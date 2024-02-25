Isn't the League Cup final in February? Edit: March. Should have zero effect on our league or CL ambitions.



The league, CL and league cup treble has only been done once and we all know when. The treble with the FA cup has been done twice and we all know when. Its incredibly difficult to win 3 trophies at any point, you have to be a seriously top side at the apex of your powers to do so, and even then you need a good chunk of luck, both on the field and in terms of injuries.I get it, were fans, we all want to believe and we want to win every time we take to the field. Whilst Im confident we can win the league, I fear winning either of the domestic cups would cost us potential success in Europe. The premier leagues overall standard means we play in far more higher quality/intensity games than any of the other sides on the continent, going for domestic cups on top of that is crippling, even to the deepest and richest squads.