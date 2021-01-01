Ironically better with 10, than we were with 11.
On the game - phases of brilliance with phases of slack, inaccurate passing. Not just this game but 2-3 of the last 5-6 weve been far too sloppy and lacklustre.
Great positives to Jota and Elliot back and almost seamless in how they picked up to the pace and added to our chase to try and win.
There were some who drifted in and out and sure they will be as self reflective as much as a forum on the internet pointing things out to them.
My only big concern, is what I alluded to previously - a number of games recently we have not been at the races for all, or part of the game - as a team and squad, we need to have a wee bit of a reset, dust ourselves off and get back to the ruthless slot machine we have, and can, be.
PS, the ref was fucking shite, not corrupt, shite, with a capital, shite!