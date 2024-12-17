« previous next »
RAWK Album of the Year 2024

RAWK Album of the Year 2024
December 17, 2024, 03:18:54 pm
I'm pleased to declare that voting is now open for RAWK Album of the Year 2024.

Voting will remain open for the next three weeks or so, closing at 23:59:59 GMT on Friday 10th January.


The Rules
  • Albums must have a 2024 UK release date.  Please check your release dates if you are unsure.
  • You can list as many albums as you like but only the top 10 will score points and they must be in order.
  • People that list less than 10 albums will still score points. However 5 albums or less will result in a restricted points tally for that list, but a number one album will always score maximum points.
  • For the most part no live or compilation albums.  These are banned if they are a collection of previously released stuff but are admissible otherwise.  Re-issues are frowned upon.
  • Lists can be amended/changed right up to the closing date. If you replace an album on your list with another please let me know what album has been removed. Or if you shimmy the order of your list about, let me know what albums have moved positions. I keep a record of dates on my spreadsheet anyway too, so Ill check through before announcing the results
  • EPs and other digital-format releases have been subject to debate in the last couple of years, and will be considered on a case-by-case basis.  Please state your case along with your post if any of your votes fall into such grey areas.


Scoring

The Formula One style scoring system will remain in place for RAWKites selections.  People's top 10 albums will score as follows: 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1.


Discussion

Discussion to be encouraged. Feel free to post (or send me) any magazine, newspaper, record store, or website Top 10's, Top 50's, etc, on here as they may help jog our memories  Ill add a placeholder post below this one to gather these together. If you're a lurker and don't normally contribute to the ...in music threads, please feel free to vote anyway - and you're more than welcome to join the conversation.


RAWK Album of the Year Roll of Honour

2023:   Sufjan Stevens - Javelin
2022:   Alvvays - Blue Rev
2021:   Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
2020:   Taylor Swift - Folklore
2019:   Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!
2018:   Sons of Kemet - Your Queen is a Reptile
2017:   The War On Drugs - A Deeper Understanding
2016:   David Bowie - Blackstar
2015:   Kendrick Lamar - To Pimp a Butterfly
2014:   The War On Drugs - Lost In A Dream
2013:   Arcade Fire - Reflektor
2012:   Chromatics - Kill for Love
2011:   PJ Harvey - Let England Shake
2010:   Arcade Fire - The Suburbs
2009:   Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion
2008:   Kings of Leon - Only By The Night
2007:   The National - Boxer
2006:   Jenny Lewis & the Watson Twins - Rabbit Fur Coat
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
Reply #1 on: December 17, 2024, 03:19:24 pm
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
Reply #2 on: December 17, 2024, 04:26:09 pm

I think I have my top one but the others need some thinking about, here is my draft possibles which I will change over the next couple of weeks. Was not going well until the autumn (and me discovering things I missed)



1. Father John Misty-Mahashmahanu


Being You

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R3n3rmHgnOg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R3n3rmHgnOg</a>


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3n3rmHgnOg


She Cleans Up



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pVzu0M0LWTM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pVzu0M0LWTM</a>


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVzu0M0LWTM


Screamland


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Kdzl-j24Ut8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Kdzl-j24Ut8</a>


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kdzl-j24Ut8







Jeff Lang and John Butler-Seek High (More Life)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SH9cxyE0Zpg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SH9cxyE0Zpg</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SH9cxyE0Zpg






Emiliana Torrini-Dreamers (Miss Flowers)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Yqui1QPdHEM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Yqui1QPdHEM</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yqui1QPdHEM



Eels-Time (Eels Time)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-ILgcm5c8oc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-ILgcm5c8oc</a>


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ILgcm5c8oc





Bill Ryder-Jones-Christinha (Lechyd Da)



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M9HZpf1PzLI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M9HZpf1PzLI</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9HZpf1PzLI




Gillian Welch/David Rawlings-Empty Trainload of Sky (Woodland)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r7LPhf0zk-o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r7LPhf0zk-o</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7LPhf0zk-o



Black Keys-Don't Let Me Go (Ohio Players)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_T15Vqb1Kfs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_T15Vqb1Kfs</a>


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_T15Vqb1Kfs




Krystle Warren-Rising (Extended Play)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yARv3eTGb4M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yARv3eTGb4M</a>


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yARv3eTGb4M








Beth Gibbons/ John Bramwell/Pernice Brothers/Meshell N'Degeocello/Colorist Orchestra/John Butler/Gemma Hayes/Decemberists/Wilco/Gaby Moreno/T Bone Burnett/Willie Watson/Sarah Jarosz/Iron & Wine/Paul Noonan/Howe Gelb plus others still to digest
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
Reply #3 on: December 17, 2024, 07:01:20 pm
What a year for music! Here is my top 5, with my favourite songs from each (and maybe some extra bits). I'm not going to write about all of them because I'm shattered from work, just know that I love them and you should listen to them all!

1. Geordie Greep - The New Sound

Also my favourite gig of the year (Arts Club at the end of October), genuinely just a ridiculously talented and interesting bloke and an absolutely nuts guitarist, though I may be biased because black midi are (were...) just one of my favourite bands full stop. Reminder that he is literally 25 years old.

Highlights:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b8lgOVbxj7E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b8lgOVbxj7E</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AG5mtkURAD8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AG5mtkURAD8</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gJ1f6oKYqeQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gJ1f6oKYqeQ</a>

Entire live set:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qszu-WSGoOs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qszu-WSGoOs</a>

2. Magdalena Bay - Imaginal Disk

Pop perfection. Another artist I was fortunate enough to see live recently.

Highlights:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Xcq3xMCcGlI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Xcq3xMCcGlI</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8ODp0hnW0Qw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8ODp0hnW0Qw</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xMJyxP-kUWg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xMJyxP-kUWg</a>

3. Charli xcx - brat / brat and it's completely different but also still brat

Wasn't quite sure what to do here as the remix album actually has some of my favourites. Highlights:

From OG brat:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nJsXrs1ZyNg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nJsXrs1ZyNg</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ol9CCM240Ag" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ol9CCM240Ag</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CPWxExGk7PM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CPWxExGk7PM</a>

From brat and completely different but also still brat:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K3D8_Mc3XTI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K3D8_Mc3XTI</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/99dsnI6M-a4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/99dsnI6M-a4</a>

4. Godspeed You! Black Emperor - NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD

Haunting, moving, disturbing stuff from another one of my favourite artists of all time. Bleak, but there are also moments of light and hope, especially on the last track (below) which is, imo, one of the most beautiful things they've ever recorded:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w9WvC2707hY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w9WvC2707hY</a>

Other highlights:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Lb3VKnzuDeE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Lb3VKnzuDeE</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IKTBbVJ8bCg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IKTBbVJ8bCg</a>

5. Jack White - No Name

Any other year this would almost undoubtedly be much further up. Fantastic fun, fantastic musicianship, etc etc. Just boss.

Highlights:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0FAr1HHb6TU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0FAr1HHb6TU</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xT4u1j8qDYk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xT4u1j8qDYk</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BDKXUFmfYaY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BDKXUFmfYaY</a>

I was very tempted to stretch this to a top 10 but as I said, sleepy. For other stuff Ive loved this year, please refer to my topsters below ;D


Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
Reply #4 on: December 17, 2024, 07:10:47 pm
I am pretty sure FJM will be my number 1 this year as well. So good that it has made me go over his whole discography again and appreciate even more than before.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
Reply #5 on: December 17, 2024, 07:40:43 pm
1 - Chelsea Wolfe - She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She
2 - Magdalena Bay - Imaginal Disk
3 - Mannequin Pussy - I Got Heaven
4 - DOMI and JD Beck - Not Tight
5 - Nilufer Yanya - My Method Actor
6 - The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy
7 - St Vincent - All Born Screaming
8 - AWOLNATION - The Furious 5
9 - Faye Webster - Undressed At The Symphony
10 - Poppy - Negative Spaces

Been great this year for music, seen all these live as well, could have easily done a top 20

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
Reply #6 on: December 17, 2024, 08:04:59 pm
1. JPEGMAFIA - I lay down my life for you

2. Vulfmon - Dot

3. St. Vincent - All born screaming

4. Beth Gibbons - Reaching out

5. Mk.gee - Two Star & The dream police

6. Idles - TANGK

7. Tyler, The Creator - Chromakopia

8. Kendrick Lamar - GNX

9. Brittany Howard - What Now

10. Pale Jay - Low End Love Songs
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
Reply #7 on: December 17, 2024, 08:42:36 pm
1. Vampire Weekend - Only God Was Above Us
2. Father John Misty - Mahashmashana
3. Kendrick Lamar - GNX
4. Chromeo - Adult Contemporary
5. ScHoolboy Q - BLUE LIPS
6. MGMT - Loss of Life
7. Vince Staples - Dark Times
8. The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy
9. Jamie xx - In Waves
10. James Blake & Lil Yachty - Bad Cameo
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:49:28 am
1. Keep Me fed - The Warning
2. Western Approaches - Red Rum Club
3. Yesterwynde - Nightwish
4. The Likes of Us - Big Big Train
5. Ship to Shore - Richard Thompson
6. As It Ever was, So It Will be again - The Decemberists
7. Coming Home - Cara Dillon
8. The Winter yards - Steve Knightley
9. Hell Fire and Damnation - Saxon
10. Heavy Soul - Joanne Shaw Taylor

tough to narrow it down to 10. Had to leave out

-1 - Deep Purple
Wild God - Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
Songs of a Lost World - The Cure
Wonder if the World Knows - The Ks
Born Again - Bridear
Karma - Myrath
Phantoma - Unleash the Archers
The stars will light the way - Galneryus
You still got me - Beth Hart

All of which are worthy of a place
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:14:37 pm
Thanks for launching this again!

1. Charlie XCX  Brat
2. Billie Eilish  Hit Me Hard and Soft
3. Vampire Weekend  Only God Was Above Us
4. Kendrick Lamar  GNX
5. Chappell Roan  The Rise and Fall of a Widwest Princess
6. Fontaines D.C.  Romance
7. Waxahatchee  Tigers Blood
8. Father John Misty  Mahashmashana
9. Jamie XX  In Waves
10. Clairo  Charm
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:44:59 pm
Quote from: emergency exit on Yesterday at 12:14:37 pm
Thanks for launching this again!

1. Charlie XCX  Brat
2. Billie Eilish  Hit Me Hard and Soft
3. Vampire Weekend  Only God Was Above Us
4. Kendrick Lamar  GNX
5. Chappell Roan  The Rise and Fall of a Widwest Princess
6. Fontaines D.C.  Romance
7. Waxahatchee  Tigers Blood
8. Father John Misty  Mahashmashana
9. Jamie XX  In Waves
10. Clairo  Charm

*clears throat* Midwest Princess came out in 2023 ;)
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:50:53 pm
I'm going to go for:
1. Kim Deal - Nobody Loves You More
2. MJ Lenderman - Manning Fireworks
3. Waxahatchee - Tigers Blood
4. English Teacher - This Could Be Texas
5. Father John Mistry - Mahashmashana
6. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God
7. Charli XCX - Brat
8. Fontaines DC - Romance
9. The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World
10. Mannequin Pussy - I Got Heaven
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:05:01 pm
Qute a few still to listen to, but this is what I've got so far...

1.   Bill Ryder Jones: Iechyd Da
2.   Fontaines DC: Romance
3.   The Cure: Songs Of A Lost World
4.   Public Service Broadcasting: The Last Flight
5.   Decemberists: As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again
6.   English Teacher: This Could Be Texas
7.   Blue Herons: Go On
8.   Ekko Astral: Pink Balloons
9.   Mammoth Penguins: Here
10.   Sprints: Letter To Self

11.   Neon Kittens: It's A NO Thing
12.   New Starts / Darren Hayman: More Break Up Songs
13.   Humanist: On The Edge Of A Lost and Lonely World
14.   Bad Moves: Wearing Out The Refrain
15.   Nick Cave: Wild God
16.   Halo Maud: Celebrate
17.   Ride: Interplay
18.   Broken Chanter: Chorus Of Doubt
19.   Mono: Oath
20.   Los Campesinos: All Hell

21.   Idles: Tangk
22.   Pom Poko: Champion
23.   Amanda Palmer: New Zealand Survival Songs
24.   Father John Misty: Mahashmashana
25.   DIIV: Frog In Boiling Water
26.   Jack White: No Name
27.   Friko: Where We've Been, Where We're Going
28.   Bored At My Grandmas House: Show & Tell
29.   Girls in Synthesis: Sublimation
30.   Storefront Church: Ink And Oil
31.   Ducks Ltd: Harms Way
32.   Camera Obscura: Look To The East, Look To The West
33.   Yard Act: Where's My Utopia
34.   Umbrellas: Fairweather Friend
35.   Granddaddy: Blu Wav
36.   Laura Marling: Patterns In Repeat
37.   Kim Deal: Nobody Loves You More
38.   C Turtle: Expensive Thrills
39.   Personal Trainer: Still Waiting
40.   Godspeed You Black Emperor: No Title As Of 13th February,2024, 28,340 Dead.

41.   Black Keys: Ohio Players
42.   New Dad: Madra
43.   Hazy Sour Cherry:
44.   House of All: Continuum
45.   Kindsight: No Shame No Fame
46.   Caribou: Honey
47.   Grace Cummings: Ramona
48.   Iron & Wine: Light Verse
49.   The Joy: The Joy
50.   Party Dozen: Crime In Australia
51.   Marcel Wave: Something Looming
52.   Loose Articles: Scream If You Wanna Go Faster
53.   My Best Unbeaten Brother: Pessimistic Pizza
54.   Mo Dotti: Opaque
55.   Bright Eyes: Five Dice, All Threes
56.   Bodega: Our Brand Could Be Your Life
57.   Bob Vylan: Humble As The Sun
58.   Barry Adamson: Cut To Black
59.   Grace Petrie: Build Something Better
60.   Tindersticks: Soft Tissue

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:25:04 pm
Putting down some albums that I've enjoyed that immediately come to mind. Hoping to add some more over the coming weeks.

1. Charli XCX  Brat
2. The Chisel  What a Fucking Nightmare
3. Meryl Streek  Songs for the Deceased
4. Gurriers  Come and See
5. Fontaines DC  Romance
6. Waxahatchee - Tigers Blood
7. Been Stellar  Scream from New York, NY
8. Jack White - No Name
9. Magdalena Bay - Imaginal Disk
10. Mannequin Pussy - I Got Heaven
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:17:46 pm
Quote from: Red in Korea on Yesterday at 05:05:01 pm
Qute a few still to listen to, but this is what I've got so far...

Album titles would be appreciated, once you've finalised!
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:45:54 pm
1. Everything Everything - Mountainhead
2. The Cure - Songs of a Lost World
3. Bloc Party - A Weekend In The City B-Sides
4. Idles - Tangk
5. Jack White - No Name
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:12:29 pm
Quote from: Bailey Brothers Building and Loan on Yesterday at 07:17:46 pm
Album titles would be appreciated, once you've finalised!

This is like an email I'd send at work ;D
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:47:10 pm
Oh yeah, another year, another post for me to show how detached I am from the rest of you. Thought I'd chuck in my favourite and least favourite songs from every album.

1. Nina Nesbitt - Mountain Music
Best Song: Pages
Worst Song: Big Things, Small Town

2. Poppy - Negative Spaces
Best Song: Vital
Worst Song: Nothing

3. Neon Trees - Sink Your Teeth
Best Song: Favourite Daze
Worst Song: Acting

4. Bring Me The Horizon - POST HUMAN: NeX GEn
Best Song: Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd
Worst Song: [ost] p.u.s.s.-e

5. Billie Eilish - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
Best Song: BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Worst Song: WILDFLOWER

6. Maggie Rogers - Dont Forget Me
Best Song: Dont Forget Me
Worst Song: On & On & On

7. Kendrick Lamar - GNX
Best Song: reincarnated
Worst Song: dodger blue

8. Lauren Mayberry - Vicious Creature
Best Song: Crocodile Tears
Worst Song: Mantra

9. The Warning - Keep Me Fed
Best Song: Apologize
Worst Song: Burnout

10. Denzel Curry - King of the Mischievous South Vol.2
Best Song: SET IT
Worst Song: SKED

Unlucky to miss out; Neck Deep, Halsey, Amy Shark, Gracie Abrams, Sum 41, Marianas Trench & Kacey Musgraves.

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
Reply #18 on: Today at 10:09:58 am
Quote from: Bailey Brothers Building and Loan on Yesterday at 07:17:46 pm
Album titles would be appreciated, once you've finalised!

Took longer than you might think  ;)
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
Reply #19 on: Today at 10:48:00 am
1. Father John Misty - Mahashmashana by a country mile the best album of the year. His best since I Love You Honeybear.

2. Vampire Weekend - Only God Was Above Us.  A return to form after FOTB, which I did not enjoy remotely from a band I've absolutely loved. 

3. Jack White - No Name.

4. Johnny Blue Skies / Sturgill Simpson - Passage du Desir.  The one artist I'd really love to see live.

They're the only 4 new albums I've listened to entirely in 2024.
Reply #20 on: Today at 03:29:58 pm
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:29:58 pm »
Quote from: Fuck you, I won't do what you tell me on Yesterday at 04:44:59 pm
*clears throat* Midwest Princess came out in 2023 ;)

Not fair!

Hardly anyone was listening to Chappell Roan in 2023, but she really broke out big this year and her album deserves to be in top ten lists  ;D
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
Reply #21 on: Today at 04:03:42 pm
Quote from: emergency exit on Today at 03:29:58 pm
Not fair!

Hardly anyone was listening to Chappell Roan in 2023, but she really broke out big this year and her album deserves to be in top ten lists  ;D


To be fair, I just discovered Terry Reid and his 1968 Album, Bang, Bang you're Terry Reid


 ;D
