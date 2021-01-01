« previous next »
Harsh on Robertson to be singling him out as before on here, but we do love a scapegoat

A few decisions he's being making recently with today and the pens recently have been a bit odd though, don't know if it's because he has lost his legs a bit or is suffering for no pre season, he was always about his speed across the pitch in attacking and recovery

His legs are definitely going and the early tackle affected him further. Slot said the second part himself but it's looked like Robbo's legs are definitely going.
The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

i still dont get how thats a red card. the ball flies away from him, goes to the stiker who then misses.

Wilson is never getting that ball. he played advantage and the guy missed the clear goal scoring chance.
i still dont get how thats a red card. the ball flies away from him, goes to the stiker who then misses.

Wilson is never getting that ball. he played advantage and the guy missed the clear goal scoring chance.

It's a red card every day. Wilson actually taps the ball forward before Robertson hacks him down. VVD was at least 10-15 yards away further up the pitch.
Munich lost to Mainz and Madrid drew again, the new CL expanded group stage is fucking up everyone

I'd like to thnk it's just a 'reset' to the days when title winning teams would, on average, lost 6-8 games a season, not the absolutely mental 'norm' we see nowadays where you need 95 points to win it. People's minds have been warped by those seasons when we could win 14 games in a row and still not win the league. It aint happening this season - and two draws, one away at a cauldron like St James, and one at home with 10 men, does not constitute disaster. People need to chill the fuck out.

Arsenal don't look like a titlewinning side, and everyone shitting themselves about Chelsea, need to look at their defence, and how many title winners they have in their squad (AKA NONE). When the going gets tough, our serial winners will pull us over the line.

Slot also has been there and done it (the League title).
I agree with this assessment. I don't think it's to do with an impending exit though. There seemed to be a summer where he decided to change the manner in which he plays football. It was the summer he suddenly seemed to pack on muscle, I want to say 2022. He doesn't play with the same enthusiasm and joy that he did when he first came through. A nonchalant playing style works for some players, but I don't think it brings the best out of him and it makes him an easy target when things don't go so well. On his day he's one of the best players in Europe, but has he progressed as much as you'd expect over the last four years? I'm not so sure. I'd go as far to say that 2019 Trent was a better player.

Not sure why or when he developed his nonchalant style of play from, irks the shit out of me.  I think he was really good for the first 2-3 years when he came into the team but after that, there's no discernible improvements to his game or contributions.  When he wanted to, he can turn it on and put on a good display, but that's less often than games where he decided to become a passenger. When was the last time he actually put up a really good performance and won a MOTM award?
Emotions are often high after an unexpected loss.

Forest was a while ago though
Was a red card lol, but Fulham should have been down to 10 men also.
I'd like to thnk it's just a 'reset' to the days when title winning teams would, on average, lost 6-8 games a season, not the absolutely mental 'norm' we see nowadays where you need 95 points to win it. People's minds have been warped by those seasons when we could win 14 games in a row and still not win the league. It aint happening this season - and two draws, one away at a cauldron like St James, and one at home with 10 men, does not constitute disaster. People need to chill the fuck out.

Arsenal don't look like a titlewinning side, and everyone shitting themselves about Chelsea, need to look at their defence, and how many title winners they have in their squad (AKA NONE). When the going gets tough, our serial winners will pull us over the line.

Slot also has been there and done it (the League title).

im still shitting it though but rather in a calm manner. cant rule them out if they keep winning aka leicester. we have been cursed by the oil c*nts destroying the game and i do hope the reset stays. much better exciting league football in general.

we are still top though and if we do strengthen in January and stay injury free i do think that its going to be a rather close finish. The feeling is that salah is doing a suarez that is single handedly keeping us top with his goals and assist only this time we have a much better core team.
i still dont get how thats a red card. the ball flies away from him, goes to the stiker who then misses.

Wilson is never getting that ball. he played advantage and the guy missed the clear goal scoring chance.

He hacks down a guy who's through on goal. Red card every day.
He hacks down a guy who's through on goal. Red card every day.
Not if the red played advantage. If the ref didn't play advantage, he should have blown straight away but he didn't - he waited for Jiminez to miss the chance and *then* blew. For the challenge itself it's a clear red.
