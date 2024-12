I have a feeling this is just gonna be another average to poor performance in the first half and then we will dig it out somehow in the second. It's a pattern we've had since the international break against 'weaker' teams: Soton, Newcastle, Girona. Funny that we raised our performance for the occasions against Madrid and City. No idea why, just a feeling.



The other factor is that Real and City come out and play which leaves us space to move the ball from back to front. Against the low block you have to work much harder as the midfield is typically condensed. Typically teams playing a low block will eventually tire which is why our second half performances always look better.Fulham will try this tomorrow so we have to be patient and not wet the bed if we don’t score early. Fully expect the boys to pen them in until they crumble. Score first and it should be comfortable.