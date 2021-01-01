« previous next »
Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #120 on: Today at 05:14:21 pm
Trey Nyoni, James Norris, Amara Nallo or Jayden Danns this afternoon for the U21s
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #121 on: Today at 05:16:23 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 05:09:53 pm
Has anyone actually said that out of interest?
which part?
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #122 on: Today at 05:18:00 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 05:04:25 pm
Winning trophies breeds winning trophies as well.

I honestly think in this season especially, we should be de-prioritising the EFL. Don't take Virgil, Gravenberch, Mac Allister and don't bring on Salah if we need a goal.

Give the players the minutes you want to give and and player conservatively.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #123 on: Today at 05:19:50 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 05:18:00 pm
I honestly think in this season especially, we should be de-prioritising the EFL. Don't take Virgil, Gravenberch, Mac Allister and don't bring on Salah if we need a goal.

Give the players the minutes you want to give and and player conservatively.

I don't mind a mixed team, it's the idea of putting ten youngsters in I'm not keen about. We have an issue at the back though, so I fear some will have to at least start.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #124 on: Today at 05:20:33 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:16:23 pm
which part?

"we have to go hard to win every trophy"
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #125 on: Today at 05:21:36 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 05:19:50 pm
I don't mind a mixed team, it's the idea of putting ten youngsters in I'm not keen about. We have an issue at the back though, so I fear some will have to at least start.
I think a lot of the "play 11 kids" shouts are pure hyperbole, to be honest.

I want us to protect the key players as much as possible but playing zero of the regular starters isn't gonna happen.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #126 on: Today at 05:23:54 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:21:36 pm
I think a lot of the "play 11 kids" shouts are pure hyperbole, to be honest.

I want us to protect the key players as much as possible but playing zero of the regular starters isn't gonna happen.

I doubt he'll have eleven kid's in the squad anyway, although he's called some in for the game. It would be nice to see Nyoni for example begin a game.

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #127 on: Today at 05:24:28 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 05:20:33 pm
"we have to go hard to win every trophy"
I think the acid test (for me anyway) in a game like this is:

if we start just a few of the usual squad, and at around 65 mins we're 2 down, do you send on the big guns?

I'd say to hell with it.  others would say "hell yeah, go hard". 

so the back-and-forth over starting 11's isn't really the telling point imo.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #128 on: Today at 05:24:47 pm
David lynch pouring sweet sweet nectar in the punt the domestic cups lads ears
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #129 on: Today at 05:25:31 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:24:47 pm
David lynch pouring sweet sweet nectar in the punt the domestic cups lads ears
who's he?
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #130 on: Today at 05:25:44 pm
Let's face it, if we don't win this place will be in meltdown whoever starts or doesn't start.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #131 on: Today at 05:27:02 pm
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 05:25:44 pm
Let's face it, if we don't win this place will be in meltdown whoever starts or doesn't start.
I'd say it'll be in meltdown if a key starter plays and gets a bad injury, no matter the result.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #132 on: Today at 05:27:24 pm
Surprised so many people just want to chuck Norris straight into the team.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #133 on: Today at 05:27:28 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:27:02 pm
I'd say it'll be in meltdown if a key starter plays and gets a bad injury, no matter the result.
Yes. So essentially what you're saying is, Slot can't win either way. You can't just not start players in case they get injured, that's just ridiculous.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #134 on: Today at 05:28:12 pm
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 05:27:28 pm
Yes. So essentially what you're saying is, Slot can't win either way.
no, play mostly yoots and win.  simples you know.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #135 on: Today at 05:33:26 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:06:46 pm
how many ppl in the "we have to go hard to win every trophy" camp are also among those who lost their shit when Diogo got crocked in a meaningless CL game and was out for ages?

No games are meaningless, especially when rhythm is such a critical part of football. Klopp never just went with kids, he mixed it up where fitness allowed, I expect Slot will be the same, we've got enough of the senior players who need minutes and can start and get 60mins.

Kelleher

Trent - Quansah - Gomez - Norris

Macca - Endo

Elliott

Chiesa - Nunez - Jota

Bench - Jaros, Van Dijk, Kostas (hopefully), Nallo, Jones, Morton, Nyoni, Gakpo, Diaz, Ngumoha

Something like that, bar Gravenberch, Van Dijk, Szobo and Salah all get the night off they've played the most.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #136 on: Today at 05:33:33 pm
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 05:25:44 pm
Let's face it, if we don't win this place will be in meltdown whoever starts or doesn't start.

I'm not sure to be honest.

If we don't win this game, it is quite okay with me. More than okay actually.


Take a look at our current schedule in January.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Reply #137 on: Today at 05:34:02 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 05:33:33 pm
I'm not sure to be honest.

If we don't win this game, it is quite okay with me. More than okay actually.


Take a look at our current schedule in January.

I look forward to the post-match thread where everyone's OK with getting knocked out  ;D
