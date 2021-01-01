Munich lost to Mainz and Madrid drew again, the new CL expanded group stage is fucking up everyone



I'd like to thnk it's just a 'reset' to the days when title winning teams would, on average, lost 6-8 games a season, not the absolutely mental 'norm' we see nowadays where you need 95 points to win it. People's minds have been warped by those seasons when we could win 14 games in a row and still not win the league. It aint happening this season - and two draws, one away at a cauldron like St James, and one at home with 10 men, does not constitute disaster. People need to chill the fuck out.Arsenal don't look like a titlewinning side, and everyone shitting themselves about Chelsea, need to look at their defence, and how many title winners they have in their squad (AKA NONE). When the going gets tough, our serial winners will pull us over the line.Slot also has been there and done it (the League title).