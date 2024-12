So Chelsea are the only ones to capitalise on our two draws. That’s fortunate for us. Time to resume winning and see how they cope with the spotlight on them.



Make no mistake this week will be dominated by chat of them challenging for the title like they’re plucky underdogs. An absurd premise given their FFP bending spending. An injury to Palmer or Caicedo and they’ll be lucky to get top 4.



For us, we just need to keep cool and get back to Slot’s preferred method of controlling games and relentlessly, slowly crushing our opponents. We surely have to back ourselves to beat Chelsea over 23 games with 2pts and a game in hand.