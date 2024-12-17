<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b8lgOVbxj7E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b8lgOVbxj7E</a>

What a year for music! Here is my top 5, with my favourite songs from each (and maybe some extra bits). I'm not going to write about all of them because I'm shattered from work, just know that I love them and you should listen to them all!Also my favourite gig of the year (Arts Club at the end of October), genuinely just a ridiculously talented and interesting bloke and an absolutely nuts guitarist, though I may be biased because black midi are (were...) just one of my favourite bands full stop. Reminder that he is literally 25 years old.Highlights:Entire live set:Pop perfection. Another artist I was fortunate enough to see live recently.Highlights:Wasn't quite sure what to do here as the remix album actually has some of my favourites. Highlights:From OG brat:From brat and completely different but also still brat:Haunting, moving, disturbing stuff from another one of my favourite artists of all time. Bleak, but there are also moments of light and hope, especially on the last track (below) which is, imo, one of the most beautiful things they've ever recorded:Other highlights:Any other year this would almost undoubtedly be much further up. Fantastic fun, fantastic musicianship, etc etc. Just boss.Highlights:I was very tempted to stretch this to a top 10 but as I said, sleepy. For other stuff Ive loved this year, please refer to my topsters below