I went regularly for over 20 years. Moved house to different part of the country, married, kids.



It just made it too difficult to go regularly when it was a 10 hour round trip every other Saturday. I started to go less regularly (7-8 times a season) to once or twice a season to now going every now and then when I can get tickets.



That was the right choice for me. What I would say is the being a regular match going Red to being a TV watcher is massively different. Going the match is more than just the game and result. Watching on the TV is all about the match result. My opinion is that you are significantly less connected to the club and have less influence being a TV Red compared to a regular match goer.



Personally I still love following Liverpool and massively care. But its not the same as going week in, week out. Even with the connection to the city and being a regular match goer for 20 odd years I feel massively more distant from it. No matter what anyone says or where they are from the most important people are those in the ground. Not being one of those lucky few on a regular basis makes a difference IMO