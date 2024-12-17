What a year for music! Here is my top 5, with my favourite songs from each (and maybe some extra bits). I'm not going to write about all of them because I'm shattered from work, just know that I love them and you should listen to them all!1. Geordie Greep - The New Sound
Also my favourite gig of the year (Arts Club at the end of October), genuinely just a ridiculously talented and interesting bloke and an absolutely nuts guitarist, though I may be biased because black midi are (were...) just one of my favourite bands full stop. Reminder that he is literally 25 years old.
Highlights:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b8lgOVbxj7E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b8lgOVbxj7E</a><a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AG5mtkURAD8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AG5mtkURAD8</a><a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gJ1f6oKYqeQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gJ1f6oKYqeQ</a>
Entire live set:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qszu-WSGoOs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qszu-WSGoOs</a>2. Magdalena Bay - Imaginal Disk
Pop perfection. Another artist I was fortunate enough to see live recently.
Highlights:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Xcq3xMCcGlI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Xcq3xMCcGlI</a><a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8ODp0hnW0Qw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8ODp0hnW0Qw</a><a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xMJyxP-kUWg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xMJyxP-kUWg</a>3. Charli xcx - brat / brat and it's completely different but also still brat
Wasn't quite sure what to do here as the remix album actually has some of my favourites. Highlights:
From OG brat:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nJsXrs1ZyNg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nJsXrs1ZyNg</a><a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ol9CCM240Ag" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ol9CCM240Ag</a><a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CPWxExGk7PM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CPWxExGk7PM</a>
From brat and completely different but also still brat:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K3D8_Mc3XTI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K3D8_Mc3XTI</a><a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/99dsnI6M-a4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/99dsnI6M-a4</a>4. Godspeed You! Black Emperor - NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD
Haunting, moving, disturbing stuff from another one of my favourite artists of all time. Bleak, but there are also moments of light and hope, especially on the last track (below) which is, imo, one of the most beautiful things they've ever recorded:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w9WvC2707hY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w9WvC2707hY</a>
Other highlights:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Lb3VKnzuDeE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Lb3VKnzuDeE</a><a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IKTBbVJ8bCg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IKTBbVJ8bCg</a>5. Jack White - No Name
Any other year this would almost undoubtedly be much further up. Fantastic fun, fantastic musicianship, etc etc. Just boss.
Highlights:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0FAr1HHb6TU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0FAr1HHb6TU</a><a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xT4u1j8qDYk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xT4u1j8qDYk</a><a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BDKXUFmfYaY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BDKXUFmfYaY</a>
I was very tempted to stretch this to a top 10 but as I said, sleepy. For other stuff Ive loved this year, please refer to my topsters below