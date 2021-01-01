I stopped going in 2010 when the second kid was born, couldn't justify the cost and going to Monday night games was pissing me off, plus the whole circus was doing my head in. I was doing every home and a few aways at the time, but married life and kids became more important. No grief from the wife, she had a Utd Season ticket when we met, but she got fed up going in 2009 so she gave that up, but never asked me to stop, in fact she told me not to stop, but I was already getting fed up with the shit around footy.
Started going again a couple of seasons ago as my mate offered me half a seasie share, but only do 4 or 5 a season now as they're with my kids, still costs me around £180 a game. The kids (mid teens) love it, I still enjoy the actual game and being on the Kop but can't be arsed with the time it takes going to and from and I'm only living in Manchester now. If I still lived in Liverpool it'd be different, I'd still wanna go. But in honesty, do I miss going all the time? No I don't