Online exiledintheUSA

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Reply #480
Take the point and move on.  Absolutely HAVE to win at Spuds next weekend.
exiledintheUSA:

Offline JP!

    JP!:
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Reply #481
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 06:02:56 pm
I think so too. I'm becoming a big fan of Coady.

I thought he was alright at Wolves but I wouldn't say he had goals in him
JP!:

Online LiverBirdKop

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Reply #482
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:02:43 pm
What do you expect ? Us to win every match ?
We may have to if we keep dropping points.  :P
Online TheMissionary

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Reply #483
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:22:17 pm
Hes a good player and I wouldnt mind him in our squad.

Same here, but he's 28, FSG don't like to spend on players that old normally (you'll now provide me with a long list of all the exceptions).  I hear they're looking at that Kirkez (?) lad at Bournemouth.
Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Reply #484
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 06:03:03 pm
Take the point and move on.  Absolutely HAVE to win at Spuds next weekend.

People are going to say we have to win every game.
Online Jookie

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Reply #485
Youve got to be incredibly proud of the players effort. Playing 70-80 mins with10 men is really difficult against a good PL team. To be 1-0 down already and come back twice takes a lot of character.

We werent flattered by the draw at all. Players will be probably disappointed not to win. Its still a point gained given the circumstances.

Not the time for obituaries or inquests but both full backs who started today will be far from happy with their performances.
Online RedG13

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Reply #486
Pretty good game for going down a goal and down a man.
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Reply #487
Spurs have Saints away and United at home in Cup.
Online Bennett

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Reply #488
How good the point was against Newcastle was dependent on whether or not we won / win the derby.

How good the point today was is dependent on whether we beat Spurs or not. 4 pts from the two games is more than fine IMO.

I actually feel more upbeat after these dropped points than the ones at St James' to be honest. The circumstances were massively against us and Arsenal have also stumbled in a very winnable fixture so not so bad all things considered.

Couldn't be happier that Jota is back. He is so ice cool in front of goal and his dribbling ability is massively underappreciated too.
Online Jookie

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Reply #489
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 06:03:03 pm
Take the point and move on.  Absolutely HAVE to win at Spuds next weekend.

No we dont.

In what world is it a  have to win game.

Are you saying if we dont win the league has gone? That means have to win to me.

I think you mean have to win because you arse has gone.

Players thought incredibly hard today. They did 2nd half v Newcastle. Results arent what we wanted but its no time to panic or be calling the 16th game of the season must win when you are top of the league.
Online stockdam

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Reply #490
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:47:48 pm
Why are Endo and Morton being listed as cover? They hardly ever play.

The midfield is not fine. We need one more.

Endo and Morton are well capable of slotting in if we need them. They may play in Cup games in order to give the others a much needed rest. They wont start many matches or even be on the bench but Elliott, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister and Jones are all very capable players. The problem with keeping on bloating up the squad is that then reduces opportunities for the likes of Gravenberch or Jones.both of who have been excellent this season. Last year everyone wanted a DM but now we have, arguably, one of the top 3 in the league who has been MOTM on many occasions. He probably would not have developed as well if another player had been brought in.

So for me Elliott, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones and Gravenberch are good players and mean that our midfield is fine.

We have issues in other areas that Id like to see sorted before midfield.
Online theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Reply #491
Players really showed the grit and fight again.

However is it fair to say theyre needing to show this a little too often at the moment?
Good point when you reflect on the red card and going behind twice but 4 dropped when we was 9 clear is a dent in the lead after 2 games. Chelsea will be licking their lips now. Its going to be a tense battle for the next few months isnt it.
Offline Caligula?

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Reply #492
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:06:49 pm
Spurs have Saints away and United at home in Cup.

They'll also be without Van De Ven and Romero in central defense. They'll be playing a kid there. It's akin to us going out with Gomez and Quansah. If we don't score at least 2-3 then we've fucked it.
Online theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Reply #493
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 06:03:37 pm
People are going to say we have to win every game.

We really do, cannot drop anymore points for a while , 4 points dropped in 2 games is a worrying start to a wobble when you think of the gap we had , the game in hand is huge (if it wasnt already)
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Reply #494
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:08:50 pm
They'll also be without Van De Ven and Romero in central defense. They'll be playing a kid there. It's akin to us going out with Gomez and Quansah. If we don't score at least 2-3 then we've fucked it.

Spurs are a very dangerous side.

Beat City without those defenders
Online Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Reply #495
Frustrating to drop 2 points at home, and we could've won it but I can't ask for much more from the team, we fought and fought and didn't let our heads drop and at least we grabbed a point.

Obviously the damage was done with the red, so it was always going to be difficult to win outright.

So glad to see Jota back, and Elliott was so close to a stunning goal as well.

Nit sure who we field on Wednesday but we'll need to rest a lot of players.

The silver lining is that Arsenal dropped points (Thanks Ev!) So only Chelsea have a chance to close in, but thats no problem as of now.
Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Reply #496
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Today at 06:09:40 pm
We really do, cannot drop anymore points for a while , 4 points dropped in 2 games is a worrying start to a wobble when you think of the gap we had , the game in hand is huge (if it wasnt already)

We will drop points, as will the other teams around us. We're 9 clear of City and 6 (with game in hand) over Arsenal.
Online KalantaScouser

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Reply #497
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Today at 06:09:40 pm
We really do, cannot drop anymore points for a while , 4 points dropped in 2 games is a worrying start to a wobble when you think of the gap we had , the game in hand is huge (if it wasnt already)

Behave, its not peak Abu Dhabi were up against. It looks a more normal title race, just chill
Offline Caligula?

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Reply #498
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:09:56 pm
Spurs are a very dangerous side.

Beat City without those defenders

Yeah, they can score goals. But if we defend competently which, to be fair, we havent been doing the last few matches then we can absolutely smash them.
Offline Pistolero

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Reply #499
frustrating as fuck that....the ref was a c*nt...and yep, we did well to hit back twice - but again we started sloppy as fuck and self-engineered some of our problems .......need to put the brakes this midwinter dip at Spurs next week.....an away win now absolutely vital for some Chrimbo cheer

Up the Reds
