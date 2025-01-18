« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brentford Away 18 January 2025 Selling Details  (Read 1666 times)

Offline Tommypig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Brentford Away 18 January 2025 Selling Details
« on: December 12, 2024, 11:10:35 am »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture
against Brentford on Saturday January 18, 2025.
Location: Gtech Community Stadium
Kick- off: 15:00
Allocation: 1725
Disabled allocation
14 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also
available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.
Prices:
Adult £30
Over 65 £25
Young Adult (18- 24) £25
Juniors (Under 18) £15
Price Notes
Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the
turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided. Please note that all
supporters
aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.
Tickets sales
As a reminder, supporters log-in details have recently changed as the Club
have migrated all ticketing accounts to the Single Sign On (SSO) system.
Supporters are reminded that accounts should be linked ahead of purchasing
tickets.
Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members
based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2023- 24.
Sale On Sale Information
18 or more games from 8.15am 20.12.24
until 10.45am 23.12.24
Eligible supporters are guaranteed a
ticket during this sale
17 or more games from 11am 23.12.24
until 12.45pm 23.12.24
Eligible supporters are not
guaranteed a ticket during this sale
16 or more games from 1pm 23.12.24 This sale will take place only in the
event tickets remain. Eligible
supporters are not guaranteed a
ticket during this sale
We ask all supporters to keep checking here for any ongoing ticket sale updates.
Hospitality Members
Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should
Contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.
General notes
Tickets are strictly non-transferable. Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be
available for this fixture.
Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.
Ticket Credits
Tickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons.
« Last Edit: December 12, 2024, 02:58:11 pm by Tommypig »
Logged

Offline ewok-red-97

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
  • go easy, step lightly, stay free
Re: Brentford Away January 2025 Selling Details
« Reply #1 on: December 12, 2024, 02:08:45 pm »
what do we reckon this will drop to?
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,168
Re: Brentford Away January 2025 Selling Details
« Reply #2 on: December 12, 2024, 02:52:04 pm »
Last 3 times has been 18, 18 and 17

16 is a possibility this season, would be suprised if it goes beyond that
Logged

Offline l99bob

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brentford Away 18 January 2025 Selling Details
« Reply #3 on: December 23, 2024, 10:34:08 am »
Any updates on how many are left? Will it go to 16 today?
Logged

Online weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,762
Re: Brentford Away 18 January 2025 Selling Details
« Reply #4 on: December 23, 2024, 11:40:27 am »
Sold Out
Logged

Offline Max100

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brentford Away 18 January 2025 Selling Details
« Reply #5 on: December 23, 2024, 11:40:40 am »
Quote from: l99bob on December 23, 2024, 10:34:08 am
Any updates on how many are left? Will it go to 16 today?

They were all gone in 60 seconds
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,481
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Brentford Away January 2025 Selling Details
« Reply #6 on: December 23, 2024, 01:02:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on December 12, 2024, 02:52:04 pm
Last 3 times has been 18, 18 and 17

16 is a possibility this season, would be suprised if it goes beyond that
Got the 2 that we needed on 17 but need 100+ returns for it to drop to 16, hopefully Im totally wrong.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,762
Re: Brentford Away 18 January 2025 Selling Details
« Reply #7 on: December 23, 2024, 01:06:58 pm »
Got 2 of 4 this morning. Hopefully get the other 2 on returns.
Logged

Offline Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 840
Re: Brentford Away 18 January 2025 Selling Details
« Reply #8 on: December 23, 2024, 01:20:59 pm »
Got a pair on 17 too this morning
Logged

Online weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,762
Re: Brentford Away 18 January 2025 Selling Details
« Reply #9 on: December 31, 2024, 09:33:45 am »
Anyone know what this dropped to last year on returns? Still need 2
Logged

Offline Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 840
Re: Brentford Away 18 January 2025 Selling Details
« Reply #10 on: December 31, 2024, 11:40:29 am »
Tickets from first sale arrived today (all correctly sealed on the envelope)
Logged

Online DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,417
Re: Brentford Away 18 January 2025 Selling Details
« Reply #11 on: December 31, 2024, 11:50:21 am »
Quote from: weebroalan on December 31, 2024, 09:33:45 am
Anyone know what this dropped to last year on returns? Still need 2
dropped to 17 on returns (but started on 19). The majority, if not all on 17, will get sorted I suspect. Perhaps even a handful on 16
« Last Edit: December 31, 2024, 11:52:00 am by DougLFC94 »
Logged

Offline monkeyharris

  • Best Monkey In Show
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brentford Away 18 January 2025 Selling Details
« Reply #12 on: December 31, 2024, 01:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Philipm20 on December 31, 2024, 11:40:29 am
Tickets from first sale arrived today (all correctly sealed on the envelope)
I got both my Forest and Brentford ones today. Envelopes sealed properly on both so hopefully that nonsense now over
Logged
+6 ticket exchange

Online weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,762
Re: Brentford Away 18 January 2025 Selling Details
« Reply #13 on: December 31, 2024, 01:57:19 pm »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on December 31, 2024, 11:50:21 am
dropped to 17 on returns (but started on 19). The majority, if not all on 17, will get sorted I suspect. Perhaps even a handful on 16
Should be fine then as the other 2 are 17 as well

My first 2 arrived today perfectly sealed

Weirdly I received a call from the TO last week telling me one of the tickets the system choose for me was a personal assistants one allocated in error. I thought she was gonna tell me Id lost that ticket now. But then she said shed managed to find me another ticket. How did they find me another ticket when it was sold out!!!
Logged

Online weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,762
Re: Brentford Away 18 January 2025 Selling Details
« Reply #14 on: January 10, 2025, 02:03:55 pm »
Monday 1pm - 17+
Monday 3pm - 16+ (subject to availability)
Logged

Offline l99bob

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brentford Away 18 January 2025 Selling Details
« Reply #15 on: January 10, 2025, 06:22:56 pm »
very small chance if any this will go to 16?
« Last Edit: January 10, 2025, 07:46:39 pm by l99bob »
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,320
  • Long live the King
Re: Brentford Away 18 January 2025 Selling Details
« Reply #16 on: January 10, 2025, 09:07:46 pm »
Quote from: l99bob on January 10, 2025, 06:22:56 pm
very small chance if any this will go to 16?

Depends how many returns there has been.
Logged
Long live the King

Online weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,762
Re: Brentford Away 18 January 2025 Selling Details
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:46:12 pm »
Managed to get 2 after a bit of refreshing. Still a few knocking about but only a handful. People clearly basketing.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,481
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Brentford Away 18 January 2025 Selling Details
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:31:16 pm »
Quote from: weebroalan on Today at 01:46:12 pm
Managed to get 2 after a bit of refreshing. Still a few knocking about but only a handful. People clearly basketing.
Well in  8)
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,762
Re: Brentford Away 18 January 2025 Selling Details
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:38:35 pm »
This actually dropped to 16 but must only have been a couple of tickets
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 