Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup

Online spider-neil

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #280 on: Today at 10:31:59 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:19:01 am
Never want to lose a game. Just want no Gravenberch, no Virgil and no Gomez in this game and do not want to risk Mo Salah even if we are needing a goal.

I think it's almost certain Gomez will play this game.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #281 on: Today at 10:34:16 am
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 10:30:53 am
Is that a Pep Ljinders idea? A roaming GK

At least Trent won't need to track back if he's in goal...
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #282 on: Today at 10:50:40 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:22:32 am
Arne Slot on if youngsters could be involved tomorrow:

We have a few that have made a good impression in our sessions. Trey has played already. I am aware we have four defenders available. It will be either academy players get playing time or players no-one expects.
Nallo or Endo as a CB so! Morton will probably play in Midfield if that is the case. We have a good midfield and forward selection even taking into account leaving starters against Spurs out of the equation. Jota and possibly Chiesa not starting could mean Elliot in the front 3. There's no way that anyone slated to start on Sunday should play more than 60 minutes here.
Offline MD1990

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #283 on: Today at 10:54:35 am
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 10:30:53 am
Is that a Pep Ljinders idea? A roaming GK
play out from the back with trent
Online amir87

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #284 on: Today at 10:59:44 am
Whatever team we put out should have more than enough to win tomorrow. The tougher decisions would come if we do win and play a two legged semi-final against tougher opposition.
Online KalantaScouser

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #285 on: Today at 11:04:23 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:59:44 am
Whatever team we put out should have more than enough to win tomorrow. The tougher decisions would come if we do win and play a two legged semi-final against tougher opposition.

Looking at the fixtures, ideally it'd end up an Arsenal/Spurs and Liverpool/Brentford semi-final line up
Online Jm55

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #286 on: Today at 11:05:35 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:50:40 am
Nallo or Endo as a CB so! Morton will probably play in Midfield if that is the case. We have a good midfield and forward selection even taking into account leaving starters against Spurs out of the equation. Jota and possibly Chiesa not starting could mean Elliot in the front 3. There's no way that anyone slated to start on Sunday should play more than 60 minutes here.

He was referencing defence specifically and said that some academy players and/or some players who dont usually play in defence will get at least some minutes and that some more established players wont get the whole game and some wont get any minutes at alls

As ever its been aggregated and spun to make it sound like were fielding an academy team for twitters engagements etc.

Online na fir dearg

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #287 on: Today at 11:08:37 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:06:02 am
Interesting press conference from Slot.

- Kelleher will start
- Tsimikas might join training today
- The senior defenders who play regularly will probably not play 90 minutes or not at all. In the backline expect to see academy players or players who don't normally play in defence.
- Jota won't start but expected to get more minutes
- Chiesa likely to get minutes

Well in Arne
Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #288 on: Today at 11:18:28 am
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 11:04:23 am
Looking at the fixtures, ideally it'd end up an Arsenal/Spurs and Liverpool/Brentford semi-final line up
You reckon? I'd much rather Arsenal who will have to rotate like us due to Europe.

Brentford will be much fresher and play their 1st team.
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #289 on: Today at 11:20:06 am
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 11:18:28 am
You reckon? I'd much rather Arsenal who will have to rotate like us due to Europe.

Brentford will be much fresher and play their 1st team.

yeah, deffo Arsenal - field the same as tonight and kick fuck out of the Arsenal players ;D
Online Agent99

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #290 on: Today at 11:20:39 am
Chiesa will still be doing his pre-season training when 25-26 pre-season starts.

What a disaster of a signing.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #291 on: Today at 11:27:36 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:20:39 am
Chiesa will still be doing his pre-season training when 25-26 pre-season starts.

What a disaster of a signing.

Ah I'm so glad you've given him a whole 4 months of a 5 year contract to decide how his transfer has gone
Online Jm55

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #292 on: Today at 11:28:34 am
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 11:18:28 am
You reckon? I'd much rather Arsenal who will have to rotate like us due to Europe.

Brentford will be much fresher and play their 1st team.

Brentford would be the worst option for me, a good team with a great home record trying to reach their first ever final; theyd go all out for it as not much to go for in the league.

Arsenal would be the one for me as theyd have similar considerations as us, any of the other options would be against teams going absolutely all out for it for a number of reasonsz
Online Agent99

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #293 on: Today at 11:35:40 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:27:36 am
Ah I'm so glad you've given him a whole 4 months of a 5 year contract to decide how his transfer has gone
No worries.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #294 on: Today at 11:37:59 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:20:39 am
Chiesa will still be doing his pre-season training when 25-26 pre-season starts.

What a disaster of a signing.

It was about this far into their Liverpool careers that Fabinho and Robertson starting making an impact. What awful signings they turned out to be.
Online Eeyore

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #295 on: Today at 11:40:56 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:37:59 am
It was about this far into their Liverpool careers that Fabinho and Robertson starting making an impact. What awful signings they turned out to be.

I don't remember Fabinho and Robbo having continual soft tissue injuries that meant they couldn't train, do you?
Online Eeyore

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #296 on: Today at 11:42:33 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:27:36 am
Ah I'm so glad you've given him a whole 4 months of a 5 year contract to decide how his transfer has gone

Unless Dickie Hughes has actually done some work and given Chiesa an extension then he signed a four year deal not five.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #297 on: Today at 11:51:20 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:42:33 am
Unless Dickie Hughes has actually done some work and given Chiesa an extension then he signed a four year deal not five.

Ah I thought it was 5. It being 4 changes everything, burn him at the stake!
