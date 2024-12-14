i have an issue with that and the Perreira no red card, but i'm surprised to see people having complaints about Robbo's red. i think somewhere between 99.9 and 100% of us would say it's a clear red card if it happened to us. robbo took him out as the last man



Not how I saw it.Robertsons tackle came in just after Wilson had touched the ball and so the tackle didnt affect the pass. Its only red if its DOGSO. Wilson wasnt getting to his own touch and the ball went to Jimenez who then had a great chance. The referee played advantage (although he didnt appear to signal) and then when Jimenez missed the referee blew up.So how was it a red for DOGSO when Robertsons foul did not affect the immediate opportunity. Nothing that Robertson did affected the fact that Jimenez had a great chance but fluffed it. The advantage was played, there was an immediate and great chance for Fulham. If Robertson had not touched Wilson then the exact same outcome would have occurred.Ive only seen the foul from one angle and it looks like Wilson played the ball and then Robertson caught him (sorry if this is incorrect). So how is it a red? If Fulham had scored then would it have been a red? The fact that Jimenez missed doesnt make it DOGSO.