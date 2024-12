Can't take this for granted and we are very fortunate this is at home. Fulham's form is currently top 4 whereas I wouldn't expect them to be going so well when we go to theirs (hopefully). They also gave us a bit of a fright last season and it took 3 worldies for us to beat them. I think this game is the one where we will see the biggest advantage of the derby being called off as well. We can easily go full strength again.



So all in all I think circumstances are really doing us a favour for this one. I'd go Gakpo-Diaz-Salah up top and the rest the same as Tue night.