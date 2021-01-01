I'm pleased to declare that voting is now open for RAWK Album of the Year 2024.
Voting will remain open for the next three weeks or so, closing at 23:59:59 GMT on Friday 10th January
.The Rules
Scoring
- Albums must have a 2024 UK release date. Please check your release dates if you are unsure.
- You can list as many albums as you like but only the top 10 will score points and they must be in order.
- People that list less than 10 albums will still score points. However 5 albums or less will result in a restricted points tally for that list, but a number one album will always score maximum points.
- For the most part no live or compilation albums. These are banned if they are a collection of previously released stuff but are admissible otherwise. Re-issues are frowned upon.
- Lists can be amended/changed right up to the closing date. If you replace an album on your list with another please let me know what album has been removed. Or if you shimmy the order of your list about, let me know what albums have moved positions. I keep a record of dates on my spreadsheet anyway too, so Ill check through before announcing the results
- EPs and other digital-format releases have been subject to debate in the last couple of years, and will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Please state your case along with your post if any of your votes fall into such grey areas.
The Formula One style scoring system will remain in place for RAWKites selections. People's top 10 albums will score as follows: 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1.Discussion
Discussion to be encouraged. Feel free to post (or send me) any magazine, newspaper, record store, or website Top 10's, Top 50's, etc, on here as they may help jog our memories Ill add a placeholder post below this one to gather these together. If you're a lurker and don't normally contribute to the ...in music threads, please feel free to vote anyway - and you're more than welcome to join the conversation
.RAWK Album of the Year Roll of Honour2023
: Sufjan Stevens - Javelin2022
: Alvvays - Blue Rev2021
: Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee2020
: Taylor Swift - Folklore2019
: Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!2018
: Sons of Kemet - Your Queen is a Reptile2017
: The War On Drugs - A Deeper Understanding2016
: David Bowie - Blackstar2015
: Kendrick Lamar - To Pimp a Butterfly2014
: The War On Drugs - Lost In A Dream2013
: Arcade Fire - Reflektor2012
: Chromatics - Kill for Love2011
: PJ Harvey - Let England Shake2010
: Arcade Fire - The Suburbs2009
: Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion2008
: Kings of Leon - Only By The Night2007
: The National - Boxer2006
: Jenny Lewis & the Watson Twins - Rabbit Fur Coat