 88 final, my calculation is that he was 26 years old at the time, what a sensitive soul he must be.

And hes a Tory, obviously this doesnt help !

So to my mind, hes a clear and obvious Fake, nothing could be more obvious.

But heres the problem-

Everyone believes HIM and not not ME.

You have ruined Xmas,

Yes,me !

So I will be spending Christmas on my own this year, secure in the the knowledge that Im right and hes wrong.
 
But thats all Ive got just now.

Ideally Id like my family back.

Any suggested resolutions. How can I out him without getting nasty?
Re: Have yourself a very Woolly Xmas
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:39:49 pm »
That escalated quickly!

Christmas is a time for a family quiz, and general bickering. What better wait to show him up in front of the family than him failing to know that Barry Vennison once scored at home to Swarovski Tirol.
Re: Have yourself a very Woolly Xmas
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:40:02 pm »
From the sound of him, he probably doesn't even know who Barry Venison is.

I wonder if he's ever heard of Bob Bolder?
Re: Have yourself a very Woolly Xmas
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:53:09 pm »
Wasn't he that animated guy with the hard hat who had a series on  children's television? 👷‍♂️
Re: Have yourself a very Woolly Xmas
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:54:56 pm »
;D
Re: Have yourself a very Woolly Xmas
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:05:27 pm »
Re: Have yourself a very Woolly Xmas
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:39:50 pm »
Have him make a pan of Scouse...
Re: Have yourself a very Woolly Xmas
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:14:02 pm »
I've said before, I've never ever made Scouse - my Ma always made ours.

I bet he doesn't know that in the 1987 FA Cup Final, our ex No 1 was in goal for Spurs and his understudy was in goal for Coventry
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Have yourself a very Woolly Xmas
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:01:12 am »
I've said it before. I make a boss scouse.  :lickin

Most definitely.
Good shout.
