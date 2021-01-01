« previous next »
stockdam

  The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:48:04 pm
Thanks for the OP and the amount of research done.

Fulham are one of those sides where you expect to win but they can clearly turn-up and cause an upset. Id like to see us keep a clean sheet and then I have no doubt that our forwards will hurt them.

Any type of win would do.
#JFT97

WestieRed

  BELIEVER
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:01:19 pm
Fulham are capable of giving us a decent game but Im hoping we respond to Arnes midweek verbal angst v Girona and put Fulham to the sword with a really strong performance.All at them from the outset! Getting a couple back from injury should boost the mood too!

Hoping for 3-0!

Cmon Reds!
farawayred

  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:51:28 pm
Hopefully, the team responds to Arne's criticism, or Fulham can make us suffer. In conrast to our previous performances so far, I'd expect a drive for an early goal for a change.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Santas robbed me shorts

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:58:50 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:51:28 pm
Hopefully, the team responds to Arne's criticism, or Fulham can make us suffer. In conrast to our previous performances so far, I'd expect a drive for an early goal for a change.

Last season should make them aware they need to be on it for the full 90 mins.
Jurgen YNWA

gb096

  In Sunny Brisbane
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:01:12 pm
Need to win this one, other teams will have some hope if we do not. Will be tough as they are a good team, but we are better!
Too early for flapjacks?

  It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:05:27 pm
Would be a big boost to have Jota and Chiesa on the bench which looked a bit bare on Tuesday.
andy07

  Shat himself
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:41:45 pm
Decent team Fulham, won't be afraid to have a go.  Can see a few goals in this, 3-1 to the Redmen.
We are Loyal Supporters

mattD

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:45:00 pm
A bit of a bogey team here, always causing us problems of late. They're a good team, cannot possibly underestimate them.
Number 7

  Gegenpresser
  And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #48 on: Today at 03:19:06 am
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:45:00 pm
A bit of a bogey team here, always causing us problems of late. They're a good team, cannot possibly underestimate them.

Yeah. Although we did beat them 3 times last season and the one game we didnt was a draw in the league game semi final but we still went through.

But yes, quite capable of causing us problems.
YWNA

Ycuzz

  of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #49 on: Today at 07:54:24 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:15:55 pm
Thought this was away for some reason, should be able to dispatch them comfortably at Anfield.

You're not the only one, heh. Certain this was away...

Anyhoyts! Up the Reds!
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #50 on: Today at 08:06:48 am
Will be a tough game, they thrive at creating chances away from home. We have to guard against a slow start.
kaesarsosei

  Brutally bad.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #51 on: Today at 08:30:41 am
Can't take this for granted and we are very fortunate this is at home. Fulham's form is currently top 4 whereas I wouldn't expect them to be going so well when we go to theirs (hopefully). They also gave us a bit of a fright last season and it took 3 worldies for us to beat them. I think this game is the one where we will see the biggest advantage of the derby being called off as well. We can easily go full strength again.

So all in all I think circumstances are really doing us a favour for this one. I'd go Gakpo-Diaz-Salah up top and the rest the same as Tue night.
Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #52 on: Today at 08:57:44 am
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:45:00 pm
A bit of a bogey team here, always causing us problems of late. They're a good team, cannot possibly underestimate them.

One thing about Fulham is they actually play football so hope we rise to the challenge.

The way Fulham perform you can see why Everton showed Silva the door. ;D
The Final Third

  Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #53 on: Today at 08:59:06 am
Starts 4 mins in..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/en06u_xoOkQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/en06u_xoOkQ</a>
BoRed

  BoRing
  BoRac
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #54 on: Today at 10:27:27 am
Jota and Chiesa available, though probably unlikely to start. Slot seemed to suggest Chiesa might start against Southampton.
B0151?

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #55 on: Today at 10:32:32 am
This feels like a really important game.  Coming off 2 eh performances, and against a really tricky Fulham side who just took points off Arsenal. Good performance and win and I think we'll fly through the Xmas period.
ac

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #56 on: Today at 11:54:54 am
We can still be better against low blocks and a midfield without the guile/tempo setting of MacAllister is a concern against a team as well drilled as Fulham. We cannot just expect to beat them through worldies like we did last season. A fast start is needed to help grind them down sufficinetly to score a goal or two.

To help with the creativity side of things I would play Diaz upfront instead of Nunez. The rest of the team picks itself.
peelyon

  strangefruit
  YNWA
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #57 on: Today at 12:07:52 pm
4-0 to us.  Maxi hat trick and Yossi Benayoun to come on and score a late 4th
A Complete Flop

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #58 on: Today at 12:54:54 pm
Fulham aren't an Arsenal or Stoke type team, they'll actually try and play football so i think that we will use that to our advantage as if they go toe to toe with us on a pure footballing level we'll beat them easily enough. 3-1 to the reds.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

A Complete Flop

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #59 on: Today at 12:55:31 pm
Quote from: peelyon on Today at 12:07:52 pm
4-0 to us.  Maxi hat trick and Yossi Benayoun to come on and score a late 4th

Slow internet connection?
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

LovelyCushionedHeader

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #60 on: Today at 12:56:10 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 12:54:54 pm
Fulham aren't an Arsenal or Stoke type team, they'll actually try and play football so i think that we will use that to our advantage as if they go toe to toe with us on a pure footballing level we'll beat them easily enough. 3-1 to the reds.

They didn't try and play football at home vs Arsenal so not sure on that one. They just sat back and tried to counter.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

peelyon

  YNWA
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #61 on: Today at 12:59:40 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 12:55:31 pm
Slow internet connection?

Microsoft Edge :(
Lisan Al Gaib

  Lead them to Paradise
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #62 on: Today at 01:10:50 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 08:25:32 pm
Theyre bigger than I remember.

You can see the rolls of fat just through their shirts!
Spezialo

  Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #63 on: Today at 01:11:44 pm
2-0

Salah, Diaz
disgraced figgy pudding

  Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #64 on: Today at 01:24:44 pm
Yeah, they were crap against Arsenal, couldn't keep hold of the ball whatsoever. Looked like they wanted to threaten on the counter but couldn't really besides the moment of quality for their goal.

Basically every game depends on our intensity. If we can do what we did in the 2nd half against Madrid or the first half hour against City we'll probably blow a few teams away. It never really happens like that when you think it will though, but we should still be having enough in us to win the matches we have coming up until the end of the year. Players beginning to come back and all ...

Salah to match Billy Liddell's tally of 228 this weekend? Only needs one more. Hoping he goes for Diaz through the middle and Gakpo left otherwise.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #65 on: Today at 02:09:50 pm »
First goal for Gomez. You heard it here first.
Offline RedBlakey

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #66 on: Today at 02:12:28 pm »
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Today at 01:24:44 pm

Salah to match Billy Liddell's tally of 228 this weekend? Only needs one more. Hoping he goes for Diaz through the middle and Gakpo left otherwise.

You'll get some cracking odds on 228-0  ;)
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Offline 4pool

  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #67 on: Today at 03:06:04 pm »
Referee: Tony Harrington.
Assistants: Darren Cann, Steve Meredith.
Fourth official: Tim Robinson.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #68 on: Today at 03:12:40 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:06:04 pm
Referee: Tony Harrington.
Assistants: Darren Cann, Steve Meredith.
Fourth official: Tim Robinson.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes.

New meat.  They've probably been on the PGMOL "How to ref Liverpool games" course though.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline William Regal

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #69 on: Today at 03:28:46 pm »
Can see this being a tricky game, not overly bothered about the performance, just put 3 points on the board.  2-1 (Trent, Jones)
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #70 on: Today at 03:35:55 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 03:12:40 pm
New meat.  They've probably been on the PGMOL "How to ref Liverpool games" course though.

He's refereed us at Anfield previously this season so I think he knows the score ;D
Online BoRed

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #71 on: Today at 03:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:35:55 pm
He's refereed us at Anfield previously this season so I think he knows the score ;D

We've certainly had Attwell on VAR before.
Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #72 on: Today at 03:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:35:55 pm
He's refereed us at Anfield previously this season so I think he knows the score ;D
Given PGMOL's antics, that could be read as a bit sinister ;)
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #73 on: Today at 04:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 03:56:17 pm
Given PGMOL's antics, that could be read as a bit sinister ;)

;D nah that's just yellow cards isn't it?
Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #74 on: Today at 04:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 04:12:37 pm
;D nah that's just yellow cards isn't it?
...that we know of  :o

Looking forward to this despite Atwell on VAR and Slot having won Manager of the Month  :o :o
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #75 on: Today at 05:22:35 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:06:04 pm
Referee: Tony Harrington.
Assistants: Darren Cann, Steve Meredith.
Fourth official: Tim Robinson.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes.
Hmmm. Scholes. I think Ive heard that name before. Probably nothing to worry about.
Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #76 on: Today at 05:39:15 pm »
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Today at 05:22:35 pm
Hmmm. Scholes. I think Ive heard that name before. Probably nothing to worry about.

Necessary for Assistant VAR to toe the line...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online DHKopper

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #77 on: Today at 05:41:58 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:06:04 pm
Referee: Tony Harrington.
Assistants: Darren Cann, Steve Meredith.
Fourth official: Tim Robinson.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes.

I know Tony, bit of a knob.  I'll do his car if he fucks us ;D
