I can't think of anything worse that only wanting to win the league. Cup competitions have given me some of my happiest days and it's a break from the stress of competing for the league the way it is at the moment.





Imagine spending your life in love with football. Every waking moment as a kid desperate to get out and kick a ball about. Dedicating your life to it. Being in the dressing room after the Cup win against Chelsea last season with your team mates.Putting up with endless training, travelling and hassles that come with being a footballer and then being told you can't play because you might get injured or tired out.Playing games is what footballers live for. if players are in the red zone fitness wise or carrying a knock then leave them out. Otherwise let them do what they live for.