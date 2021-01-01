Completely disagree. 5 midfielders for 6 positions isnt enough rotational cover. You claim Endo can slot in but the manager doesnt trust him enough. We are just asking to be burnt out there by March.



Except its not 5 players its 7. Which other squads have the cover you want in midfield (maybe City but thats fine in the back of cheating which is not something we are going to do)? Im sure we will buy but for now our midfield has good enough quality and cover. Remember we arent cheats like Chelsea and City. Is the Arsenal midfield better than ours or Aston Villas or Uniteds or Brightons?Besides you have to look at the squad as a whole plus you cant keep blocking young players like Jones and Gravenberch who I would suggest would not be as good as they currently are without game time. We are also a couple of critical injuries away from being threadbare in attack or defence but thats the way we have been and probably will be. If the worst happens then we have Wataru, Morton and maybe Gakpo or Diaz who can play midfield.I agree that midfield is very important with respect to how we play and we do need to substitute several of them each game.