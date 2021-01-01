My son in law is a Wool.



But he used to tell me he was a Proud Yorkshireman, so that was a bit odd, as his parents told me he grew up on the mean streets of Heswall, but whatever floats your boat, I guess. Bit odd, though.



But then he reinvented himself as a Scouser, and thats where the the problems started. Ive been following the Reds for about 65 years, so you cant easily put one over on me.



He claims to have Season Ticket in the 80s, and went to all of the games.



-and then he was in a street gang,

-and then he came from a broken home,

-and then he was made to sing the Red Flag at school.



He went to school in Central Liverpool, where the Hells that ?



And yet couldnt find Graeme Souness in a team photo. (He mistakenly picked Terry McDermott).



He has no idea who Roger Hunt is.



Doesnt know our history as a club at all.



Says he cried his eyes out when Wimbledon beat us in the 88 final, my calculation is that he was 26 years old at the time, what a sensitive soul he must be.



And hes a Tory, obviously this doesnt help !



So to my mind, hes a clear and obvious Fake, nothing could be more obvious.



But heres the problem-



Everyone believes HIM and not not ME.



You have ruined Xmas,



Yes,me !



So I will be spending Christmas on my own this year, secure in the the knowledge that Im right and hes wrong.



But thats all Ive got just now.



Ideally Id like my family back.



Any suggested resolutions. How can I out him without getting nasty?