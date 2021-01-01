« previous next »
RAWK Album of the Year 2024
I'm pleased to declare that voting is now open for RAWK Album of the Year 2024.

Voting will remain open for the next three weeks or so, closing at 23:59:59 GMT on Friday 10th January.


The Rules
  • Albums must have a 2024 UK release date.  Please check your release dates if you are unsure.
  • You can list as many albums as you like but only the top 10 will score points and they must be in order.
  • People that list less than 10 albums will still score points. However 5 albums or less will result in a restricted points tally for that list, but a number one album will always score maximum points.
  • For the most part no live or compilation albums.  These are banned if they are a collection of previously released stuff but are admissible otherwise.  Re-issues are frowned upon.
  • Lists can be amended/changed right up to the closing date. If you replace an album on your list with another please let me know what album has been removed. Or if you shimmy the order of your list about, let me know what albums have moved positions. I keep a record of dates on my spreadsheet anyway too, so Ill check through before announcing the results
  • EPs and other digital-format releases have been subject to debate in the last couple of years, and will be considered on a case-by-case basis.  Please state your case along with your post if any of your votes fall into such grey areas.


Scoring

The Formula One style scoring system will remain in place for RAWKites selections.  People's top 10 albums will score as follows: 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1.


Discussion

Discussion to be encouraged. Feel free to post (or send me) any magazine, newspaper, record store, or website Top 10's, Top 50's, etc, on here as they may help jog our memories  Ill add a placeholder post below this one to gather these together. If you're a lurker and don't normally contribute to the ...in music threads, please feel free to vote anyway - and you're more than welcome to join the conversation.


RAWK Album of the Year Roll of Honour

2023:   Sufjan Stevens - Javelin
2022:   Alvvays - Blue Rev
2021:   Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
2020:   Taylor Swift - Folklore
2019:   Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!
2018:   Sons of Kemet - Your Queen is a Reptile
2017:   The War On Drugs - A Deeper Understanding
2016:   David Bowie - Blackstar
2015:   Kendrick Lamar - To Pimp a Butterfly
2014:   The War On Drugs - Lost In A Dream
2013:   Arcade Fire - Reflektor
2012:   Chromatics - Kill for Love
2011:   PJ Harvey - Let England Shake
2010:   Arcade Fire - The Suburbs
2009:   Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion
2008:   Kings of Leon - Only By The Night
2007:   The National - Boxer
2006:   Jenny Lewis & the Watson Twins - Rabbit Fur Coat
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2024
I think I have my top one but the others need some thinking about, here is my draft possibles which I will change over the next couple of weeks. Was not going well until the autumn (and me discovering things I missed)



1. Father John Misty-Mahashmahanu


Being You

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R3n3rmHgnOg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R3n3rmHgnOg</a>


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3n3rmHgnOg


She Cleans Up



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pVzu0M0LWTM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pVzu0M0LWTM</a>


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVzu0M0LWTM


Screamland


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Kdzl-j24Ut8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Kdzl-j24Ut8</a>


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kdzl-j24Ut8







Jeff Lang and John Butler-Seek High (More Life)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SH9cxyE0Zpg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SH9cxyE0Zpg</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SH9cxyE0Zpg






Emiliana Torrini-Dreamers (Miss Flowers)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Yqui1QPdHEM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Yqui1QPdHEM</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yqui1QPdHEM



Eels-Time (Eels Time)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-ILgcm5c8oc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-ILgcm5c8oc</a>


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ILgcm5c8oc





Bill Ryder-Jones-Christinha (Lechyd Da)



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M9HZpf1PzLI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M9HZpf1PzLI</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9HZpf1PzLI




Gillian Welch/David Rawlings-Empty Trainload of Sky (Woodland)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r7LPhf0zk-o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r7LPhf0zk-o</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7LPhf0zk-o



Black Keys-Don't Let Me Go (Ohio Players)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_T15Vqb1Kfs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_T15Vqb1Kfs</a>


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_T15Vqb1Kfs




Krystle Warren-Rising (Extended Play)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yARv3eTGb4M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yARv3eTGb4M</a>


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yARv3eTGb4M








Beth Gibbons/ John Bramwell/Pernice Brothers/Meshell N'Degeocello/Colorist Orchestra/John Butler/Gemma Hayes plus others still to digest
