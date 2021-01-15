Correctomundo.



Its not unfortunately, its the opposite of correctomundo.2022 we played every game we possibly could have played, 2nd in the league, CL Final, FA Cup and League Cup winners. 2024 we played close to every game we possibly could. In the running for the title close to the end of the season, FA Cup and Europa quarter finals, League Cup winners. This season we've played every game we possibly could, we've won 20, drawn 3 and lost 1.You dont go as deep into multiple competitions as frequently as we do without a very strong squad.There's nothing wrong with the the pursuit of a 'perfect' squad. That's what one of the Sporting Directors jobs should be, always trying to get to that point. What people need to realise is that its unbelievably rare to actually get to that point. Go and look at Man Citys squad, or Real Madrids, or Arsenals, or Bayern Munichs, or Arsenals. They're all the same, they all have gaps and I dare say most of them this season would be more than happy to be one central midfield player short of being very strong in every single position. We absolutely crucified Real Madrid a few weeks ago partly because they barely have any CBs. We did the same to Man City partly because they barely have any central midfielders. Being maybe one player short of the squad most of us would ideally want doesn't mean its terrible, the Sporting Director needs replacing, the squad is being neglected, the owners are only interested in making money etc etc.