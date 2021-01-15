« previous next »
Author Topic: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup

Gifted Right Foot

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #240 on: Today at 03:13:37 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:26:55 am
that was a final. when we were playing Southampton in the cup last year he started Koumas, so it certainly wasn't as strong as we could

Our starting lineup against Southampton in the cup last season: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, McConnell, Gomez, Clark, Koumas, Elliott, Gakpo.
Avens Calendar

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #241 on: Today at 06:48:00 am
We should be capable of winning this even with a few players rested. I'd love Gravenberch, Virgil and Mo to get a rest and I fancy us even without them.
Eeyore

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #242 on: Today at 07:45:38 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:26:55 am
that was a final. when we were playing Southampton in the cup last year he started Koumas, so it certainly wasn't as strong as we could

Same stage last year against West Ham we played.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk (c), Kostas Tsimikas, Jarell Quansah, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo.

Substitutions.

    Wataru Endo out for Trent Alexander-Arnold 60'
    Virgil Van Dijk out for Ibrahima Konaté 60'
    Dominik Szoboszlai out for Mohamed Salah 60'
    Kostas Tsimikas out for Conor Bradley 69'
    Cody Gakpo out for Luis Diaz 78'

Jm55

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #243 on: Today at 07:59:02 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:45:38 am
Same stage last year against West Ham we played.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk (c), Kostas Tsimikas, Jarell Quansah, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo.

Substitutions.

    Wataru Endo out for Trent Alexander-Arnold 60'
    Virgil Van Dijk out for Ibrahima Konaté 60'
    Dominik Szoboszlai out for Mohamed Salah 60'
    Kostas Tsimikas out for Conor Bradley 69'
    Cody Gakpo out for Luis Diaz 78'

I reckon tomorrow will be similar to that.
The Final Third

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #244 on: Today at 08:31:46 am
Presser on the hour..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ARcxG8W1ZHM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ARcxG8W1ZHM</a>
Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #245 on: Today at 08:33:47 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:09:52 am
Last two times we've won the league cup (and went deep in Fa Cup) we were running on empty by April and fell short in title races/Europe as the players were spent. Now there's even more games.

You can't just go all out for every competition anymore, you have to prioritise.
did we really fall short or was it more that we were up against a team that has cheated their way to multiple titles?

The year we won the League Cup and the FA Cup we fell short of City by one point FFS and lost the European Cup due to an unhuman performance from Courtois, winning things can also build momentum
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #246 on: Today at 08:46:38 am
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Today at 08:33:47 am
did we really fall short or was it more that we were up against a team that has cheated their way to multiple titles?

The year we won the League Cup and the FA Cup we fell short of City by one point FFS and lost the European Cup due to an unhuman performance from Courtois, winning things can also build momentum

No, in Fromolas world we lost the title by 5,000 pts to a team full of geriatrics and we lost the CL to a team that'd never made the final before......

In reality we could have rested everyone that season and we'd have just won fuck all instead, because ADFC would have still got the same amount of points and Courtois would have still had the game of his life. We dropped 4 points from the 16th January, 2-2 draw with ADFC and 1-1 with Spuds at home, as if the cup games made any difference.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #247 on: Today at 08:46:49 am
Came in here expecting to see all kinds of wild line ups for the match but instead have found a shitfest of people actively wanting us to lose a game. Actually mindblowing.
rocco

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #248 on: Today at 08:49:56 am
Slot will go as strong as he can for this without risking any players that he needs to be careful with , its also away from home and its a 1/4 final .
Vinay

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #249 on: Today at 08:53:27 am
I am hoping MacAllister starts this game.
Fromola

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #250 on: Today at 08:53:49 am
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Today at 08:33:47 am
did we really fall short or was it more that we were up against a team that has cheated their way to multiple titles?

The year we won the League Cup and the FA Cup we fell short of City by one point FFS and lost the European Cup due to an unhuman performance from Courtois, winning things can also build momentum

Both might be true. We were running on fumes last 6 weeks of that season and somehow grinding wins out. Or hanging on for pens at Wembley because we couldn't run in extra time. It caught up with us the next season for sure.
ScottScott

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #251 on: Today at 08:54:22 am
Kelleher, Trent (sub on 60), Gomez, Quansah, Norris, Endo, Morton, Elliott, Salah (sub on 60), Gakpo (sub on 60), Nunez

That would be my team. Bring in Nallo on 60 for Trent and have Gomez at RB, Chiesa for Salah, Jota or Diaz for Gakpo and then you have 2 subs to use if you need to bring in Dom or want to give another of the young lads a game
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #252 on: Today at 08:56:10 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:46:49 am
Came in here expecting to see all kinds of wild line ups for the match but instead have found a shitfest of people actively wanting us to lose a game. Actually mindblowing.

Nuts isn't it. Especially when 21/22 is dragged into it and we dropped 4 pts in 18 games.

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:53:49 am
Both might be true. We were running on fumes last 6 weeks of that season and somehow grinding wins out. Or hanging on for pens at Wembley because we couldn't run in extra time. It caught up with us the next season for sure.

The damage that season was actually done over Christmas 2-2 at Spurs (Tierneys greatest game as far as fucking us over) the 1-0 defeat at Leicester when Mo missed a pen at 0-0 and they scrored out of nowhere and the 2-2 at Chelsea, where we were 2 up 3 mins before half time and managed to throw the game away by conceding 2 in 2 mins - thats when we lost the league that season
ScottScott

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #253 on: Today at 08:58:47 am
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 08:56:10 am
The damage that season was actually done over Christmas 2-2 at Spurs (Tierneys greatest game as far as fucking us over) the 1-0 defeat at Leicester when Mo missed a pen at 0-0 and they scrored out of nowhere and the 2-2 at Chelsea, where we were 2 up 3 mins before half time and managed to throw the game away by conceding 2 in 2 mins - thats when we lost the league that season

Fuck me, I had fully deleted those games from my memory and they've just come crashing back!! That Leicester game was so bad, could have played for a month and not scored
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #254 on: Today at 09:01:47 am
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 08:58:47 am
Fuck me, I had fully deleted those games from my memory and they've just come crashing back!! That Leicester game was so bad, could have played for a month and not scored

Mad wasn't it - we then took 50 out of 54 pts and won two trophies.
Caston

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #255 on: Today at 09:16:35 am
Jota not starting tomorrow per Slot as he missed training yesterday, but might get some minutes
Nick110581

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #256 on: Today at 09:18:48 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:16:35 am
Jota not starting tomorrow per Slot as he missed training yesterday, but might get some minutes

We need to be careful with him.
lionel_messias

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #257 on: Today at 09:19:01 am
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Yesterday at 07:23:00 pm
Actively wanting to lose a match is absolutely fucking stupid.

Never want to lose a game. Just want no Gravenberch, no Virgil and no Gomez in this game and do not want to risk Mo Salah even if we are needing a goal.
Nick110581

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #258 on: Today at 09:20:13 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:19:01 am
Never want to lose a game. Just want no Gravenberch, no Virgil and no Gomez in this game and do not want to risk Mo Salah even if we are needing a goal.

Don't think Grav or Mo will travel.
lionel_messias

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #259 on: Today at 09:20:20 am
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 08:54:22 am
Kelleher, Trent (sub on 60), Gomez, Quansah, Norris, Endo, Morton, Elliott, Salah (sub on 60), Gakpo (sub on 60), Nunez

That would be my team. Bring in Nallo on 60 for Trent and have Gomez at RB, Chiesa for Salah, Jota or Diaz for Gakpo and then you have 2 subs to use if you need to bring in Dom or want to give another of the young lads a game

I don't know why you'd play Mo Salah in this game?
Caston

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #260 on: Today at 09:22:32 am
Arne Slot on if youngsters could be involved tomorrow:

We have a few that have made a good impression in our sessions. Trey has played already. I am aware we have four defenders available. It will be either academy players get playing time or players no-one expects.
KalantaScouser

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #261 on: Today at 09:24:14 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:28:27 pm
Correctomundo.

Its not unfortunately, its the opposite of correctomundo.

2022 we played every game we possibly could have played, 2nd in the league, CL Final, FA Cup and League Cup winners. 2024 we played close to every game we possibly could. In the running for the title close to the end of the season, FA Cup and Europa quarter finals, League Cup winners. This season we've played every game we possibly could, we've won 20, drawn 3 and lost 1.

You dont go as deep into multiple competitions as frequently as we do without a very strong squad.

There's nothing wrong with the the pursuit of a 'perfect' squad. That's what one of the Sporting Directors jobs should be, always trying to get to that point. What people need to realise is that its unbelievably rare to actually get to that point. Go and look at Man Citys squad, or Real Madrids, or Arsenals, or Bayern Munichs, or Arsenals. They're all the same, they all have gaps and I dare say most of them this season would be more than happy to be one central midfield player short of being very strong in every single position. We absolutely crucified Real Madrid a few weeks ago partly because they barely have any CBs. We did the same to Man City partly because they barely have any central midfielders. Being maybe one player short of the squad most of us would ideally want doesn't mean its terrible, the Sporting Director needs replacing, the squad is being neglected, the owners are only interested in making money etc etc.
DelTrotter

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #262 on: Today at 09:24:27 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:22:32 am
Arne Slot on if youngsters could be involved tomorrow:

We have a few that have made a good impression in our sessions. Trey has played already. I am aware we have four defenders available. It will be either academy players get playing time or players no-one expects.

Harvey left back coming!  ;D
ScottScott

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #263 on: Today at 09:29:18 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:20:20 am
I don't know why you'd play Mo Salah in this game?

Salah would want to play every game possible and I don't think Chiesa is ready for a start. We also have a 3 day gap between games and Salah is someone who would love the consistency of getting more goals or assists
Knight

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #264 on: Today at 09:34:13 am
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 09:24:14 am
Its not unfortunately, its the opposite of correctomundo.

2022 we played every game we possibly could have played, 2nd in the league, CL Final, FA Cup and League Cup winners. 2024 we played close to every game we possibly could. In the running for the title close to the end of the season, FA Cup and Europa quarter finals, League Cup winners. This season we've played every game we possibly could, we've won 20, drawn 3 and lost 1.

You dont go as deep into multiple competitions as frequently as we do without a very strong squad.

There's nothing wrong with the the pursuit of a 'perfect' squad. That's what one of the Sporting Directors jobs should be, always trying to get to that point. What people need to realise is that its unbelievably rare to actually get to that point. Go and look at Man Citys squad, or Real Madrids, or Arsenals, or Bayern Munichs, or Arsenals. They're all the same, they all have gaps and I dare say most of them this season would be more than happy to be one central midfield player short of being very strong in every single position. We absolutely crucified Real Madrid a few weeks ago partly because they barely have any CBs. We did the same to Man City partly because they barely have any central midfielders. Being maybe one player short of the squad most of us would ideally want doesn't mean its terrible, the Sporting Director needs replacing, the squad is being neglected, the owners are only interested in making money etc etc.

The past can be used to argue both ways on this though. Theres definitely been times where weve had an extremely strong squad. Youve mentioned egs of that. But theres also been times weve had a squad fall apart owing to glaring holes. The drops offs in 20/21 and 22/23 were extremely rare - how often do you see squads drop so many points from one season to the next? We absolutely blitzed the league in 19/20 but in 20/21 needed a miracle from Ali to get top 4. In 21/22 we almost conquered the world but genuinely looked like a mid table team for a significant portion of 22/23. These calamitous seasons didnt come out of nowhere, the issues which ended up costing us so badly were extremely obvious in the summer before. That said, this seasons squad may be much closer to the 19/20 and 21/22 squads than the 20/21 or 22/23 squads but its probably a little early to say.
jediwarrior

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #265 on: Today at 09:35:46 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:22:32 am
Arne Slot on if youngsters could be involved tomorrow:

We have a few that have made a good impression in our sessions. Trey has played already. I am aware we have four defenders available. It will be either academy players get playing time or players no-one expects.

Players no-one expects?  Steve Nicol and Phil Neal make a return to defense and Jay Spearing comes back into the midfield.
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #266 on: Today at 09:37:49 am
Chuck Norris has been training for awhile with the seniors I can see him starting and Kosta coming on for 30mins to build up his fitness.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #267 on: Today at 09:38:38 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:19:01 am
Never want to lose a game. Just want no Gravenberch, no Virgil and no Gomez in this game and do not want to risk Mo Salah even if we are needing a goal.

There's nothing wrong with what you've said here but I reckon there'd be people happy with us playing the U16s tomorrow and getting absolutely destroyed in the game just for us to go out.
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #268 on: Today at 09:39:25 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:38:38 am
There's nothing wrong with what you've said here but I reckon there'd be people happy with us playing the U16s tomorrow and getting absolutely destroyed in the game just for us to go out.

The same posters would then lambast the owners for forcing Slot to play the youngsters because we didn't buy 9 new players in the summer for this game.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #269 on: Today at 09:43:55 am
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 09:39:25 am
The same posters would then lambast the owners for forcing Slot to play the youngsters because we didn't buy 9 new players in the summer for this game.

Or sold players like Clark, sent Bajcetic on loan, etc just so they could stick around to play this one game
Piggies in Blankies

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #270 on: Today at 09:51:43 am
The kids it is then!

Could be fun!
lionel_messias

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #271 on: Today at 09:51:51 am
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 09:24:14 am
Its not unfortunately, its the opposite of correctomundo.

2022 we played every game we possibly could have played, 2nd in the league, CL Final, FA Cup and League Cup winners. 2024 we played close to every game we possibly could. In the running for the title close to the end of the season, FA Cup and Europa quarter finals, League Cup winners. This season we've played every game we possibly could, we've won 20, drawn 3 and lost 1.

You dont go as deep into multiple competitions as frequently as we do without a very strong squad.

There's nothing wrong with the the pursuit of a 'perfect' squad. That's what one of the Sporting Directors jobs should be, always trying to get to that point. What people need to realise is that its unbelievably rare to actually get to that point. Go and look at Man Citys squad, or Real Madrids, or Arsenals, or Bayern Munichs, or Arsenals. They're all the same, they all have gaps and I dare say most of them this season would be more than happy to be one central midfield player short of being very strong in every single position. We absolutely crucified Real Madrid a few weeks ago partly because they barely have any CBs. We did the same to Man City partly because they barely have any central midfielders. Being maybe one player short of the squad most of us would ideally want doesn't mean its terrible, the Sporting Director needs replacing, the squad is being neglected, the owners are only interested in making money etc etc.

I can't remember the original post or what you are arguing against to be honest :)

I want us to have a slightly better squad as of January by one or two players. My view is that it probably won't help us to go to Wembley this season, given the demands of league football and the key fact that Slot doesn't seem to fancy Endo or Morton as players.

I may well be wrong, but one little knock to a Joe Gomez or a Jota is just not worth it for the EFL this season.

Thank said, if Quansah and Nallo etc can take us all the way, we had a wonderful final last time vs Chelsea.

Just want the best possible preparation and fitness in the league for Grave, Dom, Mac Allister, Salah, Virgil, Robertson, Trent, etc etc


Winning the Premier League titles at the first time of asking would set Arne Slot's Liverpool up for 5 years of success, with many opportunities for adding cups and better recruits all round, including from youth teams.
lionel_messias

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #272 on: Today at 09:54:22 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:38:38 am
There's nothing wrong with what you've said here but I reckon there'd be people happy with us playing the U16s tomorrow and getting absolutely destroyed in the game just for us to go out.

There is a balance of course. The likes of Nyoni and Nallo are good players. We'd all be very surprised if Endo and Morton didn't start as well.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #273 on: Today at 10:06:02 am
Interesting press conference from Slot.

- Kelleher will start
- Tsimikas might join training today
- The senior defenders who play regularly will probably not play 90 minutes or not at all. In the backline expect to see academy players or players who don't normally play in defence.
- Jota won't start but expected to get more minutes
- Chiesa likely to get minutes
Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #274 on: Today at 10:06:04 am
It would be great if Tsimikas is ready to start for an hour, Endo should start, as well as Quansah, Moreton, Elliott and Nunez. We really shouldn't be starting Virgil, Mo or Gravenberch.
naka

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #275 on: Today at 10:08:34 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:54:22 am
There is a balance of course. The likes of Nyoni and Nallo are good players. We'd all be very surprised if Endo and Morton didn't start as well.
Endo. Harvey ,Tyler , Alexis, Chiesa and Quansah to start
Not sure if kelleher or karos
Can see Jota ( for chiesa )and Kostas getting 30 mins
Will be interesting but definitely can see at least 3 subs on 60 minute mark
Dont want Dom, Curtis , Ryan nor Virgil on the pitch
The G in Gin&Tonic

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #276 on: Today at 10:09:46 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:06:02 am
Interesting press conference from Slot.

- Kelleher will start
- Tsimikas might join training today
- The senior defenders who play regularly will probably not play 90 minutes or not at all. In the backline expect to see academy players or players who don't normally play in defence.
- Jota won't start but expected to get more minutes
- Chiesa likely to get minutes

Think Endo will get a start as well.
Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #277 on: Today at 10:13:51 am
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 09:37:49 am
Chuck Norris has been training for awhile with the seniors I can see him starting and Kosta coming on for 30mins to build up his fitness.


Norris a right winger
