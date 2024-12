Yes captain obvious. But it will have been a fuck up, to have lost such a lead.



It wont happen, i fully expect us to win the league.



How many of their players do you have over ours? They have some really good players, but we are the way stronger side.



Nah. Even if you win every game, 1 bad month can undo it. You are talking as if we're in complete control. A bad month can be due to injuries to key players like in 20/21.Fans say the same thing every single year but there's no title race at this stage and it's rare for titles to be won early anyway. If not, Arsenal would have won it after their near perfect start a couple of seasons ago.